Asanko Gold Inc (AKG.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Asanko Gold announces Q3 2017 production results

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Asanko Gold Inc :Asanko Gold announces Q3 2017 production results.Asanko Gold Inc - quarterly gold production of 49,293 ounces.Asanko Gold Inc - qtrly ‍US$63.6 million in gold revenue at an average realized price of US$1,265 per ounce​.Asanko Gold Inc says ‍looking ahead to final quarter of year, maintain revised guidance of 205,000 - 225,000 ounces​.

Asanko Gold acquires Miradani Gold Project

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Asanko Gold Inc :Asanko Gold acquires large, highly prospective Miradani Gold Project, adjacent to Asanko Gold Mine.Asanko Gold - ‍acquisition costs of Miradani Project, which bear standard Government of Ghana royalty interests, are not disclosed and are not material​.Asanko Gold Inc - ‍acquired ownership of Miradani Mining Lease in Ghana, West Africa from AngloGold Ashanti​.Asanko Gold Inc - ‍drilling program on Miradani, Central and Tontokrom to commence in Q4 2017​.

Donald Smith & Co reports 10.03 pct passive stake in Asanko Gold ‍​as of Aug 30

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Asanko Gold Inc :Donald Smith & Co Inc reports 10.03 percent passive stake in Asanko Gold Inc ‍​as of August 30 - SEC filing.

Asanko Gold reports qtrly gold production of 46,017 ounces​

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Asanko Gold Inc ::Asanko gold reports q2 2017 results.Asanko gold inc - ‍quarterly gold production of 46,017 ounces​.Asanko gold inc qtrly earnings per share ‍$0.00​.Asanko gold inc qtrly ‍gold production 46,017 oz versus 58,187​ oz last quarter.

Asanko Gold announces Q2 2017 production results

July 19 (Reuters) - Asanko Gold Inc ::Asanko Gold announces Q2 2017 production results.Asanko Gold Inc - maintain our 2017 production guidance.Quarterly gold production of 46,017 ounces and gold sales of 48,461 ounces.Expect second half of year to be stronger as we see benefits of plant operating at annualized rate of 5mtpa.Asanko Gold Inc - there were no lost time injuries reported during quarter.

Asanko Gold says for balance of 2017, expect to generate cash of $51 mln

June 5 (Reuters) - Asanko Gold Inc ::Asanko Gold says for balance of 2017, expect to generate cash of $51 million and estimate cash balance will be about $78 million - $96 million by year end 2017 ‍​.Asanko Gold says 12-month deferral of conveyor related to Project 5 Million increases its cash position to greater than $100 million by Q2 2018 - presentation‍​.

Asanko Gold Expansion DFS confirms organic growth plan

June 5 (Reuters) - Asanko Gold Inc -:Asanko Gold Expansion DFS confirms robust organic growth plan and strong cash generation.Asanko Gold Inc - ‍expansion dfs is comprised of two growth projects, project 5 million and project 10 million.​.Asanko Gold Inc - ‍board is reviewing optimal timing for development of esaase and conveyor, as well as project 10 million​.Asanko Gold Inc - ‍project 5 million is designed on modular basis allowing plant upgrade and development of esaase as discrete packages​.Asanko Gold - review to bolster liquidity position to over us$100 million by q2 2018 "without overextending balance sheet" or "diluting shareholders".Asanko Gold Inc - investment decisions for development of esaase and conveyor will be dependent on company's cash position​.Asanko Gold Inc - there is "complete flexibility" on timing of development of esaase and conveyor, as well as project 10 million plant expansion.Asanko Gold Inc - ‍project 5 million is expected to be funded from cash reserves and cash flow from operations​.Asanko Gold-‍project 5 million comprises 2 modules, upgrade of existing carbon-in-leach processing plant from design of 3 mtpa to 5 mtpa, development of large esaase pit​.Asanko Gold Inc - ‍plant upgrade to 5mtpa will be funded from cash on hand​.Asanko Gold Inc - for project 5 million, based on front end engineering design, final capital cost estimates are us$22 million for plant upgrade.

Asanko Gold responds to Muddy Waters short report

May 31 (Reuters) - Asanko Gold Inc ::Asanko Gold to release expanded mine feasibility report; refutes Muddy Waters short report.‍Reaffirmed plans for a June 5, 2017 release of its expansion definitive feasibility study​."Asanko states that there is no merit to negative assertions about Asanko" in Muddy Waters report.Mmaintain production guidance of 230,000-240,000 ounces for 2017​.Says ‍reiterated prior disclosure regarding strength of its gold mining business and pipeline of growth projects​.Says ‍strongly advised shareholders to disregard a short report issued today​.Continue to expect will generate between US$64-US$77 million in cash this year assuming $1,200/oz gold​.Asanko gold inc says ‍"there is no need for a $115 million pushback expense, as speculated by Muddy Waters​".

Asanko Gold reports Q1 2017 results

May 4 (Reuters) - Asanko Gold Inc : :Asanko Gold reports Q1 2017 results.Qtrly gold production of 58,187 ounces in line with 2017 production guidance of 230,000 - 240,000 ounces.Qtrly gold sales of 57,812 ounces, generating $69.3 million in gross gold revenue at an average realized price of $1,199/oz.Qtrly earned net income $0.04/share.Asanko Gold Inc - company re-iterates its 2017 guidance of 230,000 - 240,000 ounces at aisc of us$880 - us$920 per ounce.Asanko Gold Inc - company expects to end year with available liquidity of between $49 million and $62 million after 2017 capital program.

Asanko Gold quarterly gold production of 58,187 ounces

April 18 (Reuters) - Asanko Gold Inc :Asanko Gold - quarterly gold production of 58,187 ounces and gold sales of 57,812 ounces, in line with 2017 production guidance of 230,000 - 240,000 ounces.