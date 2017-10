Ageas SA (AGES.BR)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Ageas SA says no agreement reached on Fortis settlement

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Ageas SA - :‍Update on negotiations amended Fortis settlement​.‍No agreement has been reached yet and therefore an extension of filing period was requested to court​.‍To reach such an amended settlement, Ageas has decided to make a final additional effort of EUR 100 million​.

Ageas and China Taiping sign strategic cooperation agreement

Sept 18 (Reuters) - AGEAS SA ::AGEAS AND CHINA TAIPING GROUP SIGN STRATEGIC COOPERATION AGREEMENT.

Ageas Q2 net result insurance attrib. to shareholders at EUR 222.4 mln beats Reuters poll

Aug 9 (Reuters) - AGEAS SA ::REG-AGEAS REPORTS 6M 2017 RESULT.Q2 LIFE NET RESULT ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS EUR 144.1‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 361.0 MILLION YEAR AGO.Q2 NET RESULT AGEAS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS EUR 173.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 152 MILLION IN REUTERS POLL.Q2 NON-LIFE NET RESULT ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS EUR 78.3‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 46.0 MILLION YEAR AGO.Q2 NET RESULT INSURANCE ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS EUR 222.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 194 MILLION IN REUTERS POLL.Q2 COMBINED RATIO AT ‍​93.6 PERCENT VERSUS 100.0 PERCENT YEAR AGO.AGEAS SA Q2 REUTERS POLL: NET RESULT AGEAS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS EUR 152 MILLION.AGEAS SA Q2 REUTERS POLL: NET RESULT INSURANCE ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS EUR 194 MILLION.H1 GROUP INFLOWS (AT 100%) AT EUR 20.5 BILLION, UP 12% (INCLUDING 2% NEGATIVE FOREIGN EXCHANGE IMPACT).H1 TOTAL INSURANCE SOLVENCY II AGEAS RATIO 193 PERCENT VERSUS PERCENT 183 YEAR AGO.AGEAS DELIVERED STRONG SET OF H1 FIGURES EVIDENCING GOOD PROGRESS WITH RESPECT TO OUR AMBITION 2018 STRATEGIC PLAN - CEO‍​.H1 RETURN ON EQUITY - INSURANCE 13.9 PERCENT VERSUS 18.0 PERCENT YEAR AGO.

Ageas announces new share buy-back programme

Aug 9 (Reuters) - AGEAS SA ::REG-REGULATED INFORMATION - AGEAS ANNOUNCES NEW SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME.SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME WILL START ON 21 AUGUST 2017 AND WILL RUN UP TO 3 AUGUST 2018.‍ANNOUNCES DECISION OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO INITIATE NEW SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME OF ITS OUTSTANDING COMMON STOCK FOR AMOUNT OF EUR 200 MILLION​.

Ageas sells its share in Cargeas to BNP Paribas Cardif

July 26 (Reuters) - AGEAS SA NV ::AGEAS SELLS ITS SHARE IN CARGEAS TO BNP PARIBAS CARDIF.‍TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO CLOSE BEFORE END OF 2017​.‍DIVESTMENT IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE A CAPITAL GAIN OF APPROXIMATELY EUR 75 MILLION FOR AGEAS​.REACHED AN AGREEMENT WITH BNP PARIBAS CARDIF TO SELL ITS 50% + 1 SHARE IN SHARE CAPITAL OF CARGEAS ASSICURAZIONI (CARGEAS).

Ageas announces Felix Giorgetti and AG Real Estate sign 30-year agreement to develop Goodyear’s global innovation center and office buildings

July 5 (Reuters) - AGEAS SA : :FELIX GIORGETTI AND AG REAL ESTATE SIGN 30-YEAR DESIGN, BUILD, FINANCE AND MAINTAIN AGREEMENT TO DEVELOP GOODYEAR’S GLOBAL INNOVATION CENTER AND OFFICE BUILDINGS.NEW BUILDING PLANNED TO BE READY BY BEGINNING OF 2020.

Ageas says Amsterdam court of appeal issued an interim decision in relation to Fortis settlement

June 16 (Reuters) - Ageas Sa ::Ageas sa says Amsterdam court of appeal issued an interim decision in relation to request made by ageas to Fortis settlement.Ageas sa says at this stage court has not declared settlement binding.main court concern relates to distribution of settlement amount of eur 1.2 billion between non-active claimants & active claimants.

Ageas Q1 net result turns to profit of 110 million euros

May 10 (Reuters) - Ageas SA ::Q1 INSURANCE NET RESULT UP 11% TO EUR 222 MILLION VERSUS EUR 201 MILLION.Q1 LIFE NET RESULT ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS EUR 167.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 143.1 MILLION YEAR AGO.Q1 GROUP INFLOWS (AT 100 PERCENT) EUR 12.7 BILLION VERSUS EUR 11.1 BILLION YEAR AGO.Q1 NON-LIFE NET RESULT ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS EUR 54.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 57.5 MILLION YEAR AGO.Q1 RETURN ON EQUITY - INSURANCE 13.5 PERCENT VERSUS 11.0 PERCENT YEAR AGO.Q1 TOTAL INSURANCE SOLVENCY II AGEAS RATIO 177.1 PERCENT VERSUS 181.7 PERCENT YEAR AGO.Q1 COMBINED RATIO AT 98.3 PERCENT VERSUS 97.8 PERCENT YEAR AGO.Q1 GROUP NET RESULT AT EUR 110 MILLION VERSUS EUR 633 MILLION NEGATIVE.

Bohai Capital Holding completes full acquisition of C2 Aviation Capital via unit

Bohai Capital Holding Co Ltd <000415.SZ> :Says 100 percent stake in commercial jets leasing assets C2 Aviation Capital LLC has been transferred to co's unit Park Aerospace Holdings Ltd, on April 4 (NewYork time).

Ageas announces additional 100 mln euro negative impact on FY net result after Ogden rate decision

Ageas SA : Ageas announces post-closing adjustment following final decision on the Ogden rate . 2016 results which will have an additional 100 million euro ($106.2 million) negative impact on its net result . Decision will not impact proposed gross dividend of 2.10 euros per share .UK lord chancellor has announced outcome of review of ogden rate and has lowered this rate from 2.5 pct to minus 0.75 pct.