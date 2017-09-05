Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp (AI.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp announces $25 mln public offering of common shares

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp :Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation announces $25 million public offering of common shares.Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp - ‍Offering of common shares 2.1 million common shares of Atrium at a price of $11.85 per share​.Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp - Will use net proceeds of offering to repay existing indebtedness under its revolving operating credit facility.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp announces increase to bought deal financing

May 24 (Reuters) - Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp ::Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation announces increase to bought deal financing.Underwriters to purchase $22 million principal amount of 5.30% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures at $1,000/debenture.Offering of debentures is expected to close on or about June 13, 2017.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp announces $20 mln public offering of convertible unsecured subordinated debentures

May 23 (Reuters) - Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp ::Atrium mortgage investment corporation announces $20 million public offering of convertible unsecured subordinated debentures.Atrium mortgage-underwriters will purchase $20 million principal amount of 5.30% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures due June 30, 2024.Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp- underwriters will purchase subordinated debentures at a price of $1,000 per debenture.

Arlington Asset Investment says aware of "erroneous" third party reports misstating co's dividend

Arlington Asset Investment Corp : Is aware of several third parties "erroneously" reporting recent dividend announcement of Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp . "Arlington has no affiliation with Atrium" . Under current dividend policy, Arlington intends to announce determination of dividend for Q1 of 2017 later this month .Third parties "erroneously" reported dividend announcement of Atrium Mortgage Investment as Arlington's dividend.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp posts quarterly earnings of $0.24 per share

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp : Qtrly earnings of $0.24 per share . Qtrly revenues of $10.7 million, up 11.1% from prior year . Q2 earnings per share view c$0.23, revenue view c$10.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S .10.5% increase over prior year.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation Announces April 2016 Dividend

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation:declared a dividend for the month of April 2016 of $0.071667 per common share, to be paid May 12, 2016 to shareholders of record April 29, 2016.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation announces March 2016 dividend

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation:Board of directors has declared a dividend for the month of March 2016 of $0.071667 per common share.To be paid April 12 to shareholders of record date as of March 31.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation Increases 2016 Regular Dividends and Announces January 2016 Dividend

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation:Increased its regular monthly dividend policy in 2016 to an annual rate of $0.86 per share, payable at a monthly rate of 7.1667 cents per share.As previously announced, this represents an increase from the 2015 annual rate of $0.84 per share, as previously announced.Each dividend is payable after it is declared by Atrium's board of directors.Board of directors has declared a dividend for the month of January 2016 of $0.071667 per common share, to be paid February 12, 2016 to shareholders of record January 29, 2016.

Atrium Mortgage Investment completes $25 million public offering of common shares

Atrium Mortgage Investment:Closed its previously announced public offering of common shares for gross proceeds of $25,002,900.Says will use the net proceeds of the offering to repay existing indebtedness under its revolving operating credit facility, which will then be available to be drawn, as required, for general corporate purposes.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp announces November 2015 dividend

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp:Declares dividend for the month of November 2015 of $0.07 per common share, to be paid December 11, 2015 to shareholders of record November 30, 2015.