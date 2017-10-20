Edition:
United States

Allied Electronics Corporation Ltd (AELJ.J)

AELJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

1,274.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-1.00 (-0.08%)
Prev Close
1,275.00
Open
1,284.00
Day's High
1,284.00
Day's Low
1,230.00
Volume
33,200
Avg. Vol
373,226
52-wk High
1,394.00
52-wk Low
636.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Allied says Altron's H1 total ops EPS will be between 22-22 cents
Friday, 20 Oct 2017 10:00am EDT 

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Allied Electronics Corporation Ltd ::ALLIED ELECTRONICS CORPORATION - ‍ALTRON'S TOTAL OPERATIONS BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE FOR SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 AUGUST 2017 WILL BE A PROFIT OF 22 - 23 CENTS​.  Full Article

Allied Electronics agrees to acquire 100% of issued share capital of Blenheim
Friday, 29 Sep 2017 03:00am EDT 

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Allied Electronics Corporation Ltd :HAS ENTERED INTO A SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE 100% OF ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF BLENHEIM.‍BYTES UK WILL ACQUIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF BLENHEIM FOR A CONSIDERATION OF £35.9 MILLION​.‍ACQUISITION WILL BE FUNDED WITH A COMBINATION OF INEXPENSIVE BANK FUNDING AND BYTES UK'S OWN RESOURCES​.  Full Article

Allied Electronics sees HY HEPS to be between profit of 36-42 cents
Wednesday, 13 Sep 2017 03:00am EDT 

Sept 13 (Reuters) - ALLIED ELECTRONICS CORPORATION LTD :HEPS FOR SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 AUGUST 2017 IS EXPECTED TO BE PROFIT OF BETWEEN 36 CENTS - 42 CENTS.HY BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE A PROFIT OF AT LEAST 20 CENTS (AS AGAINST PREVIOUS CORRESPONDING PERIOD PROFIT OF 6 CENTS).  Full Article

Allied Electronics says Powertech to sell Crabtree to Siemens AG
Monday, 10 Jul 2017 02:00am EDT 

July 10 (Reuters) - Allied Electronics Corporation Ltd ::Disposal By Power Technologies Proprietary Limited Of Its Crabtree Electrical Accessories Business To Siemens AG .Divestiture part of OC's business strategy to focus on it, telecommunications business and exit its manufacturing operations.  Full Article

Allied Electronics sees HEPS between 60-80 cents/shr
Friday, 28 Apr 2017 09:00am EDT 

April 28 (Reuters) - Allied Electronics Corporation Ltd :Headline earnings per share in continuing operations for fy ended 28 february 2017 is expected to be between 110 cents - 120 cents.Headline earnings per share in continuing operations have been adversely affected by higher interest charges caused by higher borrowing costs.Allied electronics - headline earnings per share for financial year ended 29 february 2016 is expected to be a profit of between 60 cents - 80 cents.  Full Article

Allied Electronics Corp says Mteto Nyati to start as CEO on April 1
Wednesday, 22 Mar 2017 10:30am EDT 

Allied Electronics Corporation Ltd : Mteto Nyati will assume position of altron chief executive with effect from 1 April 2017 .Outbound CEO Robbie Venter will work closely with Nyati during his handover period.  Full Article

Allied Electronics Corp appoints MJ Leeming as non-exec chairman
Thursday, 23 Feb 2017 09:45am EST 

Allied Electronics Corporation Ltd : Change in board responsibility, appointment of chairman and appointment of group company secretary .MJ Leeming has been appointed as independent non-executive chairman of Altron Board, with effect from March 1, 2017.  Full Article

Allied Electronics sees HY HEPS from cont ops up 4-14 pct
Wednesday, 12 Oct 2016 10:30am EDT 

Allied Electronics Corporation Limited : JSE: AEL - AEN - Altron Trading Statement . Sees HY HEPS from continuing operations between 51 cents - 56 cents (between 4 pct and 14 pct higher) .Sees HEPS for financial half-year ended Aug. 31 of 25 cents - 35 cents (between 139 pct and 155 pct better).  Full Article

Altron sees HY HEPS of 1 cent vs 64 cent loss last year
Monday, 5 Sep 2016 10:30am EDT 

Altron:HEPS for half-year ended Aug. 31 2016 are expected to be a profit of at least 1 cent as against previous financial half-year's loss of 64 cents.  Full Article

Allied Electronics says deal with Hengtog fulfils of all conditions
Tuesday, 28 Jun 2016 01:30am EDT 

Allied Electronics Corporation Ltd : Proposed disposal to Hengtog: fulfilment of all outstanding conditions precedent .Hengtong confirmed on 27 June 2016 that all conditions precedent pertaining to disposal have now been fulfilled or waived.  Full Article

Allied Electronics Corporation Ltd News

BRIEF-Allied Electronics agrees to acquire 100% of issued share capital of Blenheim

* HAS ENTERED INTO A SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE 100% OF ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF BLENHEIM

» More AELJ.J News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials