Aeroports de Paris SA (ADP.PA)

France to make further decisions on state stake sales this autumn -APE head Vial

Oct 18 (Reuters) - French government/APE state investment body::Head of France's APE state holding agency says decisions over possible stake sales will be made this autumn.APE head Martin Vial was addressing French politicians.Last month, the French government sold a 4.5 percent stake in gas utility Engie << >>, kicking off an asset sale drive that aims to redeploy cash from non-strategic, mature industries towards an innovation fund. nL8N1LN1BI.Banking sources told Reuters that the national lottery, Paris's main airport operator ADP << >>, Engie and several other firms deemed non-strategic would be part of a wave of French privatisations starting this month..Bankers say ADP, in which the state holds 50.63 percent, is high on the list of assets that could be sold. Minority shareholder Vinci << >> has already publicly expressed interest as a possible buyer..

ADP traffic within France rises 0.1 pct in September

Oct 11 (Reuters) - ADP ::REG-AÉROPORTS DE PARIS SA: SEPTEMBER 2017 TRAFFIC FIGURES.‍IN SEPTEMBER 2017, PARIS AÉROPORT WELCOMED 9.0 MILLION PASSENGERS, AN INCREASE OF 4.7% COMPARED WITH SEPTEMBER 2016​.IN SEPTEMBER ‍EUROPEAN TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING FRANCE) WAS UP BY 4.6%​.FOR SEPT ‍INTERNATIONAL TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING EUROPE) WAS UP (+6.7%)​.‍IN SEPT TRAFFIC WITHIN FRANCE WAS UP BY 0.1%​.IN SEPTEMBER ‍NUMBER OF CONNECTING PASSENGERS INCREASED BY 0.8%. CONNECTING RATE STOOD AT 24.9%, DOWN BY 0.5 POINTS COMPARED WITH SEPTEMBER 2016​.IN SEPTEMBER ‍6.2 MILLION PASSENGERS TRAVELLED THROUGH PARIS-CHARLES DE GAULLE (+6.7%) AND 2.8 MILLION THROUGH PARIS-ORLY (+0.4%)​.‍PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT TAV AIRPORTS, 46,1%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, INCREASED BY 15.2% IN SEPTEMBER 2017​.IN SEPT, PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT SANTIAGO DE CHILE AIRPORT, 45%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, HAVE INCREASED BY 13.1%, A RISE BY 10.9% SINCE BEGINNING OF YEAR​.

Aéroports de Paris finalizes disposal of 80% of its shares in Hub Safe

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Aeroports De Paris SA ::REG-AÉROPORTS DE PARIS SA: GROUPE ADP FINALIZED THE DISPOSAL OF 80 % OF ITS SHARES IN HUB SAFE.

ADP reports traffic within France increased 1.8 pct in August

Sept 12 (Reuters) - AEROPORTS DE PARIS SA ::IN AUGUST 2017, PARIS AÉROPORT WELCOMED 9.8 MILLION PASSENGERS, AN INCREASE OF 3.8% COMPARED WITH AUGUST 2016‍​.IN AUGUST INTERNATIONAL TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING EUROPE) WAS UP (+7.2%),‍​.IN AUGUST TRAFFIC WITHIN FRANCE WAS UP BY +1.8%;.IN AUGUST 6.8 MILLION PASSENGERS TRAVELLED THROUGH PARIS-CHARLES DE GAULLE (+5.0%) AND 3.0 MILLION THROUGH PARIS-ORLY (+1.0%).IN AUGUST NUMBER OF CONNECTING PASSENGERS INCREASED BY 1.1%.IN JULY AND AUGUST 2017, TRAFFIC AT THE PARIS AIRPORTS TOTALED 19.9 MILLION PASSENGERS VERSUS 19.1 MILLION OVER THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR‍​.IN AUGUST EUROPEAN TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING FRANCE) WAS UP BY 1.1%.IN AUGUST, CONNECTING RATE STOOD AT 23.1%, DOWN BY 1.1 POINTS COMPARED TO YEAR AGO.PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT SANTIAGO DE CHILE AIRPORT INCREASED BY 12.1% IN AUGUST 2017 AND HAS RISEN BY 10.3% SINCE BEGINNING OF YEAR.PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT TAV AIRPORTS, 46.1%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, INCREASED BY 13.8% IN AUGUST 2017 HAS RISEN BY 6.7% SINCE BEGINNING OF YR‍​.

ADP says Paris Aeroport July passenger traffic up 4.3 pct

Aug 10 (Reuters) - ADP ::REG-AÉROPORTS DE PARIS SA: JULY 2017 TRAFFIC FIGURES.‍IN JULY 2017, PARIS AÉROPORT WELCOMED 10.0 MILLION PASSENGERS; AN INCREASE OF 4.3% COMPARED WITH JULY 2016​.IN JULY ‍6.9 MILLION PASSENGERS TRAVELLED THROUGH PARIS-CHARLES DE GAULLE (+5.4%)​.IN JULY EUROPEAN TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING FRANCE) WAS UP (+1.7%);.IN JULY TRAFFIC WITHIN FRANCE WAS UP (+4.2%).‍IN JULY 3.1 MILLION PASSENGERS TRAVELLED THROUGH PARIS-ORLY (+1.9%).​.‍PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT TAV AIRPORTS, 46.12%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, INCREASED BY 17.0% IN JULY 2017​.‍PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT SANTIAGO, 45%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, WAS UP BY 10.0% IN JULY 2017​.NUMBER OF CONNECTING PASSENGERS INCREASED BY 4.1%, CONNECTING RATE 20.1%, STABLE COMPARED WITH JULY 2016.SINCE BEGINNING OF YEAR, PARIS AÉROPORT PASSENGER TRAFFIC HAS GROWN BY 4.9 PERCENT, WITH TOTAL OF 58.5 MILLION PASSENGERS.

Vinci will try to play a role if opportunity arises on ADP- CEO

July 28 (Reuters) - Vinci CEO Xavier Huillard tells a news conference::Ceo says that if there is an opportunity to invest in Aeroports de Paris, the group will try to play a role.Vinci ceo however stresses it is still unclear at this stage what the French government will decide on ADP..Vinci has 8 pct stake in ADP.Vinci ceo says group's business in Qatar not disrupted at this stage by Qatar situation.

ADP: French state has not made decision yet regarding possible stake sale

July 25 (Reuters) - ADP ::* Head of ADP tells reporters on a conference call that French government has not yet made a decision regarding possible sale of its stake in ADP.* French state holds around 50 pct of ADP's share capital.

ADP raises 2017 traffic growth assumption

July 24 (Reuters) - ADP :H1 GROUPE ADP TRAFFIC: +4.6%, AT 73.3 MILLION PASSENGERS‍​.H1 EBITDA: SOLID GROWTH (+3.7%, AT EUR 547 MILLION), THANKS TO DYNAMISM OF TRAFFIC AND CONTROL OVER EXPENSES.H1 NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE EUR 161 MILLION VERSUS EUR 127 MILLION YEAR AGO ‍​.H1 REVENUE EUR 1.46 BILLION VERSUS EUR 1.43 BILLION YEAR AGO.REVISION OF 2017 TRAFFIC GROWTH ASSUMPTION AND CONFIRMATION OF 2017 EBITDA FORECAST‍​.CONFIRMATION OF UPWARD TREND FOR 2017 EBITDA‍​.TRAFFIC GROWTH ASSUMPTION 2017: BETWEEN +3.5% AND +4.0% IN 2017 COMPARED TO 2016 (VERSUS. +3.0, MORE OR LESS 0.5 POINTS PREVIOUSLY)‍​.

Aéroports de Paris finalizes the sale of its stake in Tav Construction

July 20 (Reuters) - Aeroports De Paris SA ::FINALIZED THE SALE OF ITS STAKE IN TAV CONSTRUCTION.

Aéroports de paris announces an increase of 4.2% in June traffic within France

July 11 (Reuters) - ADP ::REG-AÉROPORTS DE PARIS SA: JUNE 2017 TRAFFIC FIGURES.IN JUNE 2017, PARIS AÉROPORT WELCOMED 8.9 MILLION PASSENGERS, AN INCREASE OF 5.3% COMPARED WITH JUNE 2016.JUNE INTERNATIONAL TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING EUROPE) WAS UP (+7.6%).JUNE EUROPEAN TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING FRANCE) WAS UP (+3.9%);.PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT TAV AIRPORTS INCREASED BY 9.1% IN JUNE 2017.PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT SANTIAGO DE CHILE HAS INCREASE BY 7.8% IN JUNE 2017.JUNE TRAFFIC WITHIN FRANCE WAS UP (+4.2%);.