Akbank TAS (AKBNK.IS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Akbank signs agreement with IFC‍​ to secure $150 million equivalent

Oct 2 (Reuters) - AKBANK ::SIGNS AN AGREEMENT TO SECURE $150 MILLION EQUIVALENT IN TURKISH LIRA WITH INTERNATIONAL FINANCE CORPORATION ("IFC")‍​.

Akbank signs $1.15 billion equivalent syndicated loan facility

Aug 15 (Reuters) - AKBANK ::SECURES A MULTI-CURRENCY SYNDICATED LOAN FACILITY AT AMOUNT OF USD 1.15 BILLION EQUIVALENT COMPRISED OF USD 543 MILLION AND EUR 515 MLN‍​.THE USD EQUIVALENT OF 945 MILLION – HAS A ONE YEAR TENOR, WHEREAS THE 2 YEAR TENOR IS USD 205 MILLION.ALL-IN COST FOR THE ONE YEAR TRANCHES ARE LIBOR+1,35% P.A. AND EURIBOR+1,25% P.A.; AND FOR 2 YEAR TRANCHE IS LIBOR+2,20% P.A.

Akbank signs agreement with EIB to secure EUR 200 mln equivalent in Turkish Lira ‍​

July 3 (Reuters) - AKBANK ::HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO SECURE FINANCING OF EUR 200 MILLION EQUIVALENT IN TURKISH LIRA WITH EUROPEAN INVESTMENT BANK (EIB) ‍​.THE AGREEMENT SIGNED UNDER THE BANK'S COVERED BOND PROGRAMME.‍​.

Akbank Q1 net profit up at 1.40 billion lira

April 25 (Reuters) - Akbank :Q1 net profit of 1.40 billion lira ($390.77 million) versus 1.0 billion lira year ago.Q1 net fee and commission income 632.2 million lira versus 594.1 million lira year ago.Q1 net interest income of 2.39 billion lira versus 1.86 billion lira year ago.Non-Performing loans at the end of March 4.49 billion lira.

Akbank proposes to pay FY 2016 dividend of net 0.19125 lira/share

Akbank : Proposes to pay FY 2016 dividend of gross 0.225 lira ($0.0626) net 0.19125 lira per share . Proposes gross 200.0 million lira equal to 5 percent of the paid-in capital of the Bank as of 31st December 2016 which is 4.00 billion lira will be allocated as primary cash gross dividend . Proposes gross 700.0 million lira will be allocated as secondary cash gross dividend . Total gross dividend of TL 900.0 million lira equal to 22,5 percent of the paid in capital, will be distributed to shareholders .Proposes 2016 cash dividend distribution to start from 30th of March, 2017.

Akbank says agreement not reached in collective bargaining talks with BANKSIS

Akbank T.A.S :Says agreement could not be reached during negotiations with The Bank and Insurance Employees Union (BANKSIS) for collective bargaining agreement in legal mediation phase.

Akbank 2016 net profit jumps to 4.53 billion lira

Akbank : FY 2016 net profit of 4.53 billion lira ($1.20 billion) versus 2.99 billion lira year ago . FY 2016 net interest income of 7.95 billion lira versus 7.19 billion lira year ago . FY 2016 net fee and commission income of 2.40 billion lira versus 2.35 billion lira year ago .Non-performing loss at the end of 2016 is 4.27 billion lira versus 3.37 billion lira at the end of the 2015.

Turkey's Akbank says to issue up to 10 billion lira in debt in domestic market

Akbank Tas says: To issue up to 10 billion lira in debt in domestic market Further company coverage: [AKBNK.IS] (Istanbul newsroom) ((Istanbul.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +90 212 350 7122;)).

Akbank TAS signs dual-tranche syndicated loan for trade finance - Reuters

Akbank TAS:Has signed a 367-day, dual tranche syndicated loan agreement of $370.4 million and 783.5 million euro​- Reuters.‍All-in cost for each tranche is Libor + %0.85 and Euribor + %0.75 respectively.‍Loan will be used for trade finance purposes.

Akbank TAS to issue debt instruments up to $4 billion and 1 billion euros

Akbank TAS:Gives mandate to issue borrowing instruments in international markets worth up to $4 billion.Plans to issue borrowing instruments worth up to 1 billion euro.