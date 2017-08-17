Akcansa Cimento Sanayi ve Ticaret AS (AKCNS.IS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Akcansa Cimento Q2 net profit shrinks to 21.9 million lira

Aug 17 (Reuters) - AKCANSA CIMENTO ::REPORTED ON WEDNESDAY Q2 REVENUE OF 391.4 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 406.9 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.Q2 NET PROFIT WAS AT 21.9 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 72.8 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.

Akcansa Cimento Q1 net profit shrinks to 34.8 million lira

May 4 (Reuters) - Akcansa Cimento ::Q1 net profit of 34.8 million lira ($9.79 million) versus 69.0 million lira year ago.Q1 revenue of 298.1 million lira versus 329.0 million lira year ago.

HeidelbergCement Mediterranean Basin Holdings transfers its stake in Akcansa to HeidelbergCement AG

Akcansa Cimento :Shareholder Heidelbergcement Mediterranean Basin Holdings, S.L. transfer its entire 39.72 percent stake corresponding nominal 76,035,135.41 lira shares in company to Heidelbergcement AG .

Akcansa Cimento recommends net 1.05 lira/shr dividend for FY 2016

Akcansa Cimento Sanayi ve Ticaret AS : Said on Tuesday proposed gross 1.2389 lira ($0.3426) net 1.053065 lira dividend for FY 2016 .Proposes to start dividend payment on March 30.

Akcansa Cimento FY net profit up at 286.4 mln lira

Akcansa Cimento Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. : Said on Thursday that FY 2016 revenue at 1.46 billion lira ($398.07 million)versus 1.47 billion lira year ago .FY 2016 net profit at 286.4 million lira versus 281.1 million lira year ago.

Akcansa Cimento Q2 net profit drops to 72.8 million lira

Akcansa Cimento Sanayi ve Ticaret AS : Reported on Wednesday Q2 revenue of 406.9 million lira ($137.61 million) versus 411.1 million lira year ago .Q2 net profit was 72.8 million lira versus 79.1 million lira year ago.

Akcansa Cimento to sell 24.12 pct stake in Hobim Bilgi Islem for 26.0 mln lira

Akcansa Cimento :Said on Wednesday that decided to sell 24.12 percent stake in Hobim Bilgi Islem Hizmetleri to Cukurova Holding for 26.0 million lira ($8.63 million).

Akcansa Cimento Sanayi ve Ticaret AS announces dividends for FY 2015

Akcansa Cimento Sanayi ve Ticaret AS:Proposes to pay 1.1436750 lira net dividend per share for FY 2015.

Akcansa Cimento Sanayi ve Ticaret AS appoints new chairman

Akcansa Cimento Sanayi ve Ticaret AS:Appoints Mehmet Hacikamiloglu as new chairman of the board.

Akcansa Cimento Sanayi ve Ticaret AS announces collective labour agreement

Akcansa Cimento Sanayi ve Ticaret AS:Turkish Cement Manufacturers' Association signs collective labour agreement with labour union CIMSE-IS for 2 years.Akcansa Cimento is a member of the employers' union.According to the agreement companies raises salaries 10.50 percent for the first year of agreement as of Jan. 1.Agreement covers period from Jan. 1, 2016 to Dec. 31, 2017 ‍​.