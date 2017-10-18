Agrium Inc (AGU.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Arab Potash says PotashCorp plans to merge with Agrium

Oct 22 (Reuters) - ARAB POTASH CO ::SAYS POTASHCORP ANNOUNCES ITS PLAN TO MERGE WITH CANADIAN FERTILIZER COMPANY AGRIUM.SAYS COMPETITION COMMISSION OF INDIA APPROVES MERGER PROVIDED POTASHCORP DIVESTS STAKE IN GLOBAL INVESTMENTS INCLUDING ITS STAKE IN ARAB POTASH.

Agrium and Potashcorp receive regulatory approval in India

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Agrium Inc ::Agrium and Potashcorp announce receipt of regulatory approval in India.Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc and Agrium Inc expect to close transaction by end of Q4 of 2017​.Regulatory review and approval process continues in U.S. and China for proposed merger with Potashcorp​.

Agrium and Potashcorp provide update for proposed merger of equals

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Potash Corporation Of Saskatchewan Inc :Agrium and Potashcorp provide update for proposed merger of equals.‍Regulatory review and approval process has progressed in all remaining jurisdictions.​.‍Now expect to close transaction by end of Q4 of 2017​.‍In canada and U.S., parties are working with canadian competition bureau and FTC to resolve final issues in superphosphoric acid, nitric acid​.‍Remedies under consideration are not expected to impact estimated $500-million of annual operating synergies​.‍"Both companies remain highly confident in consummating merger of equals​".‍Informed that China's MOFCOM, India's CCI intend to condition deal approvals on divestment of some of Potashcorp's offshore minority ownership interests​.

Agrium to buy Southern States Cooperative's ag-retail businesses in Georgia and Florida

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Agrium Inc :Agrium to acquire Southern States Cooperative's ag-retail businesses in georgia and florida.Agrium Inc - ‍anticipated annual revenue from locations is over $100 million​.Agrium - announces ‍binding purchase deal between CPS ag-retail business, southern states cooperative for acquisition of 20 Ag-retail in Georgia, Florida.Agrium says ‍binding purchase agreement also includes integrated cotton ginning business in Statesboro, Georgia​.

Potash Corp of Saskatchewan not planning potash output cuts-CEO

July 27 (Reuters) - Potash Corporation Of Saskatchewan Inc CEO Jochen Tilk, speaking on a conference call, said: :Potash Corp has not been approached by China-based interests for its SQM stake.Potash Corp will maintain potash market share as demand grows, has flexibility to raise output.Potash Corp has no intention to make significant cuts to potash production.

PotashCorp Q2 earnings per share $0.24

July 27 (Reuters) - Potash Corporation Of Saskatchewan Inc ::PotashCorp reports second-quarter earnings of $0.24 per share.Q2 earnings per share $0.24.Q2 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Reaffirms FY 2017 earnings per share view $0.45 to $0.65.Potash Corp - ‍expect merger of equals with agrium to close late in Q3 of 2017​.Potash Corp - full-year 2017 guidance maintained at $0.45-$0.65 per share, including merger-related costs of $0.06 per share.Potash Corp - ‍full-year 2017 guidance maintained at $0.45-$0.65 per share, including merger-related costs of $0.06 per share​.Potash Corp Q2 sales $1,120 million versus $1,053 million."global potash markets continued to improve through Q2".Potash Corp - for potash, ‍sales volumes for quarter (2.4 million tonnes) exceeded those for comparable periods in 2016.Potash Corp sees FY 2017 capital expenditures about $600 million."in nitrogen, startup of new global capacity had a negative impact on market fundamentals during quarter".Potash Corp - ‍increased anticipated potash global shipment range to 62-65 million tonnes for 2017​.Potash Corp - ‍average realized potash price of $174 per tonne for Q2​.Potash - "despite strong demand in Latam, global phosphate markets remained subdued in Q2 largely due to increased supply and lower shipments to India".Potash Corp - for nitrogen, ‍sales volumes of 1.6 million tonnes for quarter were 6 percent higher than those in same period of 2016​.

Canpotex says expected total shipments to China of about 2.1 mln MT for 2017

July 24 (Reuters) - Agrium Inc :Canpotex - with conclusion of new potash supply contracts with Chinese customers, confirms expected total shipments to China of about 2.1 million MT for 2017.

Agrium sets dividend of $0.875 per share

May 2 (Reuters) - Agrium Inc ::Agrium declares dividend.Sets dividend of $0.875 per share.

Agrium reports Q1 loss per share $0.08

May 1 (Reuters) - Agrium Inc :Agrium reports first quarter earnings.Agrium inc - qtrly loss per share $0.08.Q1 sales $2,720 million versus $2,725 million last year.Q1 retail sales of $2,240 million versus. $2,290 million last year.Q1 wholesale sales of $675 million versus. $649 million last year.Agrium - retail crop nutrient sales volumes are expected to range between 10.0 million and 10.4 million tonnes in 2017.Says "the decline in north american corn acreage is expected to lower crop input demand this year".Agrium inc - sees 2017 total capital expenditures to be in the range of $600-million to $700-million.Agrium Inc - Q1 nitrogen sales volumes were 772,000 tonnes versus. 741,000 tonnes last year.Agrium Inc says merger with Potashcorp remains on-track for a mid-year closing.Agrium Inc - Q1 potash sales volumes were 636,000 tonnes versus. 456,000 tonnes last year.Says issuing earnings guidance of $3.75 to $4.25 diluted earnings per share for first half of 2017.Q1 earnings per share view $-0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $4.75 to $5.75.Fy2017 earnings per share view $5.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Q1 revenue view $2.77 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Agrium inc - qtrly adjusted loss per share $0.03.

Potash Corp Of Saskatchewan Q1 earnings per share $0.18

April 27 (Reuters) - Potash Corporation Of Saskatchewan Inc :Potashcorp reports first-quarter earnings of $0.18 per share.Q1 earnings per share $0.18.Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $0.45 to $0.65 including items.Full-Year 2017 guidance increased to $0.45-$0.65 per share, including merger-related costs of $0.05 per share.Q1 sales $1,112 million versus $1,209 million last year.Potash corp - "strong demand" is expected to continue through remainder of year for potash.Potash - raised bottom end of guidance ranges for potash sales volumes and gross margin to 8.9-9.4 million tonnes and $600-$800 million, respectively for fy.Maintain combined nitrogen and phosphate gross margin estimate of $150-$400 million in 2017.Says first-quarter potash sales volumes of 2.2 million tonnes, above 1.8 million tonnes sold in same period last year.Potash corp - sees fy capital expenditures about $600 million.Nutrient affordability and lower inventories led to consistent buyer engagement in potash during q1.Potash ceo sees improved consumption trends and nutrient affordability in key markets to support potash demand and results through remainder of 2017..Says q1 average realized potash price of $166 per tonne was below $178 per tonne realized in 2016's q1.Potash sees good progress on merger of equals with agrium.Qtrly nitrogen total sales volumes of 1.6 million tonnes were down 6 percent compared to same period in 2016.