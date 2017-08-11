Aggreko PLC (AGGK.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Aggreko confirms in discussions for contract in Bangladesh

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Aggreko Plc :STATEMENT RE BANGLADESH MEDIA SPECULATION.NOTES MEDIA REPORTS THAT IT HAS BEEN AWARDED A CONTRACT IN BANGLADESH.CONFIRM THAT CURRENTLY IN DISCUSSIONS AND UNABLE TO COMMENT FURTHER AT THIS STAGE.

Aggreko HY revenue rises; maintains full year guidance

Aug 2 (Reuters) - AGGREKO PLC ::FULL YEAR GUIDANCE UNCHANGED.HY GROUP REVENUE PRE-EXCEPTIONAL ITEMS ‍792​ MILLION STG VERSUS 685 MILLION STG YEAR AGO.HY PRETAX PROFIT PRE-EXCEPTIONAL ITEMS ‍63​ MILLION STG VERSUS 71 MILLION STG YEAR AGO.INTERIM DIVIDEND MAINTAINED AT 9.38 PENCE.‍INTERIM DIVIDEND PER SHARE 9.38 P​.ON TRACK TO DELIVER CASH SAVINGS OF MORE THAN £100 MILLION.‍EXPECT FLEET CAPITAL EXPENDITURE FOR FULL YEAR TO BE £300 MILLION​.RENTAL SOLUTIONS REVENUE FOR FULL YEAR 319 MILLION STG.

Aggreko plc says 40 mln stg agreement to acquire Younicos

July 3 (Reuters) - Aggreko Plc ::Announce its 40 million stg agreement to acquire Younicos.

Aggreko says acquisition of KBT in Indonesia

June 14 (Reuters) - Aggreko Plc ::Acquisition of KBT in Indonesia.‍Has acquired KBT (Kerta Bumni Teknindo), an indonesia-based power rental company for a maximum consideration of $32.8 mln equating to 1 times net asset value​.Says there is an escrow in place allowing for clawback should any of acquired contracts terminate before a certain period of time​.

Aggreko says CFO Carole Cran resigns from co

June 6 (Reuters) - Aggreko Plc :CFO Carole Cran has tendered her resignation from group to enable her to take up a new role as CFO of Forth Ports Ltd​.Board will initiate process to identify successor and Cran will leave business following an orderly handover within next 12 months​.

Aggreko says board withdraws pay report resolution at the AGM

April 27 (Reuters) - Aggreko Plc ::Substantial majority of shareholders (through proxies and corporate representatives) were in favour of directors' remuneration policy.Majority in favour of new restricted share plan was much lower.Existing remuneration policy, which was approved by shareholders in 2015 will therefore remain in place..In view of level of support for new restricted share plan, board of Aggreko decided to withdraw both resolutions.We will now reengage with shareholders with intention of introducing a revised policy for approval at our AGM in 2018.

Aggreko says Q1 revenue up 2%

April 27 (Reuters) - Aggreko Plc ::Revenue excluding impact of currency and pass-through fuel for q1 was 2% up on last year with reported revenue up 18%.Outlook for 2017 is unchanged.Forecast fleet capital expenditure is also unchanged, at around £300 million for 2017.Expect profit before tax and pre-exceptional items to be lower than 2016 given significant impact of argentina in 2017.Absent the significant impact of argentina, expect to deliver growth across group in 2017.

Aggreko Plc FY profit before tax falls

Aggreko Plc : Final dividend 17.74 pence per share . Total dividend 27.12 pence per share . FY group revenue 1.52 billion STG versus 1.56 billion STG year ago . FY profit before tax 221 million STG versus 252 million STG year ago . On track to deliver cash savings across group in excess of £100 million . FY diluted earnings per share 48.86 pence . Expect to see growth across group in 2017, augmented by incremental annualised cost savings of GBP 25 million from second half . Expect full year profit before tax and pre-exceptional items to be lower than last year . Says in rental solutions, North American business is showing signs of stabilisation after a difficult 2016 . Says expect Europe and Australia Pacific businesses to continue to perform well throughout 2017 .Says in power solutions, industrial business is expected to perform well, driven by two of its largest businesses, Middle East and Eurasia.

Aggreko acquires TuCo Industrial Products Inc

Aggreko Plc : Aggreko acquires TuCo Industrial Products Inc . Aggreko Plc says has acquired TuCo Industrial Products Inc of Lynnwood, Washington for an undisclosed amount .Aggreko Plc says plans to fully integrate operations of TuCo into its North America business by end of Q2 2017.

Aggreko posts lower Q3 underlying revenue

Aggreko Plc : Says expect 2016 full year results to be broadly in-line with current market expectations, with pre-exceptional profit before tax of around £225 million . Says net debt to ebitda at 30 june 2016 was 1.2 times and our expectation is that year-end position will be similar . Environment over last nine months has been challenging . Expect 2016 full year results to be broadly in-line with current market expectations . Pre-Exceptional profit before tax of around £225 million . Says expect fleet capital expenditure for current year to be around £260 million (2015: £237 million) .Says currently expect first half 2017 fleet capital expenditure to be around £150 million (2016: £91 million).