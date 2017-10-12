Alamos Gold Inc (AGI.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

ALAMOS GOLD Q3 GOLD PRODUCTION OF 107,000 OUNCES

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Alamos Gold Inc ::Q3 REVENUE $129 MILLION.ALAMOS GOLD INC - ‍RECORD QUARTERLY PRODUCTION OF 107,000 OUNCES OF GOLD​.ALAMOS GOLD INC - ‍REMAIN WELL POSITIONED TO ACHIEVE FULL YEAR GUIDANCE​.ALAMOS GOLD INC SEES FY TOTAL GOLD PRODUCTION OF 400,000 OUNCES- 430,000 OUNCES‍​.

Alamos Gold announces increase in credit facility

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Alamos Gold Inc :Alamos Gold announces increase in credit facility to US$400 million.Maturity date of facility has been extended to September 20, 2021​.Secured amendments to existing undrawn revolving credit facility including an increase in size of facility from US$150 million to US$400 million.

Alamos Gold announces acquisition of Richmont Mines

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Richmont Mines Inc ::Alamos Gold announces friendly acquisition of richmont mines.Richmont mines inc - ‍exchange ratio as per terms of deal implies consideration of C$14.20 per Richmont common share​.Richmont mines - ‍upon completion of deal, existing Alamos, Richmont shareholders will own approximately 77% and 23% of pro forma company, respectively​.Richmont mines inc - ‍under terms of agreement, all of Richmont shares to be exchanged on basis of 1.385 Alamos common shares for each Richmont share​.Richmont- island gold provides immediate cash flow accretion, stronger operating cash flow to support internal growth initiatives of pro forma co.Richmont mines -delivers immediate earnings,cash flow accretion while providing stronger operating and free cash flow generation to alamos shareholders​.Richmont mines - ‍deal implies total equity value of about us$770 million on a fully diluted in-the-money basis and an enterprise value of US$683 million​.Richmont mines inc - ‍directors and senior officers of Richmont and Alamos have entered into voting support agreements​.Richmont Mines Inc - ‍pursuant to voting support agreements, officers and directors of Richmont, Alamos to vote their shares held in favour of deal.Richmont mines-reciprocal break fee payable of C$35 million, a reciprocal expense reimbursement fee payable by one co to other co in some circumstances.

Alamos reports Q2 EPS $0.01

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Alamos Gold Inc :Alamos reports second quarter 2017 results.Q2 revenue $131.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $126.2 million.Sold 104,023 ounces of gold at an average realized price of $1,262 per ounce in Q2.Q2 earnings per share $0.01.Q2 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Franklin Resources reports 10.6 pct passive stake in Alamos Gold

June 9 (Reuters) - Alamos Gold Inc :Franklin Resources Inc reports 10.6 percent passive stake in Alamos Gold Inc as of May 31 - sec filing.

Alamos reports Q1 revenue of $121 million

May 4 (Reuters) - Alamos Gold Inc :Alamos reports first quarter 2017 results.Q1 earnings per share $0.00.Q1 earnings per share view $-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Q1 revenue $121 million versus I/B/E/S view $117.1 million.Produced 96,200 ounces of gold at total cash costs of $827 per ounce and all-in sustaining costs of $1,014 per ounce in quarter.Sold 98,755 ounces of gold at an average realized price of $1,225 per ounce for revenues of $121.0 million in quarter.Gold production is expected to range between 400,000 to 430,000 ounces at AISC of $940 per ounce in 2017.Total capital spending for company's operating mines is expected to range between $105 and $122 million in 2017.

Alamos says produced 96,200 ounces of gold in Q1

May 4 (Reuters) - Alamos Gold Inc ::Alamos Gold Inc - produced 96,200 ounces of gold at total cash costs of $827 per ounce and all-in sustaining costs of $1,014 per ounce in q1.Alamos reports first quarter 2017 results.Q1 earnings per share $0.00.Q1 earnings per share view $-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Q1 revenue $121 million versus I/B/E/S view $117.1 million.Alamos Gold Inc - stronger quarterly production and lower costs are expected through remainder of year consistent with full year guidance.Alamos Gold Inc - gold production is expected to range between 400,000 to 430,000 ounces at AISC of $940 per ounce in 2017.

Alamos gold reports fourth quarter and year-end 2016 results

Alamos Gold Inc : Alamos Gold reports fourth quarter and year-end 2016 results . Q4 loss per share $0.08 . Q4 earnings per share view $0.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Alamos Gold Inc - Qtrly operating revenues $132.2 million versus $115.7 million . Alamos Gold Inc says reported record quarterly production of 105,676 ounces of gold . Alamos Gold Inc - Gold production is expected to increase to a range of 400,000 to 430,000 ounces in 2017 . Alamos Gold Inc - Total capital spending for company's operating mines is expected to decrease to between $105 and $122 million in 2017 . Alamos Gold Inc - Total capital spending for company's operating mines is expected to decrease to between $105 and $122 million for 2017 .Alamos Gold Inc - Exploration remains a focus with a 2017 global exploration budget of $24 million of which approximately $17 million will be spent at Mulatos.

Alamos Gold announces $250 million bought deal financing

Alamos Gold Inc : Announces $250 million bought deal financing . Intends on using net proceeds of offering and existing cash to repay all of its outstanding $315 million senior secured yield notes .Entered into an amended agreement with a syndicate of underwriters pursuant to which they have agreed to purchase 31.5 million shares at $7.95/share.

Alamos Gold files for common stock shelf of up to $257.5 mln

Alamos Gold Inc :Files for common stock shelf of up to $257.5 million - SEC filing.