Edition:
United States

Andrew Peller Ltd (ADWa.TO)

ADWa.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

12.32CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.02 (+0.16%)
Prev Close
$12.30
Open
$12.28
Day's High
$12.40
Day's Low
$12.25
Volume
13,941
Avg. Vol
21,144
52-wk High
$12.59
52-wk Low
$10.13

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

ANDREW PELLER LIMITED TO ACQUIRE THREE BRITISH COLUMBIA WINERIES
Monday, 11 Sep 2017 12:19pm EDT 

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Andrew Peller Ltd ::ANDREW PELLER LIMITED TO ACQUIRE THREE BRITISH COLUMBIA WINERIES.ANDREW PELLER SAYS ‍PURCHASE WILL BE FUNDED BY A COMBINATION OF $78 MILLION IN CASH FROM COMPANY'S CREDIT LINES AND $17 MILLION WORTH OF CLASS A COMMON SHARES​.ANDREW PELLER LTD - ‍ENTERED INTO A LETTER OF INTENT TO ACQUIRE 100% OF TINHORN CREEK VINEYARDS, FOR A COMBINED PURCHASE PRICE OF $95 MILLION​.ANDREW PELLER LTD - ‍HAS SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO ACQUIRE 100% OF BLACK HILLS ESTATE WINERY AND GRAY MONK ESTATE WINERY​.  Full Article

Andrew Peller Limited announces senior management changes
Thursday, 17 Nov 2016 05:00pm EST 

Andrew Peller Ltd : Randy A. Powell has been appointed president of company effective november 28, 2016 . A new independent lead director will be appointed at a later date . John Peller will be new board chair and retain his position as chief executive officer of company .Andrew Peller Limited announces senior management changes.  Full Article

Andrew Peller says to implement 3-for-1 share split and dividend reinvestment plan
Tuesday, 2 Aug 2016 05:11pm EDT 

Andrew Peller Ltd : Andrew peller limited to implement 3-for-1 share split and dividend reinvestment plan . Approved three-for-one share split for both company's class a and class b common shares . Under drip, registered class a shareholders can elect to have 100% of dividends reinvested to purchase additional class a common shares .Board has approved implementation of a dividend reinvestment plan (drip) for class a shares effective on september 9, 2016.  Full Article

Andrew Peller Q4 sales C$74.2 mln
Thursday, 2 Jun 2016 04:22pm EDT 

Andrew Peller Ltd : Andrew Peller limited reports strong growth and record earnings in fiscal 2016 . Q4 sales C$74.2 million . On June 2, 2016 company's board of directors approved a 9% increase in common share dividends . Qtrly loss per class A share $0.12 .Qtrly loss per class B share $0.11.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Andrew Peller Ltd News

BRIEF-ANDREW PELLER LIMITED TO ACQUIRE THREE BRITISH COLUMBIA WINERIES

* ANDREW PELLER LIMITED TO ACQUIRE THREE BRITISH COLUMBIA WINERIES

» More ADWa.TO News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials