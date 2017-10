Aegon NV (AEGN.AS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Aegon announces share repurchase to neutralize 2016 final and 2017 interim stock dividends

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Aegon Nv ::Announces repurchase of shares to neutralize 2016 final and 2017 interim stock dividends.Will repurchase 51.9 million common shares to neutralize dilutive effect of 2016 final and 2017 interim stock dividends​.Repurchase will commence on October 2, 2017, and are expected to be completed on or before December 15, 2017​.

Aegon Q2 income before tax returns to profit at 757 million euros, beating Reuters poll

Aug 10 (Reuters) - AEGON NV : :PUBLISHES Q2 RESULTS.Q2 SALES EUR ‍​3.94 BILLION VERSUS EUR 2.77 BILLION YEAR AGO.Q2 UNDERLYING EARNINGS BEFORE TAX EUR 535 MILLION VERSUS EUR 505 MILLION IN REUTERS POLL.CONFIDENCE IN OUR ABILITY TO RETURN 2.1 BILLION EURO TO SHAREHOLDERS OVER THE PERIOD 2016 TO 2018 - CEO‍​.Q2 NET INCOME EUR 529 MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 385 MILLION YEAR AGO.Q2 RETURN ON EQUITY WAS 8.4 PERCENT VERSUS 6.8 PERCENT YEAR AGO.AEGON NV Q2 REUTERS POLL: UNDERLYING EARNINGS BEFORE TAX EUR 505 MILLION; REALIZED GAINS ON INVESTMENTS EUR 54.0 MILLION.AEGON NV Q2 REUTERS POLL: NET INCOME EUR 9.8 MILLION; LOSS BEFORE TAX EUR 61.0 MILLION.Q2 REALIZED GAINS ON INVESTMENTS EUR 111 MILLION VERSUS EUR 54.0 MILLION IN REUTERS POLL.AEGON NL IS EXPECTED TO RESUME DIVIDEND PAYMENTS, STARTING WITH A 2017 DIVIDEND OF EUR 100 MILLION IN 1H 2018 ‍​.INTERIM DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.13 PER SHARE. RECONFIRMING TARGET TO RETURN EUR 2.1 BILLION OF CAPITAL OVER 2016–2018.GROUP SOLVENCY RATIO OF 185% AS OF JUNE 30, 2017, INCLUDING BENEFIT FROM AMENDED CONVERSION METHODOLOGY.Q2 TOTAL GROSS DEPOSITS EUR 34.84‍​ BILLION VERSUS EUR 22.95 BILLION YEAR AGO.Q2 INCOME BEFORE TAX IS PROFIT OF EUR 757 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 61.0 MILLION IN REUTERS POLL.

Aegon to divest its business in Ireland

Aug 10 (Reuters) - AEGON NV ::AEGON TO DIVEST ITS BUSINESS IN IRELAND.AGREED TO SELL AEGON IRELAND PLC TO AGER BERMUDA HOLDING LTD.AEGON'S GROUP SOLVENCY RATIO IS ESTIMATED TO IMPROVE BY APPROXIMATELY 2%-POINTS AS A RESULT OF TRANSACTION.TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN Q1 OF 2018.THIS DIVESTMENT IS EXPECTED TO HAVE AN IMMATERIAL IMPACT ON UNDERLYING EARNINGS BEFORE TAX GOING FORWARD.BASED ON BOOK VALUE AS OF JUNE 30, 2017, BOOK LOSS IS EXPECTED TO AMOUNT TO APPROXIMATELY GBP 115 MILLION (EUR 125 MILLION).

Aegon to sell Unirobe Meeus Groep

Aug 8 (Reuters) - AEGON NV ::AEGON TO SELL UNIROBE MEEÙS GROEP.‍HAS AGREED TO SELL UNIROBE MEEÙS GROEP (UMG) TO AON GROEP NEDERLAND FOR EUR 295 MILLION​.‍DIVESTMENT WILL LEAD TO A BOOK GAIN OF APPROXIMATELY EUR 180 MILLION​.‍TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO RESULT IN AN INCREASE OF SOLVENCY II CAPITAL OF APPROXIMATELY EUR 225 MILLION​.DEAL ‍WILL IMPROVE SOLVENCY II RATIO OF AEGON NETHERLANDS BY AN ESTIMATED 6%-POINTS​.

Aegon completes sale of majority of US run-off businesses

June 29 (Reuters) - AEGON NV ::AEGON COMPLETES SALE OF MAJORITY OF US RUN-OFF BUSINESSES.UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, AEGON'S TRANSAMERICA LIFE SUBSIDIARIES WILL REINSURE USD 14 BILLION OF LIABILITIES TO AFFILIATES OF WILTON RE US HOLDING INC.COMPLETED ITS TRANSACTION WITH WILTON RE TO DIVEST ITS 2 LARGEST US RUN-OFF BUSINESSES, PAYOUT ANNUITY BUSINESS AND BANK OWNED / CORPORATE OWNED LIFE INSURANCE BUSINESS (BOLI/COLI).TRANSACTION AND RELATED MANAGEMENT ACTIONS ARE EXPECTED TO RESULT IN A CAPITAL RELEASE OF APPROXIMATELY USD 700 MILLION (EUR 630 MILLION) IN 2017.CAPITAL RELEASED IS EXPECTED TO BE UPSTREAMED DURING SECOND HALF OF 2017 TO HOLDING.EXPECTED TO IMPROVE TRANSAMERICA'S RETURN ON CAPITAL BY APPROXIMATELY 60 BASIS POINTS, AND IS ESTIMATED TO IMPROVE AEGON'S GROUP SOLVENCY II RATIO BY APPROXIMATELY 6%-POINTS.

