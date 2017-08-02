Altus Group Ltd (AIF.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Altus Group Ltd :Altus Group reports second quarter 2017 financial results.Qtrly ‍consolidated revenues increased 17.1% to $128.8 million​.Q2 revenue view c$113.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Qtrly diluted earnings per share $2.73 ‍​.Q2 adjusted earnings per share c$0.41.

May 4 (Reuters) - Altus Group Ltd :Altus Group reports first quarter 2017 financial results.Q1 adjusted earnings per share C$0.22.Altus Group Ltd - qtrly earnings per share $0.01.Q1 revenue rose 2.4 percent to C$109.2 million.Q1 earnings per share view C$0.25, revenue view c$112.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

May 4 (Reuters) - Altus Group Ltd :Altus Group reports first quarter 2017 financial results.Altus Group Ltd qtrly consolidated revenues increased 2.4% to $109.2 million.Q1 adjusted earnings per share c$0.22.Q1 earnings per share view c$0.25, revenue view c$112.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Altus Group Ltd says qtrly diluted earnings per share c$0.01.

Altus Group Ltd : Altus Group reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results . Altus Group Ltd - on a consolidated basis, Q4 revenues increased 3.9% to $115.3 million .Altus Group Ltd - adjusted EPS was $0.38 in Q4.

Altus Group Ltd : Altus Group Ltd - Q4 Altus analytics revenues increased 15.1% to $42.2 million . Altus Group Ltd qtrly consolidated revenues increased 3.9% to $115.3 million . Q4 adjusted earnings per share c$0.38 .Altus Group reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results.

Altus Group Ltd - : Q3 adjusted earnings per share c$0.31 . Q3 earnings per share view C$0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Q3 revenue rose 8.5 percent to C$110.9 million .Altus group reports third quarter 2016 financial results.

Altus Group Ltd : Altus Group reports second quarter 2016 financial results . Altus Group Ltd says Q2 consolidated revenues increased 5.0% to $110.0 million . Altus Group ltd says Q2 consolidated adjusted EBITDA increased 11.3% to $18.3 million .Q2 revenue view C$110.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Altus Group Ltd :Has acquired R2G Limited, a specialist chartered surveyors firm focused on business rates services.

Altus Group Limited:signed a five-year contract with the California State Teachers' Retirement System ("CalSTRS") to provide data analytics solutions ("Altus Analytics") to help maximize the value of their real estate portfolio and enhance their compliance needs.