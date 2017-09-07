Grupo Aeromexico SAB de CV (AEROMEX.MX)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Aeromexico reports August traffic results

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Grupo Aeromexico Sab De Cv :Aeromexico reports August 2017 traffic results.Grupo Aeromexico S.A.B. de C.V.- ‍August load factor was 84.2%, which was flat compared to august 2016​.Grupo Aeromexico S.A.B. de C.V.- ‍August international passenger numbers increased by 12.1%, while domestic passenger numbers increased by 0.4%​.Grupo Aeromexico S.A.B. de C.V.- ‍August RPKs 3.70 billion, up 15.2 percent​.Grupo aeromexico S.A.B. de C.V.- August ASKs 4.4 billion, up 15.2 percent.

Air Lease Corporation announces lease placement with Aeromexico

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Air Lease Corp :Air Lease Corporation announces lease placement of additional new Boeing 787 Dreamliner with Aeromexico.Long term lease agreement with Aeromexico for one additional new Boeing 787-9 aircraft with General Electric engines​.Aircraft is from ALC's order book with Boeing and will be Aeromexico's fourth new 787-9 lease from ALC​.

Aeromexico reports 2017 July load factor to be 88.1 pct

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Grupo Aeromexico Sab De Cv :Aeromexico reports July 2017 traffic results.Grupo Aeromexico SAB De CV - Aeromexico's July load factor was 88.1%, a decrease of 0.3 p.p. compared to July 2016.Total July 2017 revenue passenger kilometers 3.92 billion versus 3.43 billion.Grupo Aeromexico Sab De CV - ‍transported 1.958 million passengers in July 2017; a 2.9 percent year-on-year increase​.Grupo Aeromexico SAB De CV - Aeromexico's capacity in July, measured in Available Seat Kilometers (ASKS), 4.45 billion increased by 14.9%.

Aeromexico, El Al Israel Airlines sign code share agreement

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Aeromexico::Aeromexico and El Al Israel Airlines sign a code share agreement.Says launched new code share agreement it signed with El Al Israel Airlines.Says codeshare flights will be available for sale as of August 2; for travel as of August 14.

Chorus Aviation announces agreement to acquire 2 Embraer 190 aircraft

July 27 (Reuters) - Chorus Aviation Inc :Chorus Aviation announces agreement to acquire two additional embraer 190 aircraft on lease to Aeromexico connect.Unit to acquire two additional embraer 190 aircraft currently on lease to Aerolitoral, S.A. De C.V.." Upon completing transaction and the one announced on july 17, we will have four embraers in our leased fleet".

Delta Air Lines to launch daily service between Los Angeles and Mexico City

July 17 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc ::Will launch daily nonstop service between Los Angeles and Mexico City on Dec. 1.‍New flight, which is subject to government approval, will connect Delta's LAX hub to partner Aeromexico's Mexico City hub​.

Aeromexico reports June 2017 traffic results

July 6 (Reuters) - Grupo Aeromexico Sab De CV ::Aeromexico reports june 2017 traffic results.Grupo Aeromexico Sab De CV - June load factor was 82.5pct, a decrease of 0.3 p.p. compared to June 2016.Grupo Aeromexico Sab De Cv - June revenue passenger kilometers increased by 14.2pct, year-on-year.Grupo Aeromexico Sab De Cv - Aeromexico's June 2017 capacity, measured in available seat kilometers (asks), increased by 14.6pct, year-on-year.

Hertz and Aeroméxico sign partnership to offer Hertz, Dollar, Thrifty and Firefly car rental to airline's customers

June 7 (Reuters) - Hertz Global Holdings Inc :Hertz and aeroméxico sign exclusive, global partnership to offer Hertz, Dollar, Thrifty and Firefly car rental to airline's customers.Hertz global holdings inc - co's unit, hertz corp, has signed three-way exclusive partnership agreement with hertz mexico and aeroméxico.

Aeromexico says May load factor was 80.5%, an increase of 0.2 p.p. vs May 2016

June 6 (Reuters) - Grupo Aeromexico Sab De Cv :Aeromexico reports may 2017 traffic results.Grupo Aeromexico sab de cv- international passenger numbers increased by 7.6%, while domestic passenger numbers increased by 1.8% for may.Grupo Aeromexico sab de cv - may 2017 total revenue passenger kilometers 3,213 million, up 12.4 percent.Grupo Aeromexico sab de cv - transported 1.7 million passengers in may; a 3.7% year-on-year increase.May load factor was 80.5%, an increase of 0.2 p.p. Compared to may 2016.May 2017 total available seat kilometers 3,993 million, up 12 percent.

Delta and Aeromexico to launch joint cooperation agreement

May 8 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc ::Delta and Aeromexico to launch joint cooperation agreement.Delta Air Lines- Grupo Aeroméxico, S.A.B. De C.V and co begin their joint cooperation agreement to operate transborder flights between US and Mexico.Delta Air Lines Inc - under deal, two companies will also be able to implement joint sales and marketing initiatives.Delta Air Lines Inc - co, Grupo Aeroméxico begin their joint cooperation agreement to operate transborder flights between United States and Mexico.Delta Air Lines - companies confirmed with dot, Mexico's federal economic competition commission (cofece) they have completed steps required to launch JCA.