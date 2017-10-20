Allied Electronics Corporation Ltd (AELJ.J)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Allied Electronics Corporation Ltd ::ALLIED ELECTRONICS CORPORATION - ‍ALTRON'S TOTAL OPERATIONS BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE FOR SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 AUGUST 2017 WILL BE A PROFIT OF 22 - 23 CENTS​.

Allied Electronics agrees to acquire 100% of issued share capital of Blenheim

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Allied Electronics Corporation Ltd :HAS ENTERED INTO A SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE 100% OF ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF BLENHEIM.‍BYTES UK WILL ACQUIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF BLENHEIM FOR A CONSIDERATION OF £35.9 MILLION​.‍ACQUISITION WILL BE FUNDED WITH A COMBINATION OF INEXPENSIVE BANK FUNDING AND BYTES UK'S OWN RESOURCES​.

Sept 13 (Reuters) - ALLIED ELECTRONICS CORPORATION LTD :HEPS FOR SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 AUGUST 2017 IS EXPECTED TO BE PROFIT OF BETWEEN 36 CENTS - 42 CENTS.HY BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE A PROFIT OF AT LEAST 20 CENTS (AS AGAINST PREVIOUS CORRESPONDING PERIOD PROFIT OF 6 CENTS).

Allied Electronics says Powertech to sell Crabtree to Siemens AG

July 10 (Reuters) - Allied Electronics Corporation Ltd ::Disposal By Power Technologies Proprietary Limited Of Its Crabtree Electrical Accessories Business To Siemens AG .Divestiture part of OC's business strategy to focus on it, telecommunications business and exit its manufacturing operations.

April 28 (Reuters) - Allied Electronics Corporation Ltd :Headline earnings per share in continuing operations for fy ended 28 february 2017 is expected to be between 110 cents - 120 cents.Headline earnings per share in continuing operations have been adversely affected by higher interest charges caused by higher borrowing costs.Allied electronics - headline earnings per share for financial year ended 29 february 2016 is expected to be a profit of between 60 cents - 80 cents.

Allied Electronics Corp says Mteto Nyati to start as CEO on April 1

Allied Electronics Corporation Ltd : Mteto Nyati will assume position of altron chief executive with effect from 1 April 2017 .Outbound CEO Robbie Venter will work closely with Nyati during his handover period.

Allied Electronics Corp appoints MJ Leeming as non-exec chairman

Allied Electronics Corporation Ltd : Change in board responsibility, appointment of chairman and appointment of group company secretary .MJ Leeming has been appointed as independent non-executive chairman of Altron Board, with effect from March 1, 2017.

Allied Electronics sees HY HEPS from cont ops up 4-14 pct

Allied Electronics Corporation Limited : JSE: AEL - AEN - Altron Trading Statement . Sees HY HEPS from continuing operations between 51 cents - 56 cents (between 4 pct and 14 pct higher) .Sees HEPS for financial half-year ended Aug. 31 of 25 cents - 35 cents (between 139 pct and 155 pct better).

Altron:HEPS for half-year ended Aug. 31 2016 are expected to be a profit of at least 1 cent as against previous financial half-year's loss of 64 cents.

Allied Electronics says deal with Hengtog fulfils of all conditions

Allied Electronics Corporation Ltd : Proposed disposal to Hengtog: fulfilment of all outstanding conditions precedent .Hengtong confirmed on 27 June 2016 that all conditions precedent pertaining to disposal have now been fulfilled or waived.