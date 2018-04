Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Agora FY Net Loss Widens To 83.5 Million Zlotys

March 8 (Reuters) - AGORA SA ::FY NET LOSS OF 83.5 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 16.6 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.FY REVENUE 1.17 BILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 1.20 BILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.FY OPERATING LOSS OF 73.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS PROFIT OF 16.7 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.FY EBITDA 118.9 MILLION ZLOTYS, UP 2.5 PERCENT YOY.Q4 NET LOSS AT 73.5 MLN ZLOTYS, AFFECTED BY IMPAIRMENT LOSSES ON ASSETS.

Kino Polska Signs LOI To buy Agora's 41.1% Stake In Stopklatka

March 7 (Reuters) - Kino Polska TV SA ::SIGNS WITH AGORA S.A. LOI TO ACQUIRE ITS SHARES IN STOPKLATKA S.A..KINO POLSKA HOLDS AROUND 41.50% STAKE OF STOPKLATKA SA AND AGORA HOLDS AROUND 41.14% OF STOPKLATKA SA.

Agora'S Helios Signs Investment Agreement

March 6 (Reuters) - AGORA ::ITS UNIT, HELIOS, SIGNS INVESTMENT AGREEMENT WITH TWO INVESTORS.AS PART OF AGREEMENT NEW UNIT IS TO BE SET UP AND RUN ABUT 45 FOOD OUTLETS IN POLAND.HELIOS TO ACQUIRE 90 PERCENT OF STAKE AND INVEST 5 MILLION ZLOTYS IN NEWLY SET-UP UNIT.HELIOS ESTIMATES THAT ITS TOTAL INVESTMENT IN NEW COMPANY WILL NOT EXCEED 10 MILLION ZLOTYS.INVESTORS ARE PIOTR GRAJEWSKI AND PIOTR KOMOR.

Agora Signs Deal On Sale Of Two Properties For 8.7 Mln Zlotys Net

Feb 27 (Reuters) - AGORA SA ::SIGNS DEAL TO SELL PERPETUAL USUFRUCT OF TWO PROPERTIES IN GDANSK FOR TOTAL AMOUNT OF 8.7 MILLION ZLOTYS NET.SALE TO AFFECT POSITIVELY Q1 2018 OPERATING RESULT BY ABOUT 5.6 MILLION ZLOTYS.

Agora Signs Agreement For Sale Of Real Estate For 19 Mln Zlotys

Feb 27 (Reuters) - AGORA SA :SAID ON MONDAY IT HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT FOR TRANSFER OF PERPETUAL USUFRUCT OF A PROPERTY IN WARSAW.TOTAL VALUE OF THE TRANSACTION IS 19.0 MILLION ZLOTYS NET.THE TRANSACTION WILL HAVE A POSITIVE EFFECT ON THE COMPANY'S OPERATING PROFIT AND WILL REACH 8.3 MILLION ZLOTYS IN Q1 OF 2018.

Agora Reaches Agreement Regarding Job Cuts In Its "Druk" Segment

Feb 7 (Reuters) - AGORA ::REACHES TRIPARTITE AGREEMENT REGARDING JOB CUTS IN ITS "DRUK" SEGMENT.ESTIMATES COSTS OF JOB CUTS AT AROUND 1.6 MILLION ZLOTYS WHAT WILL AFFECT Q1 2018 RESULT.ESTIMATES THAT JOB CUTS WILL SAVE AROUND 2.0-2.5 MILLION ZLOTYS FOR CO IN WHOLE 2018.

Agora To Sell Real Estates In Gdansk For 8.65 Million Zlotys

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Agora ::SAYS SIGNS PRELIM AGREEMENT TO SELL REAL ESTATES IN GDANSK FOR 8.65 MILLION ZLOTYS NET.SAYS SEES POSITIVE IMPACT OF THE SALE ON ITS OPERATING RESULT IN Q1 AT ABOUT 5.6 MILLION ZLOTYS.

Agora Q4 Operation Result Might Be Affected By Write-Downs

Jan 4 (Reuters) - AGORA SA ::IS CONDUCTING IMPAIRMENT TESTS ON FIXED ASSETS.ESTIMATES THAT HIGHER AMORTISATION WRITE-DOWNS WILL REDUCE CO OPERATIONAL RESULT IN Q4 BY ABOUT 5 MILLION ZLOTYS.MAY ALSO NEED TO WRITE DOWN VALUE OF FIXED ASSETS WHAT MIGHT AFFECT CONSOLIDATED OPERATIONAL RESULT IN Q4 BY ABOUT 70-90 MILLION ZLOTYS.CO'S ANALYSIS SHOWS LIKELYHOOD OF WRITE-DOWNS OF FIXED ASSETS CONCERNING PRINT SEGMENT, VALUE OF PRESS TITLE "CZTERY KĄTY" AND VALUE OF FIRM TRADER.COM .

Agora Plans To Form Tax Capital Group

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Agora ::SAYS IT HAS DECIDED TO FORM TAX CAPITAL GROUP WITH ITS SUBSIDIARIES.ESTIMATES THAT FORMING TAX CAPITAL GROUP WOULD DECREASE ITS TAX OBLIGATION BY ABOUT 5 MILLION ZLOTYS EACH YEAR.FORMING OF TAX CAPITAL GROUP IS PLANNED FOR MARCH 1, 2018, AGREEMENT WOULD RUN UNTIL DEC. 31, 2020.

Agora's Helios Signs LoI Regarding Investment In New Firm

Dec 21 (Reuters) - AGORA SA ::SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT ITS UNIT, HELIOS SA, SIGNED A LETTER OF INTENT (TERM SHEET) WITH TWO INDIVIDUALS IN ORDER TO SET UP A COMPANY.THE NEWLY CREATED COMPANY WOULD ESTABLISH AND RUN A CHAIN OF PLACES TO EAT IN THE 'FAST CASUAL' SEGMENT.HELIOS PLANS TO INVEST ABOUT 10 MILLION ZLOTYS AND OWN 90 PERCENT OF THE NEW COMPANY CAPITAL.TWO INDIVIDUALS WOULD OWN 5 PERCENT EACH WITH AN OPTION TO EXTEND THEIR OWNERSHIP UP TO 30 PERCENT IN TOTAL.