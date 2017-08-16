Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii AS (AEFES.IS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Sun Interbrew's parent company says non-binding agreement for merger of Russian and Ukrainian business

Aug 16 (Reuters) - SUN INTERBREW PLC ::HAS REACHED NON-BINDING AGREEMENT WITH ANADOLU EFES REGARDING 50:50 MERGER OF AB INBEV'S AND ANADOLU EFES' EXISTING RUSSIA AND UKRAINE BUSINESSES.TRANSACTION REMAINS CONDITIONAL ON THE COMPLETION OF SATISFACTORY DUE DILIGENCE AND IS SUBJECT TO REGULATORY APPROVALS IN RUSSIA AND UKRAINE.NAME OF COMBINED COMPANY WOULD BE AB INBEV-EFES AND BOTH AB INBEV AND ANADOLU EFES WOULD HAVE EQUAL REPRESENTATION ON BOARD OF DIRECTORS.UNTIL COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION, BOTH AB INBEV AND ANADOLU EFES' BUSINESSES IN RUSSIA AND UKRAINE REMAIN SEPARATE AND CONTINUE BUSINESS AS USUAL.AB INBEV, ANADOLU EFES HAVE AGREED TO NOMINATION OF DMITRY SHPAKOV AS THE CEO CANDIDATE TO LEAD AND RUN THE COMBINED AB INBEV-EFES BUSINESS.

Anadolu Efes Q2 net profit slightly rises to 175.1 million lira

Aug 9 (Reuters) - ANADOLU EFES ::REPORTED ON TUESDAY Q2 REVENUE OF 3.76 BILLION LIRA VERSUS 3.09 BILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.Q2 NET PROFIT WAS AT 175.1 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 171.9 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.EXPECTS MID-SINGLE DIGITS GROWTH ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS (PREVIOUSLY: LOW-TO-MID SINGLE DIGIT GROWTH)IN 2017.EXPECTS OUTPERFORM SALES VOLUME IN ALL BUSINESS LINES AND FLATTISH EBITDA ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS IN 2017.EXPECTS POSITIVE FCF IN BOTH BEER AND SOFT DRINKS IN 2017.

AB Inbev combines its Russia and Ukraine businesses with those of Anadolu Efes

Aug 9 (Reuters) - ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ::ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV ANNOUNCES COMBINATION OF ITS RUSSIA AND UKRAINE BUSINESSES WITH THOSE OF ANADOLU EFES.REACHED A NON-BINDING AGREEMENT WITH ANADOLU EFES REGARDING A 50:50 MERGER OF AB INBEV'S AND ANADOLU EFES' EXISTING RUSSIA AND UKRAINE BUSINESSES.WE ANTICIPATE TRANSACTION COULD COMPLETE BY END OF H1 2018.FOLLOWING CLOSING OF INTENDED TRANSACTION, COMBINED BUSINESS WOULD BE FULLY CONSOLIDATED IN ANADOLU EFES FINANCIAL ACCOUNTS.BOTH AB INBEV AND ANADOLU EFES WOULD HAVE EQUAL REPRESENTATION ON BOARD OF DIRECTORS.NAME OF THE COMBINED COMPANY WOULD BE AB INBEV-EFES‍​.TUNCAY ÖZILHAN, CURRENT CHAIRMAN OF ANADOLU GROUP AND ANADOLU EFES, WOULD SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF COMBINED COMPANY BOARD OF DIRECTORS.TERMS OF THE AGREEMENT WILL NOT BE DISCLOSED‍​.

Anadolu Efes Q1 consolidated result swings to loss of 84.9 mln lira

May 4 (Reuters) - Anadolu Efes ::Q1 consolidated net loss of 84.9 million lira versus profit of 60.3 million lira year ago.Q1 consolidated revenue of 2.43 billion lira versus 1.93 billion lira year ago.Q1 consolidated sales volume up 6.0 percent to 17.5 MHL.Q1 consolidated EBITDA before non-recurring items (BNRI) up 16.7 percent to 295.2 million lira.Expects a positive FCF both for beer business and soft drinks operations for the full year.The political & macroeconomic challenges, affordability issues and tough competition continued into the first quarter of 2017 in Turkey beer operations.

Anadolu Efes to suspend brewing operations in Istanbul as of May 22

April 20 (Reuters) - Anadolu Efes ::Decided to suspend its brewing operations located in Merter, Istanbul, which has 15 percent share in total capacity, as of May 22.Says to transfer these operations to other facilities in Adana, Ankara and Izmir.Says the total estimated employment termination benefits for all of employees in our Merter plant amounts to 14 million lira ($3.82 million).This decision was taken considering the environmental and logistic effects of company's factory that remains in the city center after urbanization.Says to consider the options about the land where the Istanbul factory is located.

Anadolu Efes sees 2017 consolidated sales volume growth by low to mid-single digits

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii A.S. : Said on Thursday that FY 2016 revenue at 10.42 billion lira ($2.81 billion)versus 10.21 billion lira year ago . FY 2016 net loss at 70.8 million lira versus loss of 197.8 million lira year ago . Q4 consolidated net sales revenue up 10.8 percent to 2.16 billion lira . Q4 consolidated EBITDA (BNRI) up 24.5 percent to 224.0 million lira . Proposes to pay 0.20825 lira net, 0.245 lira gross dividend per share for FY 2016 as of May 29 . In 2017, co expects consolidated sales volumes growth by low to mid-single digits .Expects EBITDA margin to stay flat in 2017.

Anadolu Efes to merge with its unit Tarbes Tarim Ürünleri

Anadolu Efes : Decides to merge with its wholly owned unit Tarbes Tarim Ürünleri via the "facilitated merger method" in order to simplify the shareholding structure and reduce transaction costs .The financial statements as of 30.09.2016 would be taken into account for the merger process documents.

Anadolu Efes to appoint John Gavin Hudson as CEO effective as of Jan. 1, 2017

Anadolu Efes : Robin Michael Goetzsche, who has been working as Beer Group President and CEO of Anadolu Efes since November 2015 will be leaving his position on December 31 due to personal reasons . Effective as of January 1, 2017, John Gavin Hudson will be appointed as the beer group president and Anadolu Efes CEO .John Gavin Hudson has been working as Managing Director of Efes Russia.

Anadolu Efes Q2 net profit slightly down at 171.9 million lira

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii AS : Reported on Tuesday Q2 net revenue of 3.09 billion lira ($1.05 billion) versus 3.14 billion lira year ago .Q2 net profit was 171.9 million lira versus 172.5 million lira year ago.

S&P affirms Anadolu Efes's long term rating at BBB- with stable outlook

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii AS :S&P affirms Anadolu Efes's long term rating at BBB- with stable outlook.