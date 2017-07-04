Edition:
United States

Alexander Forbes Group Holdings Ltd (AFHJ.J)

AFHJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

705.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

6.00 (+0.86%)
Prev Close
699.00
Open
687.00
Day's High
707.00
Day's Low
687.00
Volume
5,707,659
Avg. Vol
1,128,757
52-wk High
810.00
52-wk Low
550.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Alexander Forbes appoints Naidene Ford-Hoon as CFO
Tuesday, 4 Jul 2017 03:00am EDT 

July 4 (Reuters) - Alexander Forbes Group Holdings Ltd :Appoints Naidene Ford-Hoon as group chief financial officer.Appointments effective from 1 September 2017.  Full Article

Alexander Forbes Group says current chairman Sello Moloko will remain non-executive chairman
Monday, 3 Jul 2017 07:26am EDT 

July 3 (Reuters) - Alexander Forbes Group Holdings Ltd :Moses Kgosana resigned as non-executive director, was due to take up role of chairman as at 31 August, now withdrawn from this role.Since being aware of KPMG allegations, Kgosana believes resignation "correct course of action for himself,co,clients,shareholders".Kgosana felt role of chairman while "attending to allegations, will interfere with his deliverable expectations".Current chairman Sello Moloko will remain non-executive chairman in interim.  Full Article

Alexander Forbes appoints Moses Kgosana as chairman
Tuesday, 13 Jun 2017 02:00am EDT 

June 13 (Reuters) - Alexander Forbes Group Holdings Ltd :‍Retirement of non-executive chairman of board, Sello Moloko, with effect from 31 August 2017​.Appointed Moloko's successor, independent non- executive director Moses Kgosana as independent chairman with effect from same date​.  Full Article

Alexander Forbes says FY HEPS fell 8 pct to 53.4 cents/shr
Monday, 12 Jun 2017 02:00am EDT 

June 12 (Reuters) - Alexander Forbes Group Holdings ::AFH - Results announcement for the year ended 31 March 2017, final and special cash dividends declaration .FY headline earnings per share decreased by 8 pct to 53.4 cents per share for year ended 31 March 2017.FY group's profit from operations before non-trading and capital items has grown by 3 pct to 933 million rand.FY operating profit from continuing operations, before non-trading and capital items, increased by 3 pct to 933 million rand .Declared a final gross cash dividend of 23 cents per ordinary share for year ended 31 March 2017.Have declared a special dividend of 23 cents per ordinary share for year ended 31 March 2017.  Full Article

Alexander Forbes sees FY HEPS between 52.5 - 55.2 cents
Tuesday, 30 May 2017 05:10am EDT 

May 30 (Reuters) - Alexander Forbes Group Holdings Ltd :Sees FY heps between 52.5 - 55.2 cents, versus 58.1 cents a year ago.Sees ‍FY earnings per share 113.0 - 115.0 cents versus 56.9 cents year ago​.  Full Article

Alexander Forbes says CFO to leave; names Bruce Bydawell as acting CFO
Friday, 3 Feb 2017 04:00am EST 

Alexander Forbes Group Holdings Limited : Resignation of group chief financial officer Deon Viljoen, with effect from 30 April 2017 .Bruce Bydawell will assume position of acting group chief financial officer..  Full Article

Alexander Forbes says to dispose interests in Lane Clark & Peacock Llp
Tuesday, 20 Dec 2016 09:45am EST 

Alexander Forbes Group Holdings Ltd : Has entered into agreements for disposal of 60 pct interest in Lane Clark and Peacock Llp together to LCP Individual Partners and funds managed by Inflexion Private Equity .Deal for a total consideration of 75.4 million pounds.  Full Article

Alexander Forbes Group names Andrew Darfoor as CEO
Wednesday, 24 Aug 2016 06:00am EDT 

Alexander Forbes Group Holdings Ltd : Changes to the board of directors: Andrew Darfoor appointed group chief executive of Alexander Forbes . Appointment with effect from September 1, 2016 . Upon Darfoor's appointment and also with effect from 1 September 2016, Sello Moloko reverts to his role as non-executive chairman .Says Deon Viljoen resumes his position as group chief financial officer.  Full Article

Alexander Forbes says in advanced stage of finalising a new CEO
Monday, 15 Aug 2016 04:35am EDT 

Alexander Forbes Group Holdings Ltd : Recruitment of group chief executive .Made significant progress in recruitment of a group chief executive and is at advanced stage of finalising an appointment.  Full Article

Alexander Forbes full-year HEPS rise
Monday, 13 Jun 2016 02:01am EDT 

Alexander Forbes Group Holdings Ltd : Fy headline earnings per share was 58.1 cents per share, Heps growth at 82 pct . Dividend declared of 22 cents per share . AUA and AUM of investment solutions increased to R339 billion. This is a 5 pct growth when compared to previous year .Operating income from continuing operations of r5.4 billion for year ended 31 march 2016, up 11 pct on prior financial year.  Full Article

Alexander Forbes Group Holdings Ltd News

BRIEF-Alexander Forbes appoints Naidene Ford-Hoon as CFO

* Appoints Naidene Ford-Hoon as group chief financial officer

» More AFHJ.J News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials