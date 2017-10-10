Afyon Cimento Sanayi TAS (AFYON.IS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Afyon Cimento sells part of its old factory land for 60.3 million lira

Oct 10 (Reuters) - AFYON CIMENTO SANAYI AS ::SAID ON MONDAY SOLD 67,377.83 SQUARE METERS OF ITS 156,760.06 SQUARE METERS OLD FACTORY LAND IN AFYON FOR 60.3 MILLION LIRA.

Afyon Cimento Q2 net result turns to loss of 962,835 lira

Aug 4 (Reuters) - AFYON CIMENTO :Q2 NET LOSS OF 962,835 LIRA VERSUS PROFIT OF 3.7 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.Q2 REVENUE OF 39.8 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 18.7 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.

Afyon Cimento Q1 revenue of 7.4 million lira

April 28 (Reuters) - Afyon Cimento ::Q1 revenue of 7.4 million lira ($2.08 million) versus 13.0 million lira year ago.Q1 net loss of 4.0 million lira versus profit of 4.1 million lira year ago.

Afyon Cimento appoints general manager

Afyon Cimento Sanayi T.A.S. :Said on Friday that it appointed new general manager Gürol Özer effective as of April 1.

Afyon Cimento general manager resigns

Afyon Cimento Sanayi T.A.S. :Said on Friday that general manager Mutlu Doğruöz resigns from his position as of March 31.

Afyon Cimento proposes not to pay FY 2016 dividend

Afyon Cimento :Proposes not to pay FY 2016 dividend.

Afyon Cimento Q2 net profit rises to 7.2 million lira

Afyon Cimento : Q2 net profit of 7.2 million lira ($2.39 million) versus 2.7 million lira year ago .Q2 revenue of 18.7 million lira versus 18.4 million lira year ago.

Afyon Cimento Sanayi TAS appoints new chairman

Afyon Cimento Sanayi TAS:Appoints Mehmet Hacikamiloglu as new chairman of the board.

Afyon Cimento Sanayi TAS announces collective labour agreement

Afyon Cimento Sanayi TAS:Turkish Cement Manufacturers' Association signs collective labour agreement with labour union CIMSE-IS for 2 years.AFyon Cimento is a member of the employers' union.According to the agreement companies raises salaries 10.50 percent for the first year of agreement as of Jan. 1.Agreement covers period from Jan. 1, 2016 to Dec. 31, 2017 ‍​.