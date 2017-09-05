Edition:
Aegis Logistics Ltd (AEGS.NS)

AEGS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

223.15INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.45 (-0.20%)
Prev Close
Rs223.60
Open
Rs222.60
Day's High
Rs226.70
Day's Low
Rs220.00
Volume
114,863
Avg. Vol
341,136
52-wk High
Rs244.10
52-wk Low
Rs124.60

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Aegis Logistics June qtr consol profit rises
Tuesday, 5 Sep 2017 05:12am EDT 

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Aegis Logistics Ltd :June quarter consol net profit 404.1 million rupees versus profit 275.1 million rupees year ago.June quarter total revenue 8.58 billion rupees versus 7.41 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

Aegis Logistics Dec qtr consol profit rises
Thursday, 2 Feb 2017 08:00am EST 

Aegis Logistics Ltd : Aegis Logistics Ltd says declared interim dividend of inr 0.35 per share . Aegis Logistics Ltd - dec quarter consol net profit 421.3 million rupees versus profit 328.1 million rupees year ago .Aegis Logistics Ltd - dec quarter consol net sales 12.43 billion rupees versus 5.26 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

Aegis Logistics says Infrastructure India Holding Fund cuts stake below limit
Tuesday, 6 Sep 2016 07:50am EDT 

Aegis Logistics Ltd : Infrastructure India Holding Fund, who invested in co in 2011, cut stake below limit prescribed under said agreement .  Full Article

Aegis Logistics June-qtr profit falls
Friday, 5 Aug 2016 06:31am EDT 

Aegis Logistics Ltd : June-quarter net profit 128.8 million rupees versus 138.3 million rupees last year . June-quarter net sales 928.5 million rupees versus 926.1 million rupees last year .  Full Article

Aegis Logistics buys additional shares of Sea Lord Containers
Tuesday, 28 Jun 2016 06:55am EDT 

Aegis Logistics Ltd : Bought additional 204,901 equity shares of sea lord containers limited at a consideration of inr 30.7 million .  Full Article

Aegis Logistics Ltd declares third interim dividend
Thursday, 10 Mar 2016 07:30am EST 

Aegis Logistics Ltd:Declared third interim dividend of 30% on equity shares of face value of 1 Indian rupees i.e. 0.30 Indian rupees per share and the company has fixed March 30, 2016 as the payout date for payment of third interim dividend.  Full Article

Aegis Logistics Ltd fixes record date for second interim dividend
Monday, 18 Jan 2016 07:48am EST 

Aegis Logistics Ltd:Says it has fixed Feb. 5, 2016 as record date for the purpose of payment of second interim dividend.  Full Article

