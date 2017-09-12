Ashtead Group PLC (AHT.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Ashtead posts Q1 pretax profit of 229 mln stg

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Ashtead Group Plc :Q1 PRETAX PROFIT 229 MILLION STG VERSUS 178 MILLION STG YEAR AGO.Q1 PRETAX PROFIT ‍228.9​ MILLION STG VERSUS 177.9 MILLION STG IN Q1 2016.Q1 UNDERLYING RENTAL REVENUE ‍828.8​ MILLION STG VERSUS 660.8 MILLION STG IN Q1 2016.Q1 ‍377​ MILLION STG OF CAPITAL INVESTED IN THE BUSINESS (Q1 2016: 328 MILLION STG).Q1 NET DEBT TO EBITDA LEVERAGE OF ‍1.7​ TIMES (Q1 2016: 1.7 TIMES).‍IT IS TOO EARLY TO ATTEMPT TO QUANTIFY IMPACT OF HURRICANES HARVEY AND IRMA ACCURATELY ON OUR BUSINESS​.‍EVIDENT THAT HURRICANES WILL RESULT IN AN INCREASE IN DEMAND FOR OUR FLEET AND WE WILL PROVIDE AN UPDATE AT END OF Q2​.‍WE EXPECT THAT IMPACT WILL HELP TO UNDERPIN CURRENT MARKET ASSUMPTIONS IN OUR 2021 PLAN​.

Ashtead announces pricing of $1.2 bln notes

Aug 3 (Reuters) - ASHTEAD GROUP PLC ::‍PRICING OF $1.2B OF SECOND PRIORITY SENIOR SECURED NOTES​.OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE ON 9 AUGUST 2017.‍ISSUE PRICE IS 100 PCT OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2025 NOTES AND 100 PCT OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2027 NOTES, RESPECTIVELY​.INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO REPURCHASE ALL OR ANY OF ASHTEAD CAPITAL'S OUTSTANDING 6.50 PCT SECOND PRIORITY SENIOR SECURED NOTES.

Ashtead Group's Sunbelt Rentals completes acquisition of CRS Contractors Rental Supply

Aug 2 (Reuters) - ASHTEAD GROUP PLC ::SAYS ITS NORTH AMERICAN BUSINESS, SUNBELT RENTALS, HAS COMPLETED PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF CRS CONTRACTORS RENTAL SUPPLY IN CANADA.

UK industrial equipment hire firm Ashtead buys CRS Contractors for C$275m

July 19 (Reuters) - Ashtead Group Plc :‍Acquisition of CRS Contractors Rental Supply​.Has signed an agreement to acquire CRS Contractors Rental Supply (CRS) for an initial cash consideration of c$275m.Additional earn out of up to c$20m dependant on future performance.‍Acquisition, which is subject to certain regulatory approvals, is expected to complete in next few weeks​.

Ashtead Group posts higher full-year profit

June 13 (Reuters) - Ashtead Group Plc ::FY underlying rental revenue 2.9012 billion stg versus 2.2603 billion stg.FY underlying pretax profit 793.4 million stg versus 645.3 million stg year ago.‍Through period, 437 mln stg spent on bolt-on acquisitions (2016: 65 mln stg)​.‍Proposed final dividend of 22.75 pence, making 27.5 pence for full year, up 22 pct (2016: 22.5 pence)​.‍"Our markets remain good and spring has seen a good seasonal uplift in fleet on rent, with record levels of physical utilisation for this time of year"​."‍Expect a similar level of capital expenditure in 2017/18, consistent with our 2021 strategic plan"​.‍"With both divisions performing well and a strong balance sheet to support our plans, board continues to look to medium term with confidence"​.

Ashtead Group buys U.S.-based Pride Equipment Corp for $279 mln

Ashtead Group Plc : Ashtead Group Plc: acquisition of pride equipment corporation .U.S. business, Sunbelt Rentals, has acquired Pride Equipment Corporation for a cash consideration of $279 mln.

Ashtead group plc posts Q3 underlying EPS 23 pence

Ashtead Group Plc : Q3 underlying profit before tax 178.7 million stg versus 139.1 million stg year ago . Nine-month group ROI 18 percent versus 19 percent year ago . Expect capital expenditure this year to be towards upper end of our guidance c. £1.2bn . Q3 group rental revenue 729.2 million stg versus 546.9 million stg year ago . Expect full year results to be in line with expectations . Q3 underlying earnings per share 23 pence versus 18 pence per share year ago .Board continues to look to medium term with confidence.

Ashtead Group hikes annual results forecast

Ashtead Group Plc : First half underlying pre-tax profit 2 of 426 million stg, up 9 percent at constant exchange rates . H1 group rental revenue up 13 pecent . Interim dividend raised 19 percent to 4.75p per share (2015: 4.0p) . In six months, reported results were positively impacted by weaker sterling (53 million stg) but this was partially offset by impact of lower gains on fleet disposals . Group revenue increased 22 percent to 1,552 million stg in first half (2015: 1,267 million stg) . Level of capital expenditure is towards upper end of our expectations at this stage of year for 2016/17. . Unaudited results for half year and Q2 ended 31 October 2016 . Both divisions continue to perform at upper end of expectations . Expect full year results to be ahead of our expectations and board continues to look to medium term with confidence . Revised our capital expenditure guidance for full year to 1-1.2 billion stg at current exchange rates .Interim dividend 4.75 penceper share.

BRIEF-Ashtead Group buys certain Hewden assets for 29 mln stg in cash

Corrects headline to "Hewden assets" from "EY assets".Ashtead Group Plc : Has today acquired certain assets from EY, administrator of Hewden, for a cash consideration of 29 mln stg . Number of Hewden's employees will be joining A-Plant business .Assets acquired include powered access and power generation fleet of Hewden, materials handling business and Hewden brand name.

Ashtead Group sees H1 results in line with view

Ashtead Group Plc : Both divisions have continued to perform well in q2 of current financial year .We expect first half results to be in line with our expectations.