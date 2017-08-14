AIA Engineering Ltd (AIAE.NS)
AIAE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,400.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-8.75 (-0.62%)
Prev Close
Rs1,408.75
Open
Rs1,419.90
Day's High
Rs1,425.00
Day's Low
Rs1,399.95
Volume
2,365
Avg. Vol
46,538
52-wk High
Rs1,675.00
52-wk Low
Rs1,183.90
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
India's AIA Engineering June-qtr profit falls
Aug 14 (Reuters) - AIA Engineering Ltd
No consensus analysis data available.