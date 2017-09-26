Adidas AG (ADSGn.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Adidas confirms employee arrested by federal investigators

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Adidas says:Today, we became aware that federal investigators arrested an Adidas employee. We are learning more about the situation. .We’re unaware of any misconduct and will fully cooperate with authorities to understand more. .

Four coaches, Adidas official, others charged in NCAA basketball case

Sept 26 (Reuters) - CHUCK PERSON, A DEFENDANT IN U.S. CASE OVER ALLEGED BRIBERY AND FRAUD RELATED TO NCAA BASKETBALL, IS A COACH AT AUBURN UNIVERSITY:.

Fitbit ‍launches smartwatch ionic partnering with Adidas

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Adidas Ag -:Fitbit Inc- ‍launches smartwatch ionic; partnering with adidas to deliver fitbit ionic special edition and training programs​.Fitbit Inc - ‍Fitbit app software development kit (sdk) will be open to developers in september 2017​.

Kohl's conf call- Q2 inventory per store decreased 2 pct

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Kohls :On conf call- traffic still remains slightly negative in the quarter, an improvement in traffic was the driver of improved performance in sales.On conf call- Q2 inventory per store decreased 2%.On conf call- stores fulfilled 31% of our online demand units in Q2.As part of small stores strategy, will open 4 new 35,000 sq.foot stores in October in more dense trade areas.Difference between merchandise margin, which rose, and gross margin, which didn't, was a function of an accelerated rate of growth in digital business.Active business produced a mid-teen double-digit increase over last year across both footwear and apparel, driven by addition of Under Armour, Nike and Adidas sales increases.Now believe that we can capture over $250 million of SG&A savings from current annualized rate over next 3 years.

Adidas to spend 700-800 mln euros extra on marketing

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Adidas Ag :Adidas ceo says capacity issues for boost running shoes will continue to constrain growth.Adidas ceo says plans to invest additional 700-800 million euros in marketing in coming years as revenue grows.

Skechers wins patent dispute with Adidas

June 15 (Reuters) - Adidas Ag -:Skechers USA - U.S. Court denied Adidas' motion for preliminary injunction seeking to prevent co from selling mega-blade series of children's shoes.Skechers USA Inc says ‍U.S. Court also dismissed Adidas' claim for "willful and intentional infringement" against skechers.

J C Penney CEO -"Have no great optimism we'll be able to swing overall apparel to positive (in 2017)"

May 12 (Reuters) - J C Penney Co Inc :On conf call- pleased with Q1 performance in active apparel and dress business, these improvements bode well for the balance of 2017.On conf call- in the process of rolling out 100 new appliance showrooms this month.Focus on pricing analytics, store operations, supply chain, merchandising systems are beginning to help gross margin.Units per transaction and average unit retail were up in Q1.CFO - expect 80 basis points impact to gross margins from store closures in Q2.CFO - expect total inventory to be down atleast 5 percent at end of 2017 from 2016.CEO- will open 70 new Sephora locations in 2017, ending year wth nearly 650 locations.CEO- expanding 24 existing Sephora growing each location by nearly 50% to accommodate more products and client services.CEO- conducting several tests within our home store focus on home services programs.CEO- will offer vastly improved assortment Nike depts in 600 stores, adding women’s Adidas apparel to 400 stores by back to school.CEO- have cut 40 % of supply chain time on private-label brands.CEO- overall apparel performed worse than company's comp sales in Q1, " have no great optimism we'll be able to swing overall apparel to positive (in 2017)".Rolling out single view of inventory for stores and online.

Adidas says several parties interested in ice hockey brand

May 11 (Reuters) - Adidas :CEO says has several interested parties for ice hockey brand CCM, sale still in initial stages.

AIK Fotboll cooperation with adidas ends after 2017

May 9 (Reuters) - AIK FOTBOLL AB ::COOPERATION BETWEEN AIK FOOTBALL AND ADIDAS ENDS AFTER 2017.DEAL NOT BE RENEWED AFTER EXPIRATION ON DEC.31 2017.

Adidas set to miss Russia growth target for 2017-CEO

May 4 (Reuters) - Adidas Ag :Adidas CEO says doesn't expect to achieve target for Russia growth in 2017 but won't impact overall forecast.Adidas CEO says decline in marketing in Q1 is just a timing issue, no plan to make cuts.Adidas CEO says very confident for medium-term outlook for China.Adidas CEO says still has a long way to go with Reebok, doesn't expect Q1 growth level for full year.Adidas CEO says following Brexit, French election but doesn't see impact on our business for now.