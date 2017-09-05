Aegis Logistics Ltd (AEGS.NS)
223.15INR
19 Oct 2017
Rs-0.45 (-0.20%)
Rs223.60
Rs222.60
Rs226.70
Rs220.00
114,863
341,136
Rs244.10
Rs124.60
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
India's Aegis Logistics June qtr consol profit rises
Sept 5 (Reuters) - Aegis Logistics Ltd
Aegis Logistics Dec qtr consol profit rises
Aegis Logistics Ltd
Aegis Logistics says Infrastructure India Holding Fund cuts stake below limit
Aegis Logistics Ltd
Aegis Logistics June-qtr profit falls
Aegis Logistics Ltd
Aegis Logistics buys additional shares of Sea Lord Containers
Aegis Logistics Ltd
Aegis Logistics Ltd declares third interim dividend
Aegis Logistics Ltd:Declared third interim dividend of 30% on equity shares of face value of 1 Indian rupees i.e. 0.30 Indian rupees per share and the company has fixed March 30, 2016 as the payout date for payment of third interim dividend. Full Article
Aegis Logistics Ltd fixes record date for second interim dividend
Aegis Logistics Ltd:Says it has fixed Feb. 5, 2016 as record date for the purpose of payment of second interim dividend. Full Article