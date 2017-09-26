Akka Technologies SE (AKA.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Akka Technologies H1 operating income up 14 pct at 29.9 million euros

Sept 26 (Reuters) - AKKA TECHNOLOGIES SE ::H1 REVENUE EUR 666.5 MILLION VERSUS 550.2 MILLION YEAR AGO.H1 NET INCOME EUR 17.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 17.1 MILLION YEAR AGO.H1 OPERATING INCOME EUR 29.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 26.2 MILLION YEAR AGO.GROUP SEES 2018 REVENUE ABOVE PREVIOUS EXPECTATIONS.GROUP NOW ANTICIPATES ORGANIC GROWTH OF SALES ABOVE 5 PERCENT IN 2017.IN 2018 GROUP SEES OPERATING MARGIN BETWEEN 8 PERCENT AND 10 PERCENT.

Akka Technologies H1 sales rise to 666.5 million euros

July 27 (Reuters) - Akka Technologies SE : :H1 SALES EUR 666.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 550.2 MILLION YEAR AGO.RAISES ITS 2017 GROWTH TARGETS: NOW ANTICIPATING ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH ABOVE 5% IN 2017, COMBINED WITH FURTHER IMPROVEMENT IN MARGINS.

Akka Technologies Q1 revenue rises to 328.3 million euros

May 4 (Reuters) - Akka Technologies SE ::Q1 revenue 328.3 million euros ($359.88 million) versus 268.3 million euros year ago.Confirms its 2017 objectives.Decided to propose to the shareholders’ meeting of June 15, 2017 the payment of a dividend of 0.60 euros per share.Expects to achieve its operating profit from ordinary activities target of 100 million euros in 2018.

Akka Technologies FY net profit down at 16.9 million euros

Akka Technologies SE : FY revenue 1.12 billion euros ($1.21 billion) versus 1.00 billion euros year ago . FY operating profit from activity 77.2 million euros versus 60.8 million euros year ago . FY net profit 16.9 million euros versus 32.6 million euros year ago . To propose a dividend of 0.60 euros per share . Expects by 2017 to exceed its target revenue of 1.2 billion euros initially set for 2018 . Expects organic sales growth for each of its 3 business units in 2017, combined with further improvement in its margins .Plans to achieve operating profit from activity target of 100 million euros in 2018 with an operating margin of between 8 and 10 pct.

Akka Technologies acquires Gigatronik

Akka Technologies SE :Akka Technologies acquires Gigatronik.

Akka announces FY revenue growth up to ‍​1.12 bln euros and two acquisition

Akka Technologies SE : FY revenue ‍​1.12 billion euros ($1.21 billion) versus 1.00 billion euros year ago . Q4 revenue 299.5 million euros, up 1.4 percent organically . Sees for 2016 operating margin in line with consensus and above the 6.1 percent registered in 2015 . Sees for 2017 revenues above 1.2 billion euros, a target initially planned for 2018 . Says in comfortable position to achieve 2018 target of operating result of 100 million euros with an operating margin between 8-10 percent .Acquires CTP System in Italy and Edelway in Switzerland.

Akka Technologies H1 sales 550.2 million euros, up 19.2 pct

Akka Technologies Se : H1 sales 550.2 million euros ($604.56 million), up 19.2 pct . Confirms its objectives for 2018 .Confirms organic growth of sales objective for each of its 3 business units in 2016.

Akka Technologies Q1 revenue up 5.6 pct to 268.3 million euros

Akka Technologies Sa : Q1 revenue 268.3 million euros ($306.72 million) versus 226.1 million euros year ago . Confirms target of achieving organic revenue growth in each of its three business units in 2016, , combined with a further improvement in margins .Group accordingly confirms its 2018 objectives.

Akka technologies decides to issue 1,843,426 new ordinary shares

Akka Technologies SA:Decided to issue 1,843,426 new ordinary shares by incorporation of share premiums and reserves.New shares will be delivered to shareholders at a rate of 1 new Akka Technologies share for every 10 existing shares held.

Akka Technologies confirms 2018 objectives

Akka Technologies SA:Confirms 2018 objectives.