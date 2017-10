Agro Tech Foods Ltd (AGRO.NS)

July 26 (Reuters) - Agro Tech Foods Ltd :June quarter profit after tax 65 million rupees versus profit 58.3 million rupees year ago.June quarter total revenue 1.88 billion rupees versus 1.93 billion rupees year ago.

May 3 (Reuters) - Agro Tech Foods Ltd :March quarter PAT 73 million rupees versus profit 72.2 million rupees year ago.March quarter total revenue 2.06 billion rupees versus 1.98 billion rupees year ago.