AG Anadolu Grubu Holding AS (AGHOL.IS)

23.92TRY
1 Jan 2018
Change (% chg)

0.22TL (+0.93%)
Prev Close
23.70TL
Open
23.94TL
Day's High
24.32TL
Day's Low
23.80TL
Volume
128,207
Avg. Vol
116,741
52-wk High
27.30TL
52-wk Low
13.15TL

Latest Key Developments

Yazicilar Holding Appoints Tuncay Ozilhan As Chairman
Tuesday, 26 Dec 2017 10:29am EST 

Dec 26 (Reuters) - YAZICILAR HOLDING ::APPOINTS TUNCAY OZILHAN AS CHAIRMAN.  Full Article

Yazicilar Holding Q3 net loss narrows to 25.6 million lira
Thursday, 9 Nov 2017 10:39am EST 

Nov 9 (Reuters) - YAZICILAR HOLDING ::Q3 NET LOSS OF 25.6 MILLION LIRA VERSUS NET LOSS OF 48.4 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.Q3 REVENUE OF 995.1 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 727.0 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.  Full Article

Yazicilar Holding proposes dividend at gross 0,3125 lira, net 0,2656 lira per share
Friday, 3 Nov 2017 10:02am EDT 

Nov 3 (Reuters) - YAZICILAR HOLDING ::PROPOSES CASH DIVIDEND AT GROSS 0,3125 LIRA, NET 0,2656 LIRA PER SHARE.DIVIDENDS TO BE PAID ON NOV. 29.  Full Article

Yazicilar Holding unit Anadolu Endustri is potential investor in Turkey's Automotive Project
Thursday, 2 Nov 2017 07:51am EDT 

Nov 2 (Reuters) - YAZICILAR HOLDING ::ITS AFFILIATED UNIT ANADOLU ENDUSTRI SIGNS JOINT VENTURE GROUP PROTOCOL FOR TURKEY'S AUTOMOTIVE PROJECT.ITS UNIT ANADOLU ENDUSTRI INTENDS TO BE POTENTIAL INVESTOR IN TURKEY'S AUTOMOTIVE PROJECT.  Full Article

Yazicilar Holding unit signs partnership agreement with Argo Tractors for tractor production
Thursday, 21 Sep 2017 03:08am EDT 

Sept 21 (Reuters) - YAZICILAR HOLDING ::SAID ON WEDNESDAY ITS UNIT ANADOLU MOTOR ÜRETIM VE PAZARLAMA SIGNED PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT WITH ITALIA-BASED ARGO TRACTORS TO INVEST FOR PRODUCTION OF LINDA BRAND TRACTORS.JOINT VENTURE COMPANY (50%-50%) TO BE ESTABLISHED BETWEEN ANADOLU MOTOR AND ARGO TRACTORS WITH 14 MILLION INITIAL SHARE CAPITAL.TARGETS TRACTOR PRODUCTION TO START IN 2018, PRODUCTION OF MINIMUM MORE THAN 1,000 UNITS.TARGETS ANNUAL PRODUCTION OF 6,000 AFTER 5 YEARS .  Full Article

Yazicilar Holding Q2 net result turns to loss of 24.3 million lira
Monday, 14 Aug 2017 03:02am EDT 

Aug 14 (Reuters) - YAZICILAR HOLDING AS ::REPORTED ON FRIDAY Q2 REVENUE OF 855.8 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 765.9 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.Q2 NET LOSS WAS 24.3 MILLION LIRA VERSUS PROFIT OF 23.7 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.  Full Article

Yazicilar Holding says AEH completes acquisition of stake in MH Perakendecilik
Wednesday, 17 May 2017 11:15am EDT 

May 17 (Reuters) - YAZICILAR HOLDING ::SAYS ANADOLU ENDUSTRI HOLDING (AEH) COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF STAKE IN MH PERAKENDECILIK.  Full Article

Yazicilar Holding proposes net 0.239 lira/shr dividend for 2016
Thursday, 6 Apr 2017 08:10am EDT 

Yazicilar Holding : Proposes to pay FY 2016 dividend of gross 0.28125 lira ($0.0759) net 0.2390625 lira per share . Proposes to pay FY 2016 dividend starting from May 30 .The dividend will be distributed from previous years' profits.  Full Article

Yazicilar Holding FY 2016 net loss widens to 255.5 mln lira
Monday, 13 Mar 2017 11:13am EDT 

Yazicilar Holding : FY 2016 net loss of 255.5 million lira versus loss of 210.6 million lira year ago .FY 2016 revenue of 3.03 billion lira versus 2.59 billion lira year ago.  Full Article

Shareholders to start talks to merge OSYAS and Anadolu Endustri Holding under Yazicilar Holding
Friday, 24 Feb 2017 10:31am EST 

Yazicilar Holding :Shareholders agree to start talks to merge Ozilhan Sınai Yatırım (OSYAS) And Anadolu Endustri Holding under Yazicilar Holding.  Full Article

