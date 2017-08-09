AGT Food and Ingredients Inc (AGT.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Aug 9 (Reuters) - AGT Food And Ingredients Inc :AGT Food And Ingredients Inc announces second quarter 2017 results.Q2 adjusted earnings per share C$0.10.Q2 earnings per share view C$0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Fairfax to make C$190 million investment into AGT Food and Ingredients Inc.

July 25 (Reuters) - Agt Food And Ingredients Inc ::Fairfax to make C$190 million investment into agt food and ingredients inc..AGT Food And Ingredients Inc - ‍entered into a letter agreement pursuant to which Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through certain subsidiaries​.AGT Food and Ingredients- ‍Fairfax to make investment of c$190 million in co for issuance by AGT of 5.375pct interest bearing securities,common share purchase warrants​.AGT Food And Ingredients Inc - ‍Fairfax will have right to nominate one independent director to board of directors of AGT​.AGT Food and Ingredients Inc - ‍Fairfax will become entitled to nominate an additional independent director upon exercise of all of warrants​.AGT Food And Ingredients Inc - ‍proceeds raised from fairfax transaction will be used by agt for immediate repayment of debt, future growth initiatives​.

AGT Food and Ingredients announces equity stake in canest Transit Inc and terminal facility

July 11 (Reuters) - Agt Food And Ingredients Inc :Agt Food And Ingredients Inc. Announces equity stake in canest transit inc. And terminal facility.Says shareholder group in canest includes la coop fédérée and transit bd inc.Aggregate consideration for agtte's equity interest and portion of shareholder loan is $1,925,000.

May 8 (Reuters) - AGT Food And Ingredients Inc : :Agt food and ingredients inc. Announces first quarter 2017 results.Q1 adjusted earnings per share C$0.28.Q1 revenue C$520.9 million versus I/B/E/S view c$485.8 million.Q1 earnings per share view C$0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.AGT Food And Ingredients - expects medium and long-term prospects, demand fundamentals for staple foods in emerging markets will "remain intact".AGT Food And Ingredients - near-term headwinds caused by non-tariff trade barriers expected to continue in near term.AGT Food And Ingredients - headwinds caused by slower seasonal sales in markets like India and Turkey also expected to continue in near term.

May 5 (Reuters) - AGT Food and Ingredients Inc ::AGT Food and Ingredients Inc. announces anticipated financial results for quarter 1 2017.Sees quarterly adjusted earnings per share C$0.28.Sees Q1 revenues of C$515 million to C$535 million.Sees 570,000 mtn metric tonnes handled in Q1.

May 5 (Reuters) - Agt Food And Ingredients Inc :AGT FOOD AND INGREDIENTS INC. ANNOUNCES ANTICIPATED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR QUARTER 1 2017.QUARTERLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.28.SEES Q1 REVENUES OF C$515 MILLION TO C$535 MILLION.AGT FOOD AND INGREDIENTS INC SEES 570,000 MTNMETRIC TONNES HANDLED IN Q1.

Agt Food and Ingredients Inc : Agt food and ingredients inc. Announces fourth quarter and year end 2016 results and declares dividend . Q4 adjusted earnings per share c$0.72 .Q4 earnings per share view c$0.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

AGT Food and Ingredients announces pricing of an offering of $200 mln senior notes

AGT Food and Ingredients Inc : AGT Food and Ingredients Inc - notes will be sold at a price of 100.00% of principal for gross proceeds of $200 million .AGT Food and Ingredients Inc announces pricing of an offering of $200 million senior notes.

Agt Food And Ingredients Inc : Agt food and ingredients inc. Announces second quarter 2016 results and dividend .Adjusted ebitda was $25.3 million for three months ended june 30, 2016, an increase of 14.0%.

AGT Food and Ingredients adopts poison pill

AGT Food and Ingredients Inc : Adjusted ebitda was $31.4 million for three months ended march 31, 2016 , an increase of 38.9% . Agt food and ingredients inc. Announces first quarter results and adoption of shareholder rights plan .Q1 revenue c$441.4 million versus i/b/e/s view c$476.6 million.