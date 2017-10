Aksa Enerji Uretim AS (AKSEN.IS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

BRIEF-Aksa Enerji to sell Samli wind farm to Fernas Group for $111.0 million

Adds currency in the headline.:TERMINATES CONTRACT WITH GÜRIŞ GROUP FOR SELLING SAMLI WIND POWER PLANT IN BALIKESIR‍​.AGREES TO SELL THE PLANT TO FERNAS GROUP FOR $111.0 MILLION.

Aksa Enerji's power plant in Mali becomes fully operational

Sept 29 (Reuters) - AKSA ENERJI URETIM AS ::30 MW OF 40 MW POWER PLANT IN MALI HAS BEEN COMPLETED AND BECOME FULLY OPERATIONAL AFTER MINISTRY APPROVAL.THE PLANT WHICH WILL SELL ENERGY IN EUROS, WILL ENSURE THAT HEDGING OUR FOREIGN CURRENCY DEBT WITH A NATURAL MECHANISM, INCREASE PROFITABILITY AND SALES VOLUME.IT IS EXPECTED THAT THE PLANT WILL GENERATE AN EBITDA OF $ 10 MILLION/YEAR AND MEET 13% OF THE TOTAL CONSUMPTION OF THE COUNTRY.WITH THE START OF OUR COMMERCIAL OPERATION AT MALI POWER PLANT, COMPANY'S TOTAL INSTALLED POWER IN AFRICA REACHED 386 MW AND ITS TOTAL INSTALLED POWER REACHED 2,377 MW.

Aksa Enerji completes first phase of Madagascar power plant, starts commercial operation

Sept 7 (Reuters) - AKSA ENERJI ::THE FIRST PHASE OF MADAGASCAR POWER PLANT WITH 66 MW INSTALLED POWER WAS COMPLETED AND TAKEN INTO COMMERCIAL OPERATION‍​.SEES $17.6 MILLION EBITDA FROM THE 66 MW POWER PLANT.SEES $45 MILLION EBITDA IN 2018 WITH FULL YEAR OPERATION.THE SECOND PHASE OF 54 MW INSTALLED POWER IS PLANNED TO BE COMMISSIONED FOLLOWING THE COMPLETION OF TRANSMISSION LINES.

Aksa lowers 2017 EBITDA outlook due to technical problems in Ghana plant and profit margin losses in Turkey operations

Aug 18 (Reuters) - AKSA ENERJI ::REVISES 2017 REVENUE OUTLOOK TO $695 MILLION‍​.REVISES 2017 EBITDA OUTLOOK TO $140 MILLION.REVISES 2017 SALES VOLUME OUTLOOK TO 17 TWH.REVISES OUTLOOK DUE TO TECHNICAL PROBLEMS IN SOME ENGINES OF THE GHANA PLANT AND PROFIT MARGINS LOSSES IN OPERATIONS IN TURKEY.MAINTAINS 2018 CONSOLIDATED EBITDA OUTLOOK OF $275 MILLION.

Aksa Enerji Q2 net loss narrows to 4.7 million lira

Aug 18 (Reuters) - AKSA ENERJI ::REPORTED ON WEDNESDAY Q2 REVENUE OF 874.6 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 576.1 LIRA YEAR AGO.Q2 NET LOSS OF 4.7 MILLION LIRA VERSUS LOSS OF 21.0 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.

Aksa Enerji terminates sales agreement with Guris Groups for 3 WPPs‍​

June 30 (Reuters) - AKSA ENERJI :TERMