Aarti Drugs Ltd (ADRG.NS)

May 23 (Reuters) - Aarti Drugs Ltd :March quarter consol net profit 207.3 million rupees versus profit 185.9 million rupees year ago.March quarter consol total revenue 3.01 billion rupees versus 3.15 billion rupees year ago.Recommended final dividend of 1 rupee per share.

April 28 (Reuters) - Aarti Drugs Ltd :Says Maharasthra Pollution Control Board issed closure directions unit in Tarapur.Says Maharasthra Pollution Control Board notice was based on sample from MIDC drainage chamber.Says closure might affect profit before tax by about 2 percent on yearly basis; assuming restart process takes about a month.