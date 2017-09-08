African Oxygen Ltd (AFXJ.J)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

African Oxygen says ‍HY HEPS up by 22 pct

Sept 8 (Reuters) - African Oxygen Ltd :‍HY REVENUE UP BY 6.8 PCT R2 795 MILLION​.‍HY HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE UP BY 22 PCT 93.3 CENTS PER SHARE​.HY EBITDA UP BY 10.5 PCT AT R578 MILLION.AFRICAN OXYGEN - DECLARED A CASH DIVIDEND OF 46.0 CENTS PER SHARE (2016: 38.0 CENTS), DECLARED OUT OF AFTER-TAX PROFITS FOR SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2017​.SOUTH AFRICAN ECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT IS EXPECTED TO REMAIN WEAK IN FORESEEABLE FUTURE.

African Oxygen sees HY HEPS between 92-102 cents per share

Aug 18 (Reuters) - AFRICAN OXYGEN LTD ::HY HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE TO BE BETWEEN 92.0 CENTS AND 102.0 CENTS PER SHARE.HY FINANCIAL RESULTS WILL DIFFER BY AT LEAST 20 PCT FROM FINANCIAL RESULTS OF PREVIOUS CORRESPONDING PERIOD.RISE IN EPS, HEPS LARGELY DUE TO HIGHER VOLUMES IN MOST AREAS OF BUSINESS, BETTER OPERATING EFFICIENCIES INCREASE IN INTEREST EARNED.

African Oxygen names Mmatthias Vogt as CFO

June 8 (Reuters) - African Oxygen Ltd ::Matthias Vogt has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer and executive director of Afrox, with effect from August 1, 2017​.

African Oxygen says Dorian Devers resigned as CFO

May 9 (Reuters) - African Oxygen Ltd ::Dorian devers resigned as chief financial officer of afrox, with effect from 31 July 2017.Devers will be serving his notice period until end of July .Strong succession planning in place; confident that a new chief financial officer will be appointed before 31 July 2017.

African oxygen reports FY HEPS of 189.4 cents

African Oxygen Ltd : Fy headline earnings per share up by 36% to 189.4 cents . Fy revenue up by 1% to r5.537 billion . Capital expenditure of r379 million (2015: r379 million) remained constant year-on-year . Declared a final cash dividend of 56.0 cents per share (2015: 51.0 cents) . Total fy dividend 94.0 cents per share (2015: 69.0 cents); declared out of after tax profits .Economic environment in south africa is expected to remain subdued.

African Oxygen sees HY HEPS up 90-109 pct

African Oxygen Ltd :Sees six month headline earnings per share between 71 cents and 78 cents per share, afore mentioned being 90 pct and 109 pct higher.

Afrox says signs LPG and nitrogen contracts

African Oxygen Ltd :Has signed an import agreement with petredec limited to ensure security of supply of lpg for existing customers in south africa and to provide ability to grow afrox's lpg business..