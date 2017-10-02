Edition:
Akbank TAS (AKBNK.IS)

AKBNK.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

9.59TRY
17 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.02TL (-0.21%)
Prev Close
9.61TL
Open
9.65TL
Day's High
9.67TL
Day's Low
9.58TL
Volume
15,041,142
Avg. Vol
15,955,625
52-wk High
10.72TL
52-wk Low
7.33TL

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Akbank signs agreement with IFC‍​ to secure $150 million equivalent
Monday, 2 Oct 2017 02:37am EDT 

Oct 2 (Reuters) - AKBANK ::SIGNS AN AGREEMENT TO SECURE $150 MILLION EQUIVALENT IN TURKISH LIRA WITH INTERNATIONAL FINANCE CORPORATION ("IFC")‍​.  Full Article

Akbank signs $1.15 billion equivalent syndicated loan facility
Tuesday, 15 Aug 2017 05:20am EDT 

Aug 15 (Reuters) - AKBANK ::SECURES A MULTI-CURRENCY SYNDICATED LOAN FACILITY AT AMOUNT OF USD 1.15 BILLION EQUIVALENT COMPRISED OF USD 543 MILLION AND EUR 515 MLN‍​.THE USD EQUIVALENT OF 945 MILLION – HAS A ONE YEAR TENOR, WHEREAS THE 2 YEAR TENOR IS USD 205 MILLION.ALL-IN COST FOR THE ONE YEAR TRANCHES ARE LIBOR+1,35% P.A. AND EURIBOR+1,25% P.A.; AND FOR 2 YEAR TRANCHE IS LIBOR+2,20% P.A.  Full Article

Akbank signs agreement with EIB to secure EUR 200 mln equivalent in Turkish Lira ‍​
Monday, 3 Jul 2017 02:12am EDT 

July 3 (Reuters) - AKBANK ::HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO SECURE FINANCING OF EUR 200 MILLION EQUIVALENT IN TURKISH LIRA WITH EUROPEAN INVESTMENT BANK (EIB) ‍​.THE AGREEMENT SIGNED UNDER THE BANK'S COVERED BOND PROGRAMME.‍​.  Full Article

Akbank Q1 net profit up at 1.40 billion lira
Tuesday, 25 Apr 2017 11:11am EDT 

April 25 (Reuters) - Akbank :Q1 net profit of 1.40 billion lira ($390.77 million) versus 1.0 billion lira year ago.Q1 net fee and commission income 632.2 million lira versus 594.1 million lira year ago.Q1 net interest income of 2.39 billion lira versus 1.86 billion lira year ago.Non-Performing loans at the end of March 4.49 billion lira.  Full Article

Akbank proposes to pay FY 2016 dividend of net 0.19125 lira/share
Monday, 27 Feb 2017 09:58am EST 

Akbank : Proposes to pay FY 2016 dividend of gross 0.225 lira ($0.0626) net 0.19125 lira per share . Proposes gross 200.0 million lira equal to 5 percent of the paid-in capital of the Bank as of 31st December 2016 which is 4.00 billion lira will be allocated as primary cash gross dividend . Proposes gross 700.0 million lira will be allocated as secondary cash gross dividend . Total gross dividend of TL 900.0 million lira equal to 22,5 percent of the paid in capital, will be distributed to shareholders .Proposes 2016 cash dividend distribution to start from 30th of March, 2017.  Full Article

Akbank says agreement not reached in collective bargaining talks with BANKSIS
Thursday, 16 Feb 2017 05:56am EST 

Akbank T.A.S :Says agreement could not be reached during negotiations with The Bank and Insurance Employees Union (BANKSIS) for collective bargaining agreement in legal mediation phase.  Full Article

Akbank 2016 net profit jumps to 4.53 billion lira
Tuesday, 31 Jan 2017 10:19am EST 

Akbank : FY 2016 net profit of 4.53 billion lira ($1.20 billion) versus 2.99 billion lira year ago . FY 2016 net interest income of 7.95 billion lira versus 7.19 billion lira year ago . FY 2016 net fee and commission income of 2.40 billion lira versus 2.35 billion lira year ago .Non-performing loss at the end of 2016 is 4.27 billion lira versus 3.37 billion lira at the end of the 2015.  Full Article

Turkey's Akbank says to issue up to 10 billion lira in debt in domestic market
Tuesday, 23 Aug 2016 10:26am EDT 

Akbank Tas says: To issue up to 10 billion lira in debt in domestic market Further company coverage: [AKBNK.IS] (Istanbul newsroom) ((Istanbul.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +90 212 350 7122;)).  Full Article

Akbank TAS signs dual-tranche syndicated loan for trade finance - Reuters
Friday, 18 Mar 2016 06:34am EDT 

Akbank TAS:Has signed a 367-day, dual tranche syndicated loan agreement of $370.4 million and 783.5 million euro​- Reuters.‍All-in cost for each tranche is Libor + %0.85 and Euribor + %0.75 respectively.‍Loan will be used for trade finance purposes.  Full Article

Akbank TAS to issue debt instruments up to $4 billion and 1 billion euros
Wednesday, 4 Nov 2015 08:57am EST 

Akbank TAS:Gives mandate to issue borrowing instruments in international markets worth up to $4 billion.Plans to issue borrowing instruments worth up to 1 billion euro.  Full Article

BRIEF-Akbank signs agreement with IFC‍​ to secure $150 million equivalent

* SIGNS AN AGREEMENT TO SECURE $150 MILLION EQUIVALENT IN TURKISH LIRA WITH INTERNATIONAL FINANCE CORPORATION ("IFC")‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

