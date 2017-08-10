Ag Growth International Inc (AFN.TO)
51.32CAD
20 Oct 2017
$0.39 (+0.77%)
$50.93
$51.27
$52.13
$51.09
28,680
36,584
$60.26
$46.10
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Ag Growth announces Q2 earnings of $0.88 per share
Aug 10 (Reuters) - Ag Growth International Inc
Ag Growth qtrly diluted profit per share $0.33
May 9 (Reuters) - Ag Growth International Inc
AG Growth International buys Global Industries for $100 mln
AG Growth International Inc
AGI announces $75 mln principal amount of convertible unsecured subordinated debentures
AG Growth International Inc
Ag Growth announces about $60 mln bought deal equity financing
Ag Growth International Inc
Ag Growth qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.59
Ag Growth International Inc
Ag Growth International declares cash dividends
Ag Growth International Inc:Declares cash dividends of $0.20 per common share for the months of June 2016, July 2016 and August 2016.Payable on July 15, August 15 and Sept. 15.Record date of June 30, July 29 and August 31. Full Article
Ag Growth International to acquire Nuvision Industries Inc
Ag Growth International INC:Agi to acquire nuvision industries inc.Says deal for a maximum purchase price of $26 million.Terms of the transaction include payment of $12 million upon closing with additional amounts payable annually.Says maximum purchase price represents a multiple of 4.0x 2015 normalized EBITDA.Deal price is based on five times nuvision's average EBITDA for the financial years 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018.Payments under agreement payable 50% in cash and 50% in agi equipment and cash payable to be funded from agi's cash balance. Full Article
Ag Growth International buys Brazilian manufacturer Entringer S.A
Ag Growth International Inc:Agi announces acquisition of brazilian manufacturer entringer s.a.Says terms of the transaction included payment of r$30 million upon closing.Will spend about $25 million to establish a new facility in Brazil, expect this facility to contribute starting in 2017. Full Article
Ag Growth International Inc Says acquisition of GJ Vis Enterprises Inc
Ag Growth International Inc:Says acquisition of GJ Vis Enterprises Inc.purchase price of $15 million represents a valuation of about 4.5 times Vis' trailing twelve month normalized EBITDA, with $10 million payable upon closing of transaction and $5 million payable over two years based on achievement of EBITDA targets.amount payable upon close will be funded from AGI's cash balance. Full Article
BRIEF-AG Growth comments on trading activity
* AG Growth International - Confirms not aware of any material undisclosed information related to co or operations that would account for trading activity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: