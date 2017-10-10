Edition:
Afyon Cimento Sanayi TAS (AFYON.IS)

AFYON.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

8.24TRY
17 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.07TL (-0.84%)
Prev Close
8.31TL
Open
8.33TL
Day's High
8.40TL
Day's Low
8.23TL
Volume
2,782,091
Avg. Vol
5,485,810
52-wk High
9.94TL
52-wk Low
6.91TL

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Afyon Cimento sells part of its old factory land for 60.3 million lira
Tuesday, 10 Oct 2017 02:56am EDT 

Oct 10 (Reuters) - AFYON CIMENTO SANAYI AS ::SAID ON MONDAY SOLD 67,377.83 SQUARE METERS OF ITS 156,760.06 SQUARE METERS OLD FACTORY LAND IN AFYON FOR 60.3 MILLION LIRA.  Full Article

Afyon Cimento Q2 net result turns to loss of 962,835 lira
Friday, 4 Aug 2017 11:22am EDT 

Aug 4 (Reuters) - AFYON CIMENTO :Q2 NET LOSS OF 962,835 LIRA VERSUS PROFIT OF 3.7 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.Q2 REVENUE OF 39.8 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 18.7 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.  Full Article

Afyon Cimento Q1 revenue of 7.4 million lira
Friday, 28 Apr 2017 11:18am EDT 

April 28 (Reuters) - Afyon Cimento ::Q1 revenue of 7.4 million lira ($2.08 million) versus 13.0 million lira year ago.Q1 net loss of 4.0 million lira versus profit of 4.1 million lira year ago.  Full Article

Afyon Cimento appoints general manager
Monday, 3 Apr 2017 01:44am EDT 

Afyon Cimento Sanayi T.A.S. :Said on Friday that it appointed new general manager Gürol Özer effective as of April 1.  Full Article

Afyon Cimento general manager resigns
Monday, 3 Apr 2017 01:33am EDT 

Afyon Cimento Sanayi T.A.S. :Said on Friday that general manager Mutlu Doğruöz resigns from his position as of March 31.  Full Article

Afyon Cimento proposes not to pay FY 2016 dividend
Monday, 27 Feb 2017 10:23am EST 

Afyon Cimento :Proposes not to pay FY 2016 dividend.  Full Article

Afyon Cimento Q2 net profit rises to 7.2 million lira
Wednesday, 3 Aug 2016 11:30am EDT 

Afyon Cimento : Q2 net profit of 7.2 million lira ($2.39 million) versus 2.7 million lira year ago .Q2 revenue of 18.7 million lira versus 18.4 million lira year ago.  Full Article

Afyon Cimento Sanayi TAS appoints new chairman
Wednesday, 17 Feb 2016 05:04am EST 

Afyon Cimento Sanayi TAS:Appoints Mehmet Hacikamiloglu as new chairman of the board.  Full Article

Afyon Cimento Sanayi TAS announces collective labour agreement
Thursday, 28 Jan 2016 09:29am EST 

Afyon Cimento Sanayi TAS:Turkish Cement Manufacturers' Association signs collective labour agreement with labour union CIMSE-IS for 2 years.AFyon Cimento is a member of the employers' union.According to the agreement companies raises salaries 10.50 percent for the first year of agreement as of Jan. 1.Agreement covers period from Jan. 1, 2016 to Dec. 31, 2017 ‍​.  Full Article

