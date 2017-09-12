Adcock Ingram Holdings Ltd (AIPJ.J)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Adcock Ingram Holdings Ltd ::ADCOCK INGRAM - CONCLUDED AGREEMENT TO BUY GENOP HOLDINGS PROPRIETARY AND SUBSIDIARIES FOR A CONFIDENTIAL PURCHASE PRICE, PAYABLE IN CASH.

Aug 25 (Reuters) - ADCOCK INGRAM HOLDINGS LTD ::FY INCREASE OF 7% IN TURNOVER TO R5,936 MILLION.FY INCREASE OF 37% IN HEPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS.DECLARED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 76 CENTS PER SHARE FOR YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2017.FY PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF TAXATION 724.8MLN RAND VERSUS 549.9 MILLION RAND YEAR AGO.

Aug 17 (Reuters) - ADCOCK INGRAM HOLDINGS LTD ::SEES FY HEPS TO BE BETWEEN 310 CENTS AND 313 CENTS PER SHARE, INCREASE OF BETWEEN 36% AND 37% COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR.

June 15 (Reuters) - Adcock Ingram Holdings Ltd ::Settlement reached in competition commission investigation.Settlement has been reached in respect of a pre-implementation of a merger complaint referral by competition commission.In order to avoid litigation, respondents have, without admitting guilt, reached a settlement with competition commission.Settlement has been confirmed by competition tribunal.Respondents have agreed to pay a settlement amount of 2 mln rand and to develop, implement a competition law compliance programme.

June 12 (Reuters) - South Africa's Competition Tribunal::To consider settlement agreement involving bb investment, Bidvest for acquiring control of Adcock Ingram Holdings before deal's approval.

Adcock Ingram Holdings Ltd : Adcock Ingram to acquire Virtual Logistics . Acquisition will be effective April 2017 Further company coverage: [AIPJ.J] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136).

Adcock Ingram Holdings Ltd : Interim results for six months ended Dec. 31 2016 and cash dividend declaration . HY headline earnings per share increases 49 pct . HY turnover increases 11 pct to 2,979 mln rand from continuing operations . HY headline earnings per share from continuing operations increases 52 pct . HY dividend declared: 63 cents per share .HY headline earnings per share of 144.9 cents (Dec 2015: 95.1 cents), an increase of 52 pct.

Adcock Ingram Holdings Limited :HEPS for six months ended Dec 31, will reflect an increase of between 45 pct and 49 pct being, 145 cents and 149 cents per share (December 2015:99.8 cents).

Adcock Ingram Holdings Ltd : Adcock Ingram disposes of 53 pct interest in Ayrton Drug Manufacturing Limited, Ghana . Transaction was subject to approval by Ghana Securities And Exchange Commission . Says company has concluded a voting pool agreement with Dannex, in relation to 25.1 pct interest Adcock Ingram retains in Ayrton .Dannex has since complied with all conditions precedent and transaction closed on Nov. 30 2016.

Adcock Ingram Holdings Ltd : Group annual results for the year ended June 30 2016 and cash dividend declaration . FY turnover increase of 7.5 pct to 5.546 bln rand . FY trading profit increase of 16.9 pct to 606 mln rand . FY normalised headline earnings per share up by 20.1 pct . Dividend declared: 54 cents per share . Net debt reduced by 466 mln rand .FY headline earnings from continuing operations for year increased to 376.4 mln rand(2015: 335.5 mln rand).