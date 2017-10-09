Air France KLM SA (AIRF.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Air France-KLM September traffic ‍​rises 4.2 percent

Oct 9 (Reuters) - AIR FRANCE-KLM ::SEPTEMBER PASSENGER LOAD FACTOR RISES 2.1 PERCENT POINTS TO 88.4 PERCENT.SEPTEMBER TRAFFIC ‍​RISES 4.2 PERCENT.SEPTEMBER CARGO ACTIVITY ‍​UP 0.5 PERCENT.

Air France-KLM says capital increases reserved to China Eastern Airlines and Delta Air Lines approved

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Air France-KLM statement says::Air France-KLM says regulatory approvals of completion of capital increases reserved to China Eastern Airlines and Delta Air Lines.Air France-KLM announces satisfaction of conditions precedent relating to regulatory approvals in U.S and Brazil for completion of capital increases reserved to china eastern airlines and delta air lines..These capital increases, announced on 27 july 2017, have been approved by general meeting of shareholders on 4 september 2017..As a result, settlement of reserved capital increases and admission on regulated market of euronext paris and amsterdam of related new shares will occur on Oct. 3, 2017..Through this transaction, delta air lines and china eastern airlines set up a very long term partnership with Air France-KLM by taking each a 10 pct stake in Air France-Klm's share capital for a total amount of 751 million euros..

Air France-KLM August traffic rises 3.4‍​ percent

Sept 8 (Reuters) - AIR FRANCE-KLM ::AUGUST CARGO ACTIVITY RISES 1.2 ‍​ PERCENT.AUGUST TRAFFIC RISES 3.4 ‍​ PERCENT.AUGUST PASSENGER LOAD FACTOR RISES 1.5 PERCENT POINTS TO 90.1 PERCENT.

Shareholders approve equity investment of China Eastern and Delta Air Lines in Air France-KLM

Sept 4 (Reuters) - AIR FRANCE-KLM SA ::REG-AIR FRANCE - KLM : EQUITY INVESTMENT OF CHINA EASTERN AND DELTA AIR LINES IN AIR FRANCE-KLM'S SHARE CAPITAL APPROVED BY MORE THAN 94% OF THE SHAREHOLDERS' VOTING CAST.

Air France-KLM July traffic up 4.6 percent

Aug 8 (Reuters) - AIR FRANCE-KLM ::JULY TRAFFIC UP 4.6 PERCENT.JULY PASSENGER LOAD FACTOR UP 1.3 PERCENT POINTS TO 90.2 PERCENT.JULY CARGO ACTIVITY UP 0.7 PERCENT.

Delta Air Lines to acquire 10 pct equity in JV partner Air France-KLM

July 27 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc ::Delta deepening longstanding partnership with Air France-KLM through 10% equity investment.Partnership with Air France-KLM Group with a EUR 375 million investment to acquire 10 percent equity in joint venture partner.‍Delta, Air France-KLM and Virgin Atlantic will launch a combined long-term joint venture​.Expanded JV, including Alitalia, will offer nearly 300 daily nonstop trans-Atlantic flights and "convenient" flight schedules.Long-term joint venture will be supported by a 31 percent investment by Air France-KLM in Virgin Atlantic​.Partnership with Air France-KLM Group to acquire equity in JV partner and a seat on Air France-KLM Group Board of Directors.

Air France signs JV with Delta and Virgin Atlantic, strengthens partnership with China Eastern

July 27 (Reuters) - Air France-KLM ::REG-AIR FRANCE-KLM EXPANDS ITS ALLIANCES BETWEEN THE NORTH ATLANTIC, EUROPE AND ASIA, AND AFFIRMS ITS POSITION IN THE WORLDWIDE AIRLINE INDUSTRY.WILL ACQUIRE VIRGIN GROUP'S 31% STAKE IN VIRGIN ATLANTIC FOR AROUND £220 MILLION.DELTA AND CHINA EASTERN WILL EACH ACQUIRE A 10% STAKE IN AIR FRANCE-KLM BY SUBSCRIBING NEW SHARES THROUGH CAPITAL INCREASES TOTALLING EUR 751 MILLION.ACQUISITION OF THESE STAKES WILL BE ACCOMPANIED BY APPOINTMENT OF TWO BOARD DIRECTORS TO AIR FRANCE-KLM BOARD OF DIRECTORS, FIRST NOMINATED BY CHINA EASTERN AND SECOND BY DELTA.

Alitalia says non-binding bids for airline, assets due July 21

June 23 (Reuters) - Alitalia says: :will invite selected bidders on June 26 to airline's data room, non-binding bids due by July 21 at latest.

Air France-KLM May traffic up 6.1 percent

June 9 (Reuters) - AIR FRANCE-KLM ::REG-AIR FRANCE - KLM : MAY 2017 TRAFFIC.MAY TRAFFIC UP 6.1 ‍​ PERCENT.MAY PASSENGER LOAD FACTOR 1.6 PERCENT POINTS TO 85.7 PERCENT.MAY CARGO ACTIVITY UP 3.8 ‍​ PERCENT.

Air France-KLM confirms 2020 targets - investor day presentation

May 12 (Reuters) - Air France Klm Sa :Air France-KLM says confirms 2020 targets - investor day presentation.Air France-KLM reiterates intention to launch its low cost unit boost next winter.