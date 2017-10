Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd (AHLU.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Ahluwalia Contracts (India) secures orders worth about 5.56 bln rupees

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd :Secured orders worth about 5.56 billion rupees for construction of institutional, residential building.

Ahluwalia Contracts (India) June qtr profit rises

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd :June quarter net profit 295.2 million rupees versus profit 218.2 million rupees year ago.June quarter total revenue 5.06 billion rupees versus 3.08 billion rupees year ago.

Ahluwalia Contracts (India) March-qtr profit falls

May 30 (Reuters) - Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd ::March quarter profit 203.5 million rupees versus profit 267.1 million rupees year ago.March quarter total revenue 4.74 billion rupees versus 3.88 billion rupees year ago.

Ahluwalia Contracts gets award in favour of co

Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd :Ahluwalia Contracts (India) says got award in favor amounting 70.1 million rupees for construction project.

Ahluwalia Contracts gets project worth 1.51 bln rupees

Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd :Recent award of new project worth 151.39 crores rupees.

Ahluwalia Contracts (India) receives letter to stop construction of International Convention Centre in Patna

Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd :Received letter to stop construction of International Convention Centre and Police Headquarter Bhawan, Patna.

Ahluwalia Contracts gets order worth 2.44 bln rupees

Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd : Gets order worth 2.44 billion rupees for construction of hospital building for Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute, Kolkata .

Ahluwalia Contracts (India) June-qtr profit rises

Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd : June-quarter net profit 215.3 million rupees versus 188.1 million rupees last year . June-quarter net sales 3.06 billion rupees versus 2.64 billion rupees last year .

Ahluwalia Contracts (India) gets projects worth 4.73 bln rupees

Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd : Recent award of new projects worth of Rs. 472.81 crores . Total order inflow during FY 2016-17 stands at 9.65 billion rupees .

Ahluwalia Contracts March-qtr profit rises

Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd : March-quarter net profit 267.1 million rupees versus 174.3 million rupees last year . March-quarter net sales 3.83 billion rupees versus 3.14 billion rupees last year .