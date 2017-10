Ajanta Pharma Ltd (AJPH.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Ajanta Pharma says U.S. unit launches eletriptan hydrobromide tablets

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Ajanta Pharma Ltd :Says launched eletriptan hydrobromide tablets in US market through our wholly owned subsidiary, Ajanta Pharma USA Inc..

India's Ajanta Pharma June-qtr profit falls

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Ajanta Pharma Ltd :June quarter profit 947.9 million rupees versus 1.20 billion rupees year ago.June quarter total income 4.78 billion rupees versus 4.81 billion rupees year ago.

Ajanta Pharma says Ganga Exports sold 2.7 mln shares of co

July 11 (Reuters) - Ajanta Pharma Ltd :Says Ganga Exports has sold 2.7 million equity shares of company representing 3.07 pct of paid up capital.

Ajanta Pharma March-qtr consol profit rises

May 3 (Reuters) - Ajanta Pharma Ltd :March quarter consol net profit 1.14 billion rupees versus profit 1.09 billion rupees year ago.March quarter consol total income 4.79 billion rupees versus 4.36 billion rupees year ago.Approved dividend of 7 rupees per share.

Ajanta Pharma's Dahej facility does not get form 483 after FDA inspection

Ajanta Pharma Ltd :Ajanta Pharma Ltd says co's Dahej facility was inspected by FDA from April 3-7, 2017; no form 483 was issued.

Ajanta Pharma's Paithan facility been issued one procedural related 483 by USFDA

Ajanta Pharma Ltd : Says company's Paithan facility was recently inspected by US FDA and company has issued one procedural related 483. . Says company has issued one procedural related 483 .Says is in process of responding to same within stipulated time prescribed by US FDA..

Ajanta Pharma says no import alert by US FDA on co's facility

Ajanta Pharma Ltd : Ajanta Pharma Ltd says intend to clarify that there is no import alert by US FDA on our facility or any of our products approved by US FDA. . Ajanta Pharma Ltd says us authorities have seized product as it is not approved by US FDA . Ajanta Pharma - appears that unknown and unrelated entity/individual has sent some sildenafil manufactured by co sold in India or other emerging market to USA .Ajanta Pharma Ltd says have no relations or connection to this dispatch of sildenafil to USA.

Ajanta Pharma gets USFDA nod for Duloxetine Hydrochloride delayed release capsules

Ajanta Pharma Ltd : Says Ajanta Pharma announces US FDA approval for Duloxetine Hydrochloride delayed release capsules .Says company will be launching the product shortly in 3 strengths, 20 mg, 30 mg and 60 mg strengths capsules.

Ajanta Pharma gets US FDA approval for Omeprazole and Sodium Bicarbonate Powder

Ajanta Pharma Ltd : Ajanta Pharma announces US FDA approval for Omeprazole and Sodium Bicarbonate Powder for Oral Suspension .

Ajanta Pharma gets US FDA approval for launch of Omeprazole and Sodium bicarbonate capsules in U.S.

Ajanta Pharma Ltd : Ajanta Pharma announces US FDA approval & launch of Omeprazole and Sodium Bicarbonate capsules in US market .