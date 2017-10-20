Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust (AEMN.SI)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust says Chia Nam Toon​ resigns as CEO of Ascendas Funds Management (S) Ltd

Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust ‍appoints Lim Hock San as chairman of board​

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust :‍Appointment of Lim Hock San as chairman of board​.Announces retirement of Koh Soo Keong as chairman.

Ascendas REIT acquires property in Australia

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust :Ascendas REIT acquires No. 100 Wickham Street in Queensland, Australia, for A$83.8 million.Ascendas REIT is expected to incur an estimated total transaction cost of A$6.1 million.Annualised pro forma financial effect of acquisition on FY16/17 DPU would be improvement of 0.054 SG cents.

Ascendas REIT announces divestment of property

Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust announces issuance of notes

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust :HSBC Institutional Trust Services (Singapore) Limited has issued s$200 million 2.47 per cent. Notes due 2023.notes will mature on 10 august 2023 and will bear a fixed rate of 2.47% per annum payable semi-annually.

Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust posts qtrly net property income S$153.4 million

July 27 (Reuters) - Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust :Qtrly gross revenue S$213.3 million versus S$207.6 million.Qtrly net property income S$153.4 million, up 2.6%.Q1 DPU 4.049 cents per unit.Continues to see economic uncertainties created by potentially inward looking trade policies of US govt, geopolitical tensions.Ascendas REIT'S performance for FY17/18 is expected to remain stable..

Ascendas REIT updates on divestment of 10 Woodlands Link

Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust divests 10 Woodlands Link

Ascendas Real Estate Investment says FY net property income was S$611.0 million

April 25 (Reuters) - Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust :FY gross revenue S$830.6 million, up 9.1 percent .FY net property income S$611.0 million versus s$533.7 million .DPU for the quarter from 1 January to 31 March 3.852 singapore cents.

Ascendas REIT updates on acquisition of properties

Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust : Ascendas reit to acquire 12, 14 and 16 science park drive for s$420.0 million . for proposed acquisition, ascendas reit is expected to incur an estimated total transaction cost of s$17.5 million . hsbc institutional trust services (singapore), as trustee of ascendas reit, entered into a conditional put and call option agreement with vendor .acquisition is expected to generate net property income yield of about 6.3% (before acquisition costs) in first year of ownership.