Akcansa Cimento Sanayi ve Ticaret AS (AKCNS.IS)

AKCNS.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

12.07TRY
17 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

0.20TL (+1.68%)
Prev Close
11.87TL
Open
11.93TL
Day's High
12.14TL
Day's Low
11.89TL
Volume
197,402
Avg. Vol
130,135
52-wk High
15.30TL
52-wk Low
11.00TL

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Akcansa Cimento Q2 net profit shrinks to 21.9 million lira
Thursday, 17 Aug 2017 02:43am EDT 

Aug 17 (Reuters) - AKCANSA CIMENTO ::REPORTED ON WEDNESDAY Q2 REVENUE OF 391.4 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 406.9 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.Q2 NET PROFIT WAS AT 21.9 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 72.8 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.  Full Article

Akcansa Cimento Q1 net profit shrinks to 34.8 million lira
Thursday, 4 May 2017 11:15am EDT 

May 4 (Reuters) - Akcansa Cimento ::Q1 net profit of 34.8 million lira ($9.79 million) versus 69.0 million lira year ago.Q1 revenue of 298.1 million lira versus 329.0 million lira year ago.  Full Article

HeidelbergCement Mediterranean Basin Holdings transfers its stake in Akcansa to HeidelbergCement AG
Wednesday, 1 Mar 2017 08:47am EST 

Akcansa Cimento :Shareholder Heidelbergcement Mediterranean Basin Holdings, S.L. transfer its entire 39.72 percent stake corresponding nominal 76,035,135.41 lira shares in company to Heidelbergcement AG Full Article

Akcansa Cimento recommends net 1.05 lira/shr dividend for FY 2016
Wednesday, 22 Feb 2017 01:20am EST 

Akcansa Cimento Sanayi ve Ticaret AS : Said on Tuesday proposed gross 1.2389 lira ($0.3426) net 1.053065 lira dividend for FY 2016 .Proposes to start dividend payment on March 30.  Full Article

Akcansa Cimento FY net profit up at 286.4 mln lira
Friday, 17 Feb 2017 01:11am EST 

Akcansa Cimento Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. : Said on Thursday that FY 2016 revenue at 1.46 billion lira ($398.07 million)versus 1.47 billion lira year ago .FY 2016 net profit at 286.4 million lira versus 281.1 million lira year ago.  Full Article

Akcansa Cimento Q2 net profit drops to 72.8 million lira
Thursday, 11 Aug 2016 01:04am EDT 

Akcansa Cimento Sanayi ve Ticaret AS : Reported on Wednesday Q2 revenue of 406.9 million lira ($137.61 million) versus 411.1 million lira year ago .Q2 net profit was 72.8 million lira versus 79.1 million lira year ago.  Full Article

Akcansa Cimento to sell 24.12 pct stake in Hobim Bilgi Islem for 26.0 mln lira
Thursday, 4 Aug 2016 02:03am EDT 

Akcansa Cimento :Said on Wednesday that decided to sell 24.12 percent stake in Hobim Bilgi Islem Hizmetleri to Cukurova Holding for 26.0 million lira ($8.63 million).  Full Article

Akcansa Cimento Sanayi ve Ticaret AS announces dividends for FY 2015
Tuesday, 1 Mar 2016 11:12am EST 

Akcansa Cimento Sanayi ve Ticaret AS:Proposes to pay 1.1436750 lira net dividend per share for FY 2015.  Full Article

Akcansa Cimento Sanayi ve Ticaret AS appoints new chairman
Wednesday, 17 Feb 2016 05:08am EST 

Akcansa Cimento Sanayi ve Ticaret AS:Appoints Mehmet Hacikamiloglu as new chairman of the board.  Full Article

Akcansa Cimento Sanayi ve Ticaret AS announces collective labour agreement
Thursday, 28 Jan 2016 08:41am EST 

Akcansa Cimento Sanayi ve Ticaret AS:Turkish Cement Manufacturers' Association signs collective labour agreement with labour union CIMSE-IS for 2 years.Akcansa Cimento is a member of the employers' union.According to the agreement companies raises salaries 10.50 percent for the first year of agreement as of Jan. 1.Agreement covers period from Jan. 1, 2016 to Dec. 31, 2017 ‍​.  Full Article

