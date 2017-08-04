Edition:
Assura PLC (AGRP.L)

AGRP.L on London Stock Exchange

62.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.20 (-0.32%)
Prev Close
62.20
Open
62.65
Day's High
62.65
Day's Low
62.00
Volume
3,517,639
Avg. Vol
3,713,823
52-wk High
67.30
52-wk Low
51.35

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Assura names Jayne Cottam CFO
Friday, 4 Aug 2017 02:00am EDT 

Aug 4 (Reuters) - ASSURA PLC ::APPOINTMENT OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER.ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF JAYNE COTTAM TO BOARD AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER.JAYNE IS EXPECTED TO JOIN COMPANY BEFORE END OF OCTOBER 2017.  Full Article

Assura announces proposed issue of new ordinary shares
Tuesday, 20 Jun 2017 02:00am EDT 

June 20 (Reuters) - Assura Plc ::Proposed placing, by way of accelerated bookbuild, of up to 164 million shares of 10 pence each in co, representing up to 9.9 pct of co's share capital.Issue of new ordinary shares to fund acquisition and development pipeline.  Full Article

Assura says to pay next dividend of 0.60p on July 19
Thursday, 8 Jun 2017 02:00am EDT 

June 8 (Reuters) - Assura Plc ::Assura plc - ‍next quarterly interim dividend of 0.60 pence per share will be paid on 19 July 2017 to shareholders on register on 16 June 2017​.  Full Article

Assura PLC appoints Jonathan Murphy as CEO
Monday, 27 Feb 2017 02:00am EST 

Assura Plc : Appointment of CEO . appointment of Jonathan Murphy as chief executive officer . Jonathan has been Interim CEO since 3 October 2016 .Board will now commence a search for a new finance director..  Full Article

Assura plc announces interim dividend
Thursday, 10 Mar 2016 02:00am EST 

Assura plc:Says that next quarterly interim dividend of 0.55 pence per share will be paid on April 20, 2016 to shareholders on register on March 18, 2016.Say ex-dividend date will be March 17, 2016.  Full Article

Assura plc announces quarterly interim dividend
Wednesday, 9 Dec 2015 02:00am EST 

Assura plc:Says that next quarterly interim dividend will be paid on Jan. 20, 2016 to shareholders on the register on Dec. 18, 2015 (record date).Says ex-dividend date will be Dec. 17, 2015.Says that as announced on Nov. 19, 2015, this quarterly interim dividend will be paid at the increased rate of 0.55 pence per share.  Full Article

Assura PLC News

BRIEF-Assura says ‍Andrew Darke to step down from board at the end of the financial year​

* ‍ANDREW DARKE, PROPERTY DIRECTOR, INTENDS TO STEP DOWN FROM BOARD OF ASSURA AT END OF FINANCIAL YEAR TO PURSUE PERSONAL BUSINESS INTERESTS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

