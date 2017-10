Air Liquide SA (AIRP.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Air Liquide enters into new joint venture with Sinopec in China

Oct 19 (Reuters) - AIR LIQUIDE ::AIR LIQUIDE STRENGTHENS ITS RELATIONSHIP WITH SINOPEC IN CHINA.‍ENTERED INTO A NEW JOINT VENTURE WITH SINOPEC (CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP.) IN BEIJING​.JV WITH SINOPEC FOR TAKE-OVER AND OPTIMIZATION OF 3 EXISTING ASUS AND BUILDING OF NEW NITROGEN PRODUCTION UNIT, TOTAL INVESTMENT EUR 40 MILLION ​.

Air Liquide acquires Sogo Sangyo Kabushiki Kaisha in Japan

Sept 26 (Reuters) - AIR LIQUIDE ::AIR LIQUIDE ANNOUNCES A MAJOR HEALTHCARE ACQUISITION IN JAPAN.EXPANDING ITS HEALTHCARE BUSINESS IN JAPAN WITH ACQUISITION OF SOGO SANGYO KABUSHIKI KAISHA ("SSKK").‍WITH THIS ACQUISITION, AIR LIQUIDE STRENGTHENS ITS FOOTPRINT IN JAPAN BOTH IN MEDICAL GASES TO HOSPITALS AND IN HOME HEALTHCARE BUSINESS​.

Air Liquide signs a long term contract with PEMEX

Sept 6 (Reuters) - AIR LIQUIDE ::AIR LIQUIDE SIGNS A LONG TERM CONTRACT WITH PEMEX FOR THE SUPPLY OF HYDROGEN TO THE TULA REFINERY IN MEXICO.‍AIR LIQUIDE MEXICO WILL ACQUIRE, UPGRADE AND OPERATE CUSTOMER'S EXISTING HYDROGEN PRODUCTION UNIT (STEAM METHANE REFORMER-SMR)​.AIR LIQUIDE SIGNS A LONG TERM CONTRACT WITH PEMEX FOR SUPPLY OF HYDROGEN TO TULA REFINERY IN MEXICO.‍EXPECTED TO START OPERATIONS IN Q1 OF 2018, AIR LIQUIDE'S UPGRADED SMR WILL PROVIDE HYDROGEN TO PEMEX​.‍A EUR 50 MILLION INVESTMENT FOR TAKE OVER AND OPTIMIZATION OF PEMEX'S EXISTING HYDROGEN PRODUCTION UNIT​.

Airgas signs agreement with Hudson Technologies for sale of Airgas-Refrigerants Inc subsidiary

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Air Liquide Sa :Airgas - ‍signed an agreement with Hudson Technologies to sell Airgas-Refrigerants​.

Air Liquide H1 recurring operating income +21.2% at EUR 1.66 bln

July 28 (Reuters) - AIR LIQUIDE :GROUP REVENUE FOR THE FIRST HALF OF 2017 GREW BY +28.4% TO REACH 10,293 MILLION EUROS‍​.H1 CASH FLOW (AFTER CHANGES IN WORKING CAPITAL REQUIREMENTS) IS UP BY +31.2%..H1 NET INCOME (GROUP SHARE) 928 MILLION EUROS +14.5%‍​."AIR LIQUIDE IS CONFIDENT IN ITS ABILITY TO DELIVER NET PROFIT GROWTH IN 2017" - CEO.H1 RECURRING OPERATING INCOME EUR ‍​1.66 BILLION, +21.2%.

Air liquide acquires equity stake in a french start-up "Diabeloop"

July 10 (Reuters) - Air Liquide :ACQUIRES EQUITY STAKE IN "DIABELOOP", FRENCH START-UP THAT IS DEVELOPING AN ELECTRONIC ARTIFICIAL PANCREAS.

Air liquide signs new contracts in China

June 28 (Reuters) - AIR LIQUIDE ::AIR LIQUIDE SIGNS NEW CONTRACTS IN THE FIBER OPTICS INDUSTRY IN CHINA.‍NEW SUPPLY-CONTRACTS COVERING A PERIOD OF 10 TO 15 YEARS WITH THREE MAJOR CHINESE FIBER OPTICS MANUFACTURERS​.‍NEW 10-YEAR CONTRACT FOR SUPPLY OF HYDROGEN AND NITROGEN TO FUTONG GROUP COMMUNICATION TECHNOLOGY (FGCT) IN JIASHAN CITY​.2 OTHER AGREEMENTS (10-15 YEAR DURATION) IN FIELD OF LARGE-SCALE FIBER OPTICS PRODUCTION SIGNED WITH YANGTZE OPTICAL FIBRE AND ZHONGTIAN TECHNOLOGY FINE MATERIALS​.

Air Liquide wins a with Yankuang Group

May 30 (Reuters) - AIR LIQUIDE ::PRESS RELEASE AIR LIQUIDE WINS A MAJOR ENGINEERING AND CONSTRUCTION CONTRACT WITH YANKUANG GROUP, A LARGE ENERGY COMPANY IN CHINA.CONTRACT VALUE AMOUNTING AROUND €100 MILLION.

Air Liquide to sell welding equipment unit to Lincoln Electric

April 27 (Reuters) - Air Liquide SA ::Air Liquide signed an agreement with Lincoln Electric for the sale of its Air Liquide Welding subsidiary.

Air Liquide signs a long term contract with petroleum group in Oman

Air Liquide SA : Air Liquide and Oman Oil Refineries and Petroleum Industries Company (Orpic) recently signed a long term agreement for the supply of nitrogen to the Liwa Plastics Industries Complex (LPIC) . To build a new nitrogen production unit of around 20 million euros ($21.35 million) with a total capacity of 500 tonnes of nitrogen per day .Expects to start operations in the first quarter of 2019.