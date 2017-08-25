Aimia Inc (AIM.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Aimia sells air miles trademarks for Canada to diversified Royalty Corp for total consideration of up to $67 million

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Aimia Inc ::Aimia sells air miles trademarks for Canada to diversified Royalty Corp for total consideration of up to $67 million.Aimia - co transfers air miles trademarks, license, royalty agreements for Canada to diversified royalty for a cash consideration of about $53.75 million​.Aimia - ‍additional contingent consideration, up to maximum of about $13.75 million, may be paid within next three years, based on performance of program​.Aimia Inc - ‍expects to pay cash taxes related to sale of these trademarks in 2018 of between $13 million and $16 million​.

Aimia reports Q2 loss per share $0.19

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Aimia Inc -:Aimia reports second quarter 2017 results.Aimia Inc- ‍2017 guidance maintained​.Qtrly gross billings of $520.3 million, down 6.3% on a constant currency basis including impact of divestitures.Qtrly ‍total revenue $470.5 million versus $525.4 million​.Aimia Inc - mark grafton will be appointed chief financial officer of Aimia Inc. With effect from September 2017.Qtrly loss per share $0.19; qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.17‍​.Aimia Inc - company's ongoing process to simplify business will result in a further streamlining of business into two operating divisions.Q2 earnings per share view c$0.16, revenue view c$487.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Fy2017 earnings per share view c$0.88, revenue view c$2.15 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Aimia Inc says streamlining change is expected to result in a significant reduction in divisional overheads and corporate costs.

Aimia suspends payment of all dividends on both outstanding shares​

June 14 (Reuters) - Aimia Inc ::Aimia provides update on dividends.Aimia Inc ‍board of directors has suspended payment of all dividends on both its outstanding common shares​.Aimia Inc - ‍board of directors has also suspended payment of dividends on its series 1, series 2 and series 3 cumulative rate reset preferred shares​.Aimia Inc - ‍has been in active discussions with various parties with a view to securing new long-term commercial and strategic relationships post-2020​.Aimia Inc - ‍also making progress on its plan to remove a further $70 million of costs from company through its business review​.

Aimia CFO Tor Lonnum leaving company in september

June 8 (Reuters) - Aimia Inc ::Aimia CFO Tor Lønnum leaving company in September.Appointed Aimia director Roman Doroniuk to act as interim cfo, effective september 5, while a successor is sought.

Aimia receives notice of contract non-renewal from Air Canada

May 11 (Reuters) - Aimia Inc ::Aimia receives notice of contract non-renewal from Air Canada.Unless parties come to an alternative agreement or air canada withdraws such notice, current agreement will expire in June 2020.Air canada flyers will also continue to accumulate aeroplan miles until 2020.Aeroplan will continue buying seats from Air Canada under existing contract until june 2020 to provide rewards.

Aimia reports qtrly loss per share C$0.40

Aimia Inc : Aimia reports fourth quarter 2016 results . Qtrly total revenue C$689 million versus C$734.3 million . Qtrly loss per share C$0.40 . Qtrly adjusted earnings per share C$0.20 . Sees FY 2017 gross billings core business to be broadly stable at around $2.1 billion .Sees fy 2017 adjusted EBITDA margin core business to be around 12.0pct.

Aimia Group CEO to take 4-month leave of absence

Aimia Inc : Aimia Inc - Robert E. Brown has been appointed executive chairman by board of directors . Aimia Group chief executive to take 4-month leave of absence . Aimia Inc - aimia is re-confirming and updating guidance for 2016 financial year . Aimia Inc - expects to report gross billings above $640 million in Q4 . Aimia Inc - revenue is expected to be approximately $2.3 billion for full year . Aimia Inc - adjusted ebitda margin is expected to be around 10 pct for q4 and full year, above Aimia's prior guidance of around 9.5 pct . Aimia Inc - ongoing asset review has not been completed, impairment charges that may arise will not affect guidance . Aimia Inc - ongoing process to simplify business may also result in certain assets being identified as held for sale . Q4 revenue view C$660.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S .Fy2016 earnings per share view C$0.98, revenue view C$2.28 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sigma Group acquires Aimia Inc Enhancement Services business unit

Sigma Group : Sigma group acquires Aimia Inc Enhancement Services business unit .Terms of transaction were not disclosed.

Aimia Inc sees 2016 Capital Expenditures between $70 mln- $80 mln

Aimia Inc : Aimia reports second quarter 2016 results . Qtrly total revenue $525.4 million versus $ 536.9 million . Q2 earnings per share view C$0.24, revenue view c$547.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Sees 2016 Capital Expenditures Between $70 Mln $80 million . Aimia Inc says Q2 gross billings were $560.7 million compared to $605.3 million last year . Aimia Inc qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.33 .Qtrly earnings per common share $0.02.