Aksa Akrilik Kimya Sanayii AS (AKSA.IS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Aksa Karilik Kimya Q2 net profit rises to 83.5 million lira

Aug 15 (Reuters) - AKSA AKRILIK KIMYA ::REPORTED ON MONDAY Q2 REVENUE OF 669.0 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 478.0 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.Q2 NET PROFIT WAS AT 83.6 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 53.6 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.

Aksa Akrilik Kimya Q1 net profit of 70.4 million lira

April 28 (Reuters) - Aksa Akrilik Kimya ::Q1 net profit of 70.4 million lira ($19.82 million) versus 29.5 million lira year ago.Q1 revenue of 625.9 million lira versus 442.8 million lira year ago.

Aksa Akrilik Kimya 2016 net profit drops to 125.8 million lira

Aksa Akrilik Kimya : FY 2016 net profit of 125.8 million lira ($34.53 million) versus 199.5 million lira year ago .FY 2016 revenue of 1.95 billion lira versus 2.03 billion lira year ago.

Aksa Akrilik Kimya Q2 net profit slightly falls to 53.6 million lira

Aksa Akrilik Kimya : Q2 revenue of 478.0 million lira ($161.94 million) versus 554.1 million lira year ago .Q2 net profit of 53.6 million lira versus 54.6 million lira year ago.

Aksa Akrilik Kimya to allocate 60.0 million lira to buy back shares

Aksa Akrilik Kimya Sanayii AS :To allocate 60.0 million lira ($20.08 million) for the buyback of 1 billion company shares.

Aksa Akrilik Kimya decides to buyback shares

Aksa Akrilik Kimya Sanayii As :Decides to buyback its own shares in open market in accordance with the Capital Markets Board (CMB) announcement dated July 21.

Aksa Akrilik Kimya Sanayi AS announces dividends for FY 2015

Aksa Akrilik Kimya Sanayi AS:Proposes to pay ‍0.7225​ lira dividend per share for FY 2015.Proposes to pay dividend on April 6.