Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFXG.DE)

Carl Zeiss Meditec: ‍acquisition of Veracity Innovations​

Aug 21 (Reuters) - CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG ::‍ACQUISITION OF VERACITY INNOVATIONS, LLC​.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Q1 EBIT up 26 pct

May 10 (Reuters) - Carl Zeiss Meditec AG :Says EBIT rose significantly, to eur95.1m.Adjusted EBIT margin increased to 15.2 percent (prior year: 14.3 percent).Earnings per share reached eur0.76.Revenue target lies within range of eur1,150m to eur1,200m for fiscal year 2016/17.Says EBIT margin is expected to be within range also forecast for medium term, of 13 percent to 15 percent.

Carl Zeiss Meditec prelim H1 revenue up at EUR 588 mln

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG : Achieves first half 2016/17 revenue of approximately 580 million euros ($618.16 million) . Has achieved revenue of approximately 588 million euros(py: 540.8 million euros) in first half of fiscal year 2016/17, based on preliminary data .From today's point of view, group expects operating earnings (EBIT) significantly above previous year's level of 75.3 million euros.

Carl Zeiss Meditec wins patent infringement action on trifocal intraocular lens

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG :Wins patent infringement action on trifocal intraocular lens against VSY Biotechnology and Fritz Ruck Ophthalmologische Systeme GmbH.

Carl Zeiss Meditec confirms FY forecast after sales, EBIT rise

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG : Revenue, Ebit and earnings per share show positive development . 9M revenue up by 6.7 percent to eur 798.6 million . Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) was eur 110.5 million .Confirms forecast for current fiscal year with an annual revenue in range of 1,080 - 1,120 million euros.

Carl Zeiss Meditec names new chief for ophthalmology ops

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG :Carl Zeiss Meditec recruits James v. Mazzo to lead its newly consolidated ophthalmology organization.

Carl Zeiss Meditec says sales chief to leave the management board

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG :Says Thomas Simmerer will leave the management board.

Carl Zeiss Meditec sees EBIT margin of 13-15 percent this year

Carl Zeiss Meditec Ag : Says earnings before interest and taxes (ebit) also increased to eur 75 million in h1 . news: carl zeiss meditec ag: carl zeiss meditec ag records revenue growth of 8.6 percent . Says revenue is now expected to range between eur 1,080 million and eur 1,120 million. .Says ebit margin is expected to be within range of 13-15 percent in current fiscal year.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG confirms FY 2015/2016 outlook

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG:Continues to strive for growth that is at least on par with market growth, and for EBIT margin in range of 13 to 15 percent for FY 2015/2016.

Carl Zeiss Meditec gives FY 2015/16 outlook in line with analysts' estimates

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG:Expects to grow at least as fast as the underlying markets in the coming fiscal year - with an EBIT margin that should be within the range of 13-15 percent in FY 2015/16 and in the medium term.FY 2015/16 EBIT margin estimate 13.4 pct - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.