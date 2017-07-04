Alexander Forbes Group Holdings Ltd (AFHJ.J)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

July 4 (Reuters) - Alexander Forbes Group Holdings Ltd :Appoints Naidene Ford-Hoon as group chief financial officer.Appointments effective from 1 September 2017.

July 3 (Reuters) - Alexander Forbes Group Holdings Ltd :Moses Kgosana resigned as non-executive director, was due to take up role of chairman as at 31 August, now withdrawn from this role.Since being aware of KPMG allegations, Kgosana believes resignation "correct course of action for himself,co,clients,shareholders".Kgosana felt role of chairman while "attending to allegations, will interfere with his deliverable expectations".Current chairman Sello Moloko will remain non-executive chairman in interim.

June 13 (Reuters) - Alexander Forbes Group Holdings Ltd :‍Retirement of non-executive chairman of board, Sello Moloko, with effect from 31 August 2017​.Appointed Moloko's successor, independent non- executive director Moses Kgosana as independent chairman with effect from same date​.

June 12 (Reuters) - Alexander Forbes Group Holdings ::AFH - Results announcement for the year ended 31 March 2017, final and special cash dividends declaration .FY headline earnings per share decreased by 8 pct to 53.4 cents per share for year ended 31 March 2017.FY group's profit from operations before non-trading and capital items has grown by 3 pct to 933 million rand.FY operating profit from continuing operations, before non-trading and capital items, increased by 3 pct to 933 million rand .Declared a final gross cash dividend of 23 cents per ordinary share for year ended 31 March 2017.Have declared a special dividend of 23 cents per ordinary share for year ended 31 March 2017.

May 30 (Reuters) - Alexander Forbes Group Holdings Ltd :Sees FY heps between 52.5 - 55.2 cents, versus 58.1 cents a year ago.Sees ‍FY earnings per share 113.0 - 115.0 cents versus 56.9 cents year ago​.

Alexander Forbes Group Holdings Limited : Resignation of group chief financial officer Deon Viljoen, with effect from 30 April 2017 .Bruce Bydawell will assume position of acting group chief financial officer..

Alexander Forbes Group Holdings Ltd : Has entered into agreements for disposal of 60 pct interest in Lane Clark and Peacock Llp together to LCP Individual Partners and funds managed by Inflexion Private Equity .Deal for a total consideration of 75.4 million pounds.

Alexander Forbes Group Holdings Ltd : Changes to the board of directors: Andrew Darfoor appointed group chief executive of Alexander Forbes . Appointment with effect from September 1, 2016 . Upon Darfoor's appointment and also with effect from 1 September 2016, Sello Moloko reverts to his role as non-executive chairman .Says Deon Viljoen resumes his position as group chief financial officer.

Alexander Forbes Group Holdings Ltd : Recruitment of group chief executive .Made significant progress in recruitment of a group chief executive and is at advanced stage of finalising an appointment.

Alexander Forbes Group Holdings Ltd : Fy headline earnings per share was 58.1 cents per share, Heps growth at 82 pct . Dividend declared of 22 cents per share . AUA and AUM of investment solutions increased to R339 billion. This is a 5 pct growth when compared to previous year .Operating income from continuing operations of r5.4 billion for year ended 31 march 2016, up 11 pct on prior financial year.