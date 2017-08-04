Assura PLC (AGRP.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Aug 4 (Reuters) - ASSURA PLC ::APPOINTMENT OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER.ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF JAYNE COTTAM TO BOARD AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER.JAYNE IS EXPECTED TO JOIN COMPANY BEFORE END OF OCTOBER 2017.

June 20 (Reuters) - Assura Plc ::Proposed placing, by way of accelerated bookbuild, of up to 164 million shares of 10 pence each in co, representing up to 9.9 pct of co's share capital.Issue of new ordinary shares to fund acquisition and development pipeline.

June 8 (Reuters) - Assura Plc ::Assura plc - ‍next quarterly interim dividend of 0.60 pence per share will be paid on 19 July 2017 to shareholders on register on 16 June 2017​.

Assura Plc : Appointment of CEO . appointment of Jonathan Murphy as chief executive officer . Jonathan has been Interim CEO since 3 October 2016 .Board will now commence a search for a new finance director..

Assura plc:Says that next quarterly interim dividend of 0.55 pence per share will be paid on April 20, 2016 to shareholders on register on March 18, 2016.Say ex-dividend date will be March 17, 2016.

Assura plc:Says that next quarterly interim dividend will be paid on Jan. 20, 2016 to shareholders on the register on Dec. 18, 2015 (record date).Says ex-dividend date will be Dec. 17, 2015.Says that as announced on Nov. 19, 2015, this quarterly interim dividend will be paid at the increased rate of 0.55 pence per share.