AECI Ltd (AFEJ.J)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

AECI ‍entered into discussions relating to two potential deals

Oct 18 (Reuters) - AECI Ltd ::AECI LTD - ‍ENTERED INTO DISCUSSIONS RELATING TO TWO POTENTIAL ACQUISITIONS.

Aeci says HY HEPS up 32 pct to 386 cents

July 26 (Reuters) - Aeci Ltd ::HY HEPS up 32 pct to 386c.Interim ordinary cash dividend of 138cps declared.Improvement of 19 pct in HY profit from operations, which increased to 262 mln rand (2016: 220 million).

AECI Ltd sees HY HEPS between 381 cents and 396 cents

July 18 (Reuters) - Aeci Ltd ::‍HY headline earnings per share (heps) is expected to be between 381 cents and 396 cents, that is 30 pct and 35 pct higher than year ago​.

AECI says FY HEPS down 9 pct to 818 cents

AECI Ltd: FY profits from operations of specialty chemicals up 8.3% to 214 million rand, explosives up 7.4% to 449 million rand . FY HEPS down 9% to 818 cents, underlying HEPS up 29% to 920 cents . Final ordinary cash dividend up 15% to 300 cps . FY revenue 18.596 billion rand versus 18.446 billion rand a year ago . Not anticipated that oil prices will return to low levels seen in early part of 2016 .A more positive overall environment will benefit AECI as it implements its strategy.

AECI says H1 HEPS down 48 pct

Aeci Ltd : Says interim heps -48% . Says interim cash dividend +8% to 135cps declared . Says interim group revenue +5% to r9,1bn .Says interim heps +15% after adjusting for somerset west bulk land sale and loss on prma settlement.

AECI sees HEPS 40-60 pct lower for half-year ended 30 June 2016

Aeci Ltd :Sees HEPS between 40% and 60% lower for half-year ended 30 June 2016 than 565 cents achieved for half-year ended 30 June 2015.

AECI Ltd sees H1 HEPS down by atleast 20 pct

AECI Ltd : HEPS for half year ended June 30 are expected to be at least 20 pct (113 cents) lower than 565 cents achieved for half-year ended 30 June 2015 .EPS are also expected to be at least 20 pct (118 cents) lower than 588 cents of prior corresponding period..