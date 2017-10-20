Airbus SE (AIR.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Aercap delivers first of two new Airbus A350 aircraft to Air Mauritius

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Aercap Holdings Nv :Aercap delivers first of two new Airbus A350 aircraft to Air Mauritius.‍Second A350-900 aircraft is scheduled for delivery to Air Mauritius in November 2017​.

Moody's says Bombardier deal is credit positive for Airbus

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Moody's:Moody's says Bombardier deal is credit positive for Airbus.Moody's - Bombardier deal to complement Airbus' product offering in smaller single-aisle aircraft market without material negative impact on credit metrics.

Boeing says Airbus/Bombardier deal "has no impact on the pending proceedings at all" - tweet ‍​

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Boeing -:Says Airbus/Bombardier deal "has no impact on the pending proceedings at all" - tweet ‍​.

Unifor​ says ‍Bombardier, Airbus deal should strengthen program

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Unifor​ -:Says ‍bombardier airbus deal should strengthen program.Good that head office for c series will remain in montreal, and production in canada will remain​."Saddened to hear that a new assembly would also be set up at Airbus facility in Alabama​".Important that Bombardier Airbus deal is accompanied by firm commitment to retain jobs in production and to keep head office here in Quebec.

Airbus and Bombardier to become partners on the C series aircraft programme

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Airbus Se ::Airbus says co, Bombardier are to become partners on the c series aircraft programme; corresponding agreement was signed on Oct 16.Airbus says co to acquire majority stake in the C series aircraft limited partnership‍​.Airbus says Airbus will acquire a 50.01pct interest in C series aircraft limited partnership at closing.Airbus says under deal, co to provide procurement, sales, marketing, customer support expertise to the C series aircraft limited partnership.Airbus says CSALP’s headquarters and primary assembly line and related functions will remain in québec.Airbus says Bombardier and investissement Québec will own about 31pct and 19pct respectively in C series aircraft limited partnership.Airbus ‍​says deal also contemplates Bombardier will continue with its current funding plan of CSALP.Airbus says Airbus will be entitled to name the chairman of CSALP.Airbus says CSALP's board will initially consist of seven directors, four of whom will be proposed by Airbus, two by Bombardier, and one by IQ.Airbus - deal has been approved by the boards of directors of both Airbus and Bombardier, as well as the cabinet of the government of Québec.Airbus says deal also provides for issuance to Airbus, upon closing, of warrants exercisable to acquire up to 100 million class b shares of bombardier.

Air Lease announces lease placement of one new Airbus A321neo LR aircraft with Aer Lingus

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Air Lease Corp : :Air Lease Corporation announces lease placement of one additional new Airbus A321neo LR aircraft with Aer Lingus.Air Lease Corp - ‍ aircraft will be delivered in June 2019​.

Avation plc buys one Airbus A330-300 aircraft

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Avation Plc ::AVATION PLC - AIRBUS A330-300 ACQUISITION.AVATION PLC - ‍AGREED TO ACQUIRE ONE AIRBUS A330-300​.AVATION PLC - ‍ENTERED INTO A CONDITIONAL AGREEMENT WITH ANOTHER LESSOR TO PURCHASE AIRCRAFT CURRENTLY ON LONG-TERM LEASE TO EVA AIR OF TAIWAN​.AVATION PLC - ‍ACQUISITION OF THIS AIRCRAFT HAS BEEN AGREED AT MARKET RATE AND IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY END OF Q4 OF 2017​.AVATION PLC - ‍AIRCRAFT IS APPROXIMATELY 23 MONTHS OLD​.AVATION PLC - ‍PURCHASE SUBJECT TO CUSTOMARY CLOSING CONDITIONS INCLUDING AMONGST OTHER THINGS REGULATORY APPROVAL OF TAIWAN CIVIL AVIATION AUTHORITY​.

Airbus wins 271 net aircraft orders in Jan-Sept

Oct 6 (Reuters) - AIRBUS ::SAYS WINS 319 GROSS AIRCRAFT ORDERS IN JAN-SEPT.SAYS WINS 271 NET AIRCRAFT ORDERS IN JAN-SEPT.SAYS DELIVERS 454 AIRCRAFT IN JAN-SEPT.SAYS DELIVERS 50 A350 AIRCRAFT IN JAN-SEPT.SAYS DELIVERS 9 A380 AIRCRAFT IN JAN-SEPT.

Thales awarded contract for two A400M military training simulators by Airbus‍​

Oct 3 (Reuters) - THALES :AIRBUS HAS AWARDED THALES A CONTRACT FOR A FURTHER TWO NEW A400M MILITARY TRAINING SIMULATORS (NOS. 7 AND 8)‍​.FRENCH AND GERMAN AIR FORCES WILL BENEFIT FROM THESE NEW SIMULATORS RESPECTIVELY IN 2019 AND 2020‍​.

Fonds de solidarité says granted Héroux-Devtek a $50 mln loan for acquisition of Compana Espanola de Sistemas Aeronauticos​

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Airbus Se :Fonds de Solidarité FTQ says granted Héroux-Devtek a $50 million dollar loan for acquisition of Compana Espanola de Sistemas Aeronauticos​.