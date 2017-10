Arkema SA (AKE.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Evacuation zone around Arkema Crosby facility lifted

Sept 4 (Reuters) - ARKEMA SA : :1.5 MILE EVACUATION ZONE LIFTED FOR AREA SURROUNDING ARKEMA CROSBY FACILITY.PERIMETER OF ARKEMA CROSBY SITE SECURED.CROSBY FIRE DEPARTMENT AND UNIFIED COMMAND HAS DETERMINED IT IS SAFE FOR RESIDENTS TO RETURN TO THEIR HOMES‍​.

Arkema upgrades its initial EBITDA objective for 2017​

Aug 2 (Reuters) - ARKEMA SA ::Q2 ‍EBITDA MARGIN, UP AT 18.1% (17.5 % IN 2Q 2016)​.Q2 ‍ADJUSTED NET INCOME SIGNIFICANTLY UP BY +28% TO EUR 172 MILLION, I.E. EUR 2.28 PER SHARE​.IN Q2 ‍EUR 2,198 MILLION SALES, SIGNIFICANTLY UP BY +12.6% OVER LAST YEAR​.FOR Q2 ‍EUR 398 MILLION EBITDA (+17% COMPARED TO 2Q 2016 ALREADY HIGH BASELINE)​.‍PERFORMANCE OF FIRST HALF OF YEAR LEADS GROUP TO UPGRADE ITS INITIAL EBITDA OBJECTIVE FOR 2017​.‍NOW ANTICIPATES TO EXCEED EUR 1.3 BILLION EBITDA AND ACHIEVE BETWEEN EUR 1,310 MILLION AND EUR 1,350 MILLION EBITDA FOR FULL YEAR​.

Arkema to increase prices of all Crayvallac rheological additives

July 19 (Reuters) - ARKEMA SA :SAYS IT WILL INCREASE PRICES OF ALL LCRAYVALLAC RHEOLOGICAL ADDITIVES SOLD GLOBALLY BY 5-10% EFFECTIVE AUGUST 1, 2017‍​.

Arkema details long-term ambitions on speciality chemicals - conf call

July 11 (Reuters) - ARKEMA SA ::ON ADHESIVES LONG TERM AMBITION: EXCEED 1/3 OF GROUP SALES; MORE THAN DOUBLE SALES VERSUS 2016; 12.5-13 PERCENT REBIT MARGIN AND CAPEX MAINTAINED BELOW 3 PERCENT OF SALES - CONF CALL.ON ADVANCED MATERIALS LONG TERM AMBITION: EXCEED 25 PERCENT OF GROUP SALES; 14-15 PERCENT REBIT MARGIN; RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES AT 4 PERCENT OF SALES, UP TO 8 PERCENT IN CERTAIN APPLICATIONS - CONF CALL.ON THIOCHEMICALS: EXPECTS AVERAGE TOP LINE GROWTH OF 5 PERCENT A YEAR OVER NEXT 7 YRS; DOUBLING REBIT FROM 2016 LEVELS (PURELY ORGANIC) - CONF CALL.

Arkema to double its thiochemicals production capacity in Malaysia

July 11 (Reuters) - ARKEMA SA :ARKEMA ANNOUNCES A PROJECT TO DOUBLE ITS THIOCHEMICALS PRODUCTION CAPACITY IN MALAYSIA.‍PROJECT SHOULD COME ON STREAM IN 2020​.

Arkema says confident in achieving EUR 1.3 bln EBITDA target for 2017

July 11 (Reuters) - ARKEMA SA :ARKEMA ANNOUNCES AMBITIOUS OBJECTIVES AND SEVERAL MAJOR PROJECTS FOR 2023.CONFIDENT TO ACHIEVE ITS 1.3 BILLION EURO EBITDA TARGET IN 2017.‍TO SPEED UP ITS DEVELOPMENT IN SPECIALTIES, WHICH SHOULD ACCOUNT FOR MORE THAN 80% OF GROUP'S SALES BY 2023.​.WILL PURSUE ITS GROWTH STRATEGY BASED ON INNOVATION, BOLT-ON ACQUISITIONS AND EXPANSION IN HIGHER GROWTH REGIONS.AIMS IN PARTICULAR TO PARTICIPATE IN CONSOLIDATION OF ATTRACTIVE, STILL-FRAGMENTED ADHESIVES MARKET.INVEST SIGNIFICANTLY IN ADVANCED MATERIALS.‍ANNOUNCEMENT OF A MAJOR INVESTMENT PROJECT IN BIO-BASED POLYAMIDE 11 CHAIN IN ASIA,​.ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL OBJECTIVES FOR 2023 WITH A REBIT MARGIN OF 11.5% TO 12.5%, SIGNIFICANTLY UP ON 2016.‍ANNOUNCEMENT OF A 30% PRODUCTION CAPACITY INCREASE AT SARTOMER IN CHINA​.ANNOUNCES OBJECTIVES FOR 2023 WITH AN EBITDA TO FREE CASH CONVERSION RATE MAINTAINED AT 35%.‍ANNOUNCEMENT OF DOUBLING OF PRODUCTION CAPACITY FOR THIOCHEMICALS IN MALAYSIA​.‍OBJECTIVES WILL BE ACHIEVED OVER TIME WHILE KEEPING A NET DEBT OVER EBITDA RATIO BELOW 2, A RETURN ON CAPITAL EMPLOYED OF AT LEAST 10%​.

Arkema files a new complaint with European Commission against Honeywell

June 2 (Reuters) - ARKEMA SA ::ARKEMA FILES A NEW COMPLAINT WITH THE EUROPEAN COMMISSION ON THE USE OF THE REFRIGERANT 1234YF IN CAR AIR CONDITIONING.FILES A NEW COMPLAINT WITH EUROPEAN COMMISSION AGAINST HONEYWELL << >>.

Arkema announces Rilsan Clear G850 Rnew polyamide has been approved by FDA for food contact applications

June 1 (Reuters) - ARKEMA SA ::RILSAN CLEAR G850 RNEW POLYAMIDE APPROVED BY FDA FOR FOOD CONTACT APPLICATIONS.

Arkema: Bostik acquires floor preparation systems from CGM

May 19 (Reuters) - ARKEMA SA :ARKEMA: BOSTIK ACQUIRES FLOOR PREPARATION SYSTEMS FROM CGM, INC. IN THE UNITED STATES.

Arkema Q1 net income group share ‍​137 million euros

May 4 (Reuters) - Arkema SA ::Q1 revenue EUR 2.15 billion ($2.34 billion)versus EUR 1.89 billion year ago.Q1 EBITDA EUR 355‍​ million versus EUR 302 million year ago.Q1 net income group share EUR ‍​137 million versus EUR 98 million year ago.Performance achieved in Q1 in a context of rising raw materials fully supports Arkema’s objective to achieve EUR 1.3 billion EBITDA in 2017.