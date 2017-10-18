Edition:
AECI Ltd (AFEJ.J)

AFEJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

10,414.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-255.00 (-2.39%)
Prev Close
10,669.00
Open
10,582.00
Day's High
10,684.00
Day's Low
10,414.00
Volume
332,805
Avg. Vol
209,901
52-wk High
12,186.00
52-wk Low
9,250.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

AECI ‍entered into discussions relating to two potential deals
Wednesday, 18 Oct 2017 02:30am EDT 

Oct 18 (Reuters) - AECI Ltd ::AECI LTD - ‍ENTERED INTO DISCUSSIONS RELATING TO TWO POTENTIAL ACQUISITIONS.  Full Article

Aeci says HY HEPS up 32 pct to 386 cents
Wednesday, 26 Jul 2017 01:11am EDT 

July 26 (Reuters) - Aeci Ltd ::HY HEPS up 32 pct to 386c.Interim ordinary cash dividend of 138cps declared.Improvement of 19 pct in HY profit from operations, which increased to 262 mln rand (2016: 220 million).  Full Article

AECI Ltd sees HY HEPS between 381 cents and 396 cents
Tuesday, 18 Jul 2017 01:05am EDT 

July 18 (Reuters) - Aeci Ltd ::‍HY headline earnings per share (heps) is expected to be between 381 cents and 396 cents, that is 30 pct and 35 pct higher than year ago​.  Full Article

AECI says FY HEPS down 9 pct to 818 cents
Tuesday, 28 Feb 2017 12:15am EST 

AECI Ltd: FY profits from operations of specialty chemicals up 8.3% to 214 million rand, explosives up 7.4% to 449 million rand . FY HEPS down 9% to 818 cents, underlying HEPS up 29% to 920 cents . Final ordinary cash dividend up 15% to 300 cps . FY revenue 18.596 billion rand versus 18.446 billion rand a year ago . Not anticipated that oil prices will return to low levels seen in early part of 2016 .A more positive overall environment will benefit AECI as it implements its strategy.  Full Article

AECI says H1 HEPS down 48 pct
Tuesday, 26 Jul 2016 01:07am EDT 

Aeci Ltd : Says interim heps -48% . Says interim cash dividend +8% to 135cps declared . Says interim group revenue +5% to r9,1bn .Says interim heps +15% after adjusting for somerset west bulk land sale and loss on prma settlement.  Full Article

AECI sees HEPS 40-60 pct lower for half-year ended 30 June 2016
Friday, 15 Jul 2016 09:15am EDT 

Aeci Ltd :Sees HEPS between 40% and 60% lower for half-year ended 30 June 2016 than 565 cents achieved for half-year ended 30 June 2015.  Full Article

AECI Ltd sees H1 HEPS down by atleast 20 pct
Monday, 6 Jun 2016 06:15am EDT 

AECI Ltd : HEPS for half year ended June 30 are expected to be at least 20 pct (113 cents) lower than 565 cents achieved for half-year ended 30 June 2015 .EPS are also expected to be at least 20 pct (118 cents) lower than 588 cents of prior corresponding period..  Full Article

