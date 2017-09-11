Andrew Peller Ltd (ADWa.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

ANDREW PELLER LIMITED TO ACQUIRE THREE BRITISH COLUMBIA WINERIES

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Andrew Peller Ltd ::ANDREW PELLER LIMITED TO ACQUIRE THREE BRITISH COLUMBIA WINERIES.ANDREW PELLER SAYS ‍PURCHASE WILL BE FUNDED BY A COMBINATION OF $78 MILLION IN CASH FROM COMPANY'S CREDIT LINES AND $17 MILLION WORTH OF CLASS A COMMON SHARES​.ANDREW PELLER LTD - ‍ENTERED INTO A LETTER OF INTENT TO ACQUIRE 100% OF TINHORN CREEK VINEYARDS, FOR A COMBINED PURCHASE PRICE OF $95 MILLION​.ANDREW PELLER LTD - ‍HAS SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO ACQUIRE 100% OF BLACK HILLS ESTATE WINERY AND GRAY MONK ESTATE WINERY​.

Andrew Peller Limited announces senior management changes

Andrew Peller Ltd : Randy A. Powell has been appointed president of company effective november 28, 2016 . A new independent lead director will be appointed at a later date . John Peller will be new board chair and retain his position as chief executive officer of company .Andrew Peller Limited announces senior management changes.

Andrew Peller says to implement 3-for-1 share split and dividend reinvestment plan

Andrew Peller Ltd : Andrew peller limited to implement 3-for-1 share split and dividend reinvestment plan . Approved three-for-one share split for both company's class a and class b common shares . Under drip, registered class a shareholders can elect to have 100% of dividends reinvested to purchase additional class a common shares .Board has approved implementation of a dividend reinvestment plan (drip) for class a shares effective on september 9, 2016.

Andrew Peller Q4 sales C$74.2 mln

Andrew Peller Ltd : Andrew Peller limited reports strong growth and record earnings in fiscal 2016 . Q4 sales C$74.2 million . On June 2, 2016 company's board of directors approved a 9% increase in common share dividends . Qtrly loss per class A share $0.12 .Qtrly loss per class B share $0.11.