Aegon to divest majority of US run-off businesses

May 22 (Reuters) - AEGON NV ::AEGON TO DIVEST MAJORITY OF US RUN-OFF BUSINESSES.HAS AGREED TO SELL ITS TWO LARGEST US RUN-OFF BUSINESSES, PAYOUT ANNUITY BUSINESS AND BANK OWNED / CORPORATE OWNED LIFE INSURANCE BUSINESS (BOLI/COLI), TO WILTON RE.UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, AEGON'S TRANSAMERICA LIFE SUBSIDIARIES WILL REINSURE USD 14 BILLION OF LIABILITIES TO AFFILIATES OF WILTON RE US HOLDING INC.TRANSACTION AND RELATED MANAGEMENT ACTIONS ARE EXPECTED TO RESULT IN A CAPITAL RELEASE OF APPROXIMATELY USD 700 MILLION (EUR 630 MILLION) IN 2017..AS A RESULT OF ACTIONS ANNOUNCED TODAY, AEGON'S GROUP SOLVENCY II RATIO IS ESTIMATED TO IMPROVE BY APPROXIMATELY 6%-POINTS IN SECOND HALF OF 2017.AEGON EXPECTS ANNUAL CAPITAL GENERATION FROM ITS US OPERATIONS TO BE REDUCED BY APPROXIMATELY USD 30 MILLION (EUR 27 MILLION) FOLLOWING TRANSACTION.AFTER COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION AND RELATED MANAGEMENT ACTIONS, CAPITAL RELEASED FROM THIS TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE UPSTREAMED TO HOLDING.AEGON ANTICIPATES REINSURANCE TRANSACTION WILL RESULT IN A BOOK LOSS OF APPROXIMATELY USD 300 MILLION (EUR 270 MILLION), TO BE REPORTED IN OTHER CHARGES AT TIME OF CLOSING.TRANSACTION IS SUBJECT TO NORMAL REGULATORY APPROVALS AND IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN SUMMER OF 2017.

Aegon Q1 underlying earnings before tax up at 488 million euros

May 11 (Reuters) - AEGON NV ::Q1 UNDERLYING EARNINGS BEFORE TAX EUR 488 MILLION ($530.21 MILLION) VERSUS EUR 462 MILLION YEAR AGO.Q1 NET INCOME EUR 378 MILLION VERSUS EUR 143 MILLION YEAR AGO.Q1 RETURN ON EQUITY WAS 7.2 PERCENT VERSUS 7.3 PERCENT YEAR AGO.Q1 SALES EUR 3.94 BILLION VERSUS EUR 3.56 BILLION YEAR AGO.AEGON’S SOLVENCY II RATIO REMAINED STABLE AT AN ESTIMATED 157 PCT DURING THE FIRST QUARTER.Q1 GROSS DEPOSITS INCREASE BY 13 PCT TO EUR 34 BILLION.

Aegon clarifies its capital position in US

Aegon NV : Would like to clarify its capital position in United States . Manages its US capital position under multiple frameworks, of which NAIC risk-based capital (RBC) framework is considered most important one . Estimated RBC ratio amounted to 440 pct at year-end 2016, at high-end of its 350-450 pct target range .Confirms that its current Standard & Poor's capital position - contrary to certain information in market - is well above Standard & Poor's 'AA' level at year-end 2016.

Aegon div well covered despite no divs from Netherlands, UK - conf call

Aegon NV : The dividend is well covered despite no dividend from the Netherlands and the UK- conf call Further company coverage: [AEGN.AS] (Gdynia Newsroom) ((gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 772 0920;)).

BRIEF-Aegon Q4 underlying earnings up 27 pct at 554 million euros

Aegon NV : Q4 sales 2.73 billion euros ($2.91 billion) versus 2.89 billion euros year ago . Q4 underlying earnings up to 554 million euros . Final 2016 dividend per share of 0.13 euros . Q4 underlying earnings before tax 554 million euros versus 435 million euros year ago . Q4 net income 470 million euros versus 430 million euros in Reuters Poll . Q4 return on equity was 10.5 percent versus 7.7 percent year ago . In Q4 solvency II ratio increases to an estimated 159 pct driven by favorable spread movements and higher interest rates . Q4 new life sales amount to 240 million euros . In Q4 gross deposits of 23 billion euros; net outflows of 3.5 billion euros driven by outflows from Chinese money market funds and anticipated lapses on mercer block . Sees doubling the expense savings to be achieved from USD 150 million to USD 300 million by 2018 in Americas . With the planned operational performance improvements in the Americas, Aegon reaffirmed the company’s target of a group return on equity of 10 pct by 2018 .Target will be supported by a group-wide expense savings program of 350 million euros by 2018 and by returning 2.1 billion euros of capital to shareholders in the period 2016 to 2018.