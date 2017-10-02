Akbank TAS (AKBNK.IS)
Akbank signs agreement with IFC to secure $150 million equivalent
Akbank signs $1.15 billion equivalent syndicated loan facility
Akbank signs agreement with EIB to secure EUR 200 mln equivalent in Turkish Lira
Akbank Q1 net profit up at 1.40 billion lira
Akbank proposes to pay FY 2016 dividend of net 0.19125 lira/share
Akbank says agreement not reached in collective bargaining talks with BANKSIS
Akbank 2016 net profit jumps to 4.53 billion lira
Turkey's Akbank says to issue up to 10 billion lira in debt in domestic market
Akbank TAS signs dual-tranche syndicated loan for trade finance - Reuters
Akbank TAS:Has signed a 367-day, dual tranche syndicated loan agreement of $370.4 million and 783.5 million euro- Reuters.All-in cost for each tranche is Libor + %0.85 and Euribor + %0.75 respectively.Loan will be used for trade finance purposes. Full Article
Akbank TAS to issue debt instruments up to $4 billion and 1 billion euros
Akbank TAS:Gives mandate to issue borrowing instruments in international markets worth up to $4 billion.Plans to issue borrowing instruments worth up to 1 billion euro. Full Article
BRIEF-Akbank signs agreement with IFC to secure $150 million equivalent
* SIGNS AN AGREEMENT TO SECURE $150 MILLION EQUIVALENT IN TURKISH LIRA WITH INTERNATIONAL FINANCE CORPORATION ("IFC")