Airbus SE (AIR.PA)
20 Oct 2017
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Aercap delivers first of two new Airbus A350 aircraft to Air Mauritius
Oct 20 (Reuters) - Aercap Holdings Nv
Moody's says Bombardier deal is credit positive for Airbus
Oct 18 (Reuters) - Moody's:Moody's says Bombardier deal is credit positive for Airbus.Moody's - Bombardier deal to complement Airbus' product offering in smaller single-aisle aircraft market without material negative impact on credit metrics. Full Article
Boeing says Airbus/Bombardier deal "has no impact on the pending proceedings at all" - tweet
Oct 17 (Reuters) - Boeing
Unifor says Bombardier, Airbus deal should strengthen program
Oct 16 (Reuters) - Unifor -:Says bombardier airbus deal should strengthen program.Good that head office for c series will remain in montreal, and production in canada will remain."Saddened to hear that a new assembly would also be set up at Airbus facility in Alabama".Important that Bombardier Airbus deal is accompanied by firm commitment to retain jobs in production and to keep head office here in Quebec. Full Article
Airbus and Bombardier to become partners on the C series aircraft programme
Oct 16 (Reuters) - Airbus Se
Air Lease announces lease placement of one new Airbus A321neo LR aircraft with Aer Lingus
Oct 12 (Reuters) - Air Lease Corp
Avation plc buys one Airbus A330-300 aircraft
Oct 11 (Reuters) - Avation Plc
Airbus wins 271 net aircraft orders in Jan-Sept
Oct 6 (Reuters) - AIRBUS
Thales awarded contract for two A400M military training simulators by Airbus
Oct 3 (Reuters) - THALES
Fonds de solidarité says granted Héroux-Devtek a $50 mln loan for acquisition of Compana Espanola de Sistemas Aeronauticos
Oct 2 (Reuters) - Airbus Se
Airbus sees CSeries jets grabbing major global market share: CEO
MONTREAL Airbus SE expects to sell "thousands" of Bombardier Inc's new CSeries aircraft, capturing half the global market for smaller single-aisle commercial jets, Chief Executive Tom Enders said on Friday.