Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM.TO)

GOGOLD RESOURCES ANNOUNCES SALE OF SANTA GERTRUDIS PROJECT TO AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED FOR $80 MLN

Sept 5 (Reuters) - GoGold Resources Inc :GOGOLD RESOURCES INC. ANNOUNCES SALE OF SANTA GERTRUDIS PROJECT TO AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED FOR US$80 MILLION.‍ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS WITH AGNICO EAGLE MINES TO SELL ITS INTEREST IN SANTA GERTRUDIS GOLD PROJECT​.NET PROCEEDS OF TRANSACTION WILL BE USED TO REPAY COMPANY'S SENIOR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY, REDUCE OUTSTANDING TRADE.AGNICO WILL RETAIN OPTION TO BUY BACK 1% OF NSR FOR US$7.5 MILLION.TRANSACTION IS NOT SUBJECT TO A SHAREHOLDER VOTE.AGNICO TO ADVANCE TO GOGOLD A TOTAL OF US$7.5 MILLION IN CASH VIA SUBORDINATED SECURED TERM LOAN BEARING INTEREST AT 10% PER ANNUM.

Agnico Eagle Mines Q2 earnings per share $0.27

July 26 (Reuters) - Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd :Agnico Eagle reports second quarter 2017 results; strong operational performance continues; full year production guidance increased; nunavut projects advancing on schedule and budget; positive exploration results at multiple projects.Q2 earnings per share $0.27.Q2 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.24 excluding items.Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd says q2 payable gold production was 427,743 ounces, compared to 408,932 ounces in q2 of 2016.Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd says production costs per ounce for q2 of 2017 were $634, which was essentially same as $625 in 2016 period.Agnico Eagle Mines -2017 production is now expected to be 1.62 million ounces compared to previous guidance of 1.57 million ounces.Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd - aisc for q2 of 2017 were 7% lower at $785 per ounce compared to $848 in q2 of 2016.Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd says forecast for 2017 capital expenditures remains unchanged at $859 million.Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd - qtrly revenues from mining operations $‍549.9​ million versus $537.6 million.Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd - full year total cash costs per ounce are now expected to be $580 to $610.Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd - full year AISC are expected to be $830 to $880 per ounce.

Kinross announces vend-in of Yukon property to White Gold Corp

May 18 (Reuters) - Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd :Kinross announces vend-in of Yukon property to create White Gold Corp strategic alliance.Kinross Gold Corp - entered into an agreement to acquire an approximately 19.9% interest in White Gold Corp.Kinross Gold - acquired interest in White Gold by selling its 100% interest in white gold exploration project in Yukon territory to White Gold Corp.

Agnico Eagle reports Q1 earnings per share $0.33

April 27 (Reuters) - Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd -:Agnico Eagle reports first quarter 2017 results; strong operational performance continues; full year production guidance increased; canadian malartic extension receives government approval; exploration drilling yields favourable results at amaruq.Q1 earnings per share $0.33.Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.28 excluding items.Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd says total capital expenditures (including sustaining capital) in 2017 remain forecast to be approximately $850 million.Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd - full year production guidance increased.Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd - fy production is now expected to exceed 1.57 million ounces compared to previous guidance of 1.55 million ounces.Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd - total cash costs per ounce of gold in 2017 remain forecast to be between $595 and $625 per ounce.Payable gold production in q1 of 2017 was 418,216 ounces of gold at production costs per ounce of $578.Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd - qtrly revenues from mining operations $547.5 million versus $490.5 million.Q1 revenue view $512.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Q1 earnings per share view $0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Agnico Eagle announces $220 mln sale of common shares to one institutional investor

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd - : Announces US$220 million sale of common shares to one institutional investor .Agreed to issue and sell 5 million common shares of co directly to institutional investor in U.S. at price of US$43.97/common share.

Agnico Eagle announces investment in Goldquest Mining Corp

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd : Agnico Eagle announces investment in Goldquest Mining Corp . Agnico Eagle Mines - agreed to purchase 38.1 million common shares of Goldquest Mining Corp in non-brokered private placement at price of $0.60 per share .Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd - closing of transaction is expected to occur on or about March 8, 2017.

Otis Gold announces strategic investment by Agnico Eagle

Otis Gold Corp : Otis Gold - Agnico Eagle Mines agreed to acquire, by private placement, 14.42 million shares of co at price of $0.35 per common share . On closing of transaction, agnico will own approximately 9.95% of issued and outstanding common shares on a non-diluted basis .Otis Gold Corp - proceeds from transaction shall be primarily used for exploration at Kilgore gold project located in Clark County, Idaho.

Agnico Eagle announces investment in Cartier Resources

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd - : Agnico Eagle announces investment in Cartier Resources Inc .To buy 22.5 million common shares of Cartier in a non-brokered private placement at $0.20 per share for total consideration of $4.5 million.

Cartier resources announces a strategic investment by Agnico Eagle

Cartier Resources Inc : Cartier Resources announces a strategic investment by Agnico Eagle . Cartier Resources - on closing of transaction, Agnico will own approximately 19.97 pct of issued and outstanding common shares on a non-diluted basis . Cartier Resources -agreed to acquire by way of private placement 22.5 million common shares of co at price of $0.20/ common share for proceeds of $4.5 million .Proceeds from offering shall be primarily used for exploration at cartier's five main projects located in québec.

Agnico Eagle Mines posts Q3 adj. earnings per share $0.25

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd : Agnico Eagle reports third quarter 2016 results: strong operational performance continues; ongoing exploration yields positive results at Amaruq, Sisar Zone at Kittila, Olmeca zone at El Barqueno and Barsele Project in Sweden . Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.25 excluding items . Q3 earnings per share $0.22 . Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd - now expect to exceed upper end of 2016 production guidance of 1.6 million ounces . Payable gold production in Q3 of 2016 was 416,187 ounces, compared to 441,124 ounces in Q3 of 2015 .Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd says board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per common share.