AGF Management Ltd (AGFb.TO)

‍AGF Management Ltd announces settlement with Westwood Holdings Group​

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Agf Management Ltd ​:AGF Management Ltd - ‍Westwood has made a payment to AGF in order to resolve matters​ with co.AGF Management Ltd says ‍neither party admitted liability, nor any of allegations in any of actions​.AGF Management Ltd - ‍settlement does not materially impact operations of either party and is not anticipated to affect their clients​.

AGF Management Q3 EPS C$0.15 from continuing operations

Sept 27 (Reuters) - AGF Management Ltd :AGF Management Limited reports third quarter 2017 financial results.Q3 earnings per share C$0.15 from continuing operations.Q3 earnings per share view C$0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.AGF Management Ltd - qtrly assets under management increased 2.3% to $35.0 billion compared to $34.2 billion for same period in 2016.

AGF Management confirms that Smith & Williamson and Rathbone Brothers are in merger talks

Aug 21 (Reuters) - AGF Management Ltd ::AGF Management Ltd ‍responds to media reports in U.K. regarding a potential change to its investment in Smith & Williamson​.AGF Management-confirms Smith & Williamson, which co owns 32.3 pct of, in exclusive discussions with rathbone brothers regarding possible merger of 2 cos.

AGF Management Q2 earnings per share C$0.16 from continuing operations

June 28 (Reuters) - Agf Management Ltd :Agf management limited reports strong second quarter 2017 financial results.Q2 earnings per share c$0.16 from continuing operations.Q2 earnings per share view c$0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Agf management ltd - qtrly total assets under management increased 8.0% to $36.4 billion compared to same period in 2016.

AGF Management Ltd reports Q1 EPS C$0.11 from continuing operations

Agf Management Ltd : Agf management limited reports first quarter 2017 financial results . Q1 earnings per share C$0.11 from continuing operations . Q1 earnings per share view C$0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S .Agf management ltd - Q1 total assets under management (AUM) increased 10.7pct to $35.1 billion, compared to $31.7 billion as at February 29, 2016.

AGF Management reports Q3 2016 financial results

AGF Management Ltd : AGF Management Limited reports third quarter 2016 financial results . Q3 adjusted earnings per share C$0.13 from continuing operations . Q3 earnings per share C$0.10 from continuing operations . Q3 earnings per share view C$0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S .Total assets under management as of Aug 31. was $34.2 billion, compared to $33.7 billion as at May 31, 2016.

AGF Management reports Q2 earnings per share of C$0.12 from cont ops

AGF Management Ltd - : Qtrly total assets under management (AUM) increased 6% to $33.7 billion , compared to $31.7 billion as at February 29, 2016 . AGF Management Limited reports second quarter financial results . Q2 earnings per share C$0.12 from continuing operations .Q2 earnings per share view c$0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

AGF Management Ltd declares dividend

AGF Management Ltd:Declares dividend of $0.08 per share on both the Class B Non-Voting shares and the Class A Voting common shares of the company.Payable on April 18, 2016 to shareholders of record on April 8, 2016.

AGF Management Ltd declares dividend

AGF Management Ltd:Declared a dividend of $0.08 per share on both the Class B Non-Voting shares and the Class A Voting common shares of the company.Payable on Dec. 29 to shareholders of record on Dec. 17.