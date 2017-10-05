Aixtron SE (AIXGn.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Aixtron: repeat order from Elite Advanced Laser

Oct 5 (Reuters) - AIXTRON SE : :ELITE ADVANCED LASER CORPORATION (ELASER) PLACED A REPEAT ORDER FOR AN AIX G5+ C.

Aixtron ‍receives order for AIX G5+ platform

Sept 19 (Reuters) - AIXTRON SE ::‍RECEIVED AN ORDER FOR AN AIX G5+ PLATFORM FROM SWEDISH-AMERICAN COMPANY GLŌ-USA, INC.

Aixtron hikes 2017 guidance for sales, orders

July 25 (Reuters) - Aixtron Se :Says 2017 revenues and order intake guidance raised.On track to return to profitability in 2018.Q2 revenue 60.6 million eur.Q2 EBIT loss 11.3 million eur.Q2 net loss 11.4 million eur.Reuters poll average for Aixtron Q2 EBIT loss was 5.8 million euros.Says now expects for fiscal year 2017 to achieve revenues and an order intake between eur 210 million and 230 million.Says expects to achieve a positive free cash flow in 2017 and a positive EBIT for 2018.

Aixtron shareholders approve AGM resolutons, von Rosen re-elected

May 9 (Reuters) - Aixtron SE :Aixtron SE general meeting 2017 / all resolutions approved / supervisory board member Ruediger von Rosen re-elected.

Aixtron: OSRAM Opto Semiconductors qualifies first of multiple AIX G5 C planetary systems for manufacturing of GAN LEDs

May 8 (Reuters) - AIXTRON SE :OSRAM OPTO SEMICONDUCTORS HAS QUALIFIED FIRST OF MULTIPLE AIX G5 C PLANETARY SYSTEMS FOR MANUFACTURING OF GAN (GALLIUM NITRIDE) LEDS.

Aixtron Q1 operating loss 12.7 million euros

April 25 (Reuters) - Aixtron Se :Says total revenues for q1/2017 increased to eur 53.6m (q1/2016: eur 21.4m; q4/2016: eur 89.8m).Says free cash flow of eur 33.3m in q1/2017 improved by eur 53.6m on previous year.Says order intake in q1/2017 came to eur 61.9m.Says order backlog totaled eur 87.6m, a 12% increase on figure of eur 78.1m at beginning of year.Says cash and cash equivalents (including cash deposits with a maturity of more than 90 days) increased to eur 193.6m as of march 31, 2017.Says highest q1 revenues since 2011 was supported by a solid order backlog and mainly driven by demand for production systems for opto and power electronics, leds, as well as for memory applications.Says reiterates full year 2017 guidance given in february 2017 with an order intake and revenues between eur 180 and 210 million.Says management continues to expect an improvement of free cash flow in 2017 compared to 2016 and to achieve a positive ebit for full year 2018.

AIXTRON gets order from Asian OLED display manufacturer

Aixtron SE : AIXTRON and major Asian OLED display manufacturer collaborate on production qualification of deposition technology . Received a purchase order from a leading Asian OLED display manufacturer for a deposition system to be installed at customer site within second half of 2017 .Collaboration targets the qualification of Aixtron's technology for production of OLED displays.

Aixtron receives repeat order from Sumitomo for GaN-on-SiC production technology

Aixtron SE :Receives repeat order from Sumitomo for gan-on-sic production technology.

Aixtron: 2016 loss will be carried forward and no dividend payment will be made for 2016

Aixtron SE :2016 loss will be carried forward and consequently no dividend payment will be made for 2016.

Aixtron FY total order intake up 35 pct at EUR 225.1 mln

Aixtron SE : Financial targets achieved in 2016 / positive net income in Q4 2016 / full year negative due to ongoing high research and development costs / order intake and equipment order backlog increase significantly . Q4 net profit 6.4 million euros ($6.75 million) . Q4 revenue 89.8 million euros . At 196.5 million euros, total revenues for 2016 virtually matched previous year's figure (2015: 197.8 million euros), while Q4 2016 revenues came to 89.8 million euros (Q3 2016: 51.2 million euros) . EBITDA in 2016 rose year-on-year by 52 pct (2016: loss of 7.9 million euros; 2015: loss of 16.4 million euros) . Total order intake in 2016 came to 225.1 million euros, 35 pct higher than in the previous year (2015: 167.1 million euros) and highest figure in five years . Expects for fiscal year 2017 to achieve revenues and an order intake between 180 million euros and 210 million euros . Due to planned additional upfront expenses for development of future technologies and based on existing structure, Aixtron expects to achieve lower EBITDA, EBIT and net result for fiscal year 2017 . Following the termination of the planned takeover transaction by a chinese investor in Dec. 2016, Aixtron is now focusing on optimal structure of its technology portfolio as part of its corporate strategy.