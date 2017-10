Aena SME SA (AENA.MC)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Oct 13 (Reuters) - AENA SME SA ::APPOINTS JAIME GARCIA LEGAZ AS CHAIRMAN AND CEO.

Oct 11 (Reuters) - AENA SME SA ::SEPTEMBER PASSENGER TRAFFIC UP 8.2 PERCENT AT 25.1 MILLION PASSENGERS YEAR ON YEAR.

Oct 10 (Reuters) - AMPER SA ::SAYS IN CONSORTIUM WINS DEAL FROM AENA TO RENOVATE MOBILE RADIOCOMMUNICATION SYSTEMS OF IBIZA AIRPORT FOR ABOVE 0.6 MILLION EUROS.

Sept 26 (Reuters) - AENA SME SA ::SAYS CEO AND CHAIRMAN JOSE MANUEL VARGAS RESIGNS AS OF OCTOBER 15.

Sept 12 (Reuters) - AENA SME SA ::AUGUST PASSENGER TRAFFIC UP 6.2 PERCENT AT 27.4 MILLION PASSENGERS YEAR ON YEAR.AUGUST CARGO TRANSPORT UP 25.6 PERCENT AT 80,215 TONNES YEAR ON YEAR.

Aug 16 (Reuters) - AENA SME SA ::JULY PASSENGER TRAFFIC UP 7.4 PERCENT AT 27.5 MILLION PASSENGERS YEAR ON YEAR.

July 26 (Reuters) - AENA SME SA ::H1 PASSENGER TRAFFIC IN SPAIN UP 9.1 PERCENT AT 113.4 MILLION PASSENGERS YEAR ON YEAR.H1 NET SALES 1.83 BILLION EUROS VERSUS 1.70 BILLION EUROS YEAR AGO.H1 NET PROFIT 460.9 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 492.3 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO.H1 EBITDA 1.05 BILLION EUROS VERSUS 931.7 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO.

July 7 (Reuters) - SCANDINAVIAN AIRPORT AND ROAD SYSTEMS AB (PUBL) :GETS SEK 6.8 MILLION ORDER FROM AENA S.A IN SPAIN.HALF OF ORDER TO BE DELIVERED IN 2017 WHILE REST TO BE DELIVERED WINTER/SPRING 2018.

June 12 (Reuters) - AENA SA ::MAY PASSENGER TRAFFIC UP 7.4 PERCENT AT 22.3 MILLION PASSENGERS YEAR ON YEAR.

May 12 (Reuters) - AENA SME SA ::APRIL PASSENGER TRAFFIC UP 16.8 PERCENT AT 21 MILLION PASSENGERS YEAR ON YEAR.