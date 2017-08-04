Assura PLC (AGRP.L)
62.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
-0.20 (-0.32%)
62.20
62.65
62.65
62.00
3,517,639
3,713,823
67.30
51.35
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Assura names Jayne Cottam CFO
Aug 4 (Reuters) - ASSURA PLC
Assura announces proposed issue of new ordinary shares
June 20 (Reuters) - Assura Plc
Assura says to pay next dividend of 0.60p on July 19
June 8 (Reuters) - Assura Plc
Assura PLC appoints Jonathan Murphy as CEO
Assura Plc
Assura plc announces interim dividend
Assura plc:Says that next quarterly interim dividend of 0.55 pence per share will be paid on April 20, 2016 to shareholders on register on March 18, 2016.Say ex-dividend date will be March 17, 2016. Full Article
Assura plc announces quarterly interim dividend
Assura plc:Says that next quarterly interim dividend will be paid on Jan. 20, 2016 to shareholders on the register on Dec. 18, 2015 (record date).Says ex-dividend date will be Dec. 17, 2015.Says that as announced on Nov. 19, 2015, this quarterly interim dividend will be paid at the increased rate of 0.55 pence per share. Full Article
BRIEF-Assura says Andrew Darke to step down from board at the end of the financial year
* ANDREW DARKE, PROPERTY DIRECTOR, INTENDS TO STEP DOWN FROM BOARD OF ASSURA AT END OF FINANCIAL YEAR TO PURSUE PERSONAL BUSINESS INTERESTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: