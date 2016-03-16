Edition:
United States

Ashiana Housing Ltd (AHFN.NS)

AHFN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

169.75INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.50 (-0.29%)
Prev Close
Rs170.25
Open
Rs171.00
Day's High
Rs172.55
Day's Low
Rs167.45
Volume
56,901
Avg. Vol
60,943
52-wk High
Rs249.15
52-wk Low
Rs116.30

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Ashiana Housing Ltd declares interim dividend
Wednesday, 16 Mar 2016 01:55am EDT 

Ashiana Housing Ltd:Declared to pay interim dividend at the rate of 25% on 2 Indian rupees per equity share (i.e. 0.50 Indian rupees) in respect of financial year 2015-16.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Ashiana Housing Ltd News

BRIEF-Ashiana Housing enters MoU for development of group housing project

* Says MoU with Pune based developer for development of group housing project Source text - http://bit.ly/2fQKHbw Further company coverage:

» More AHFN.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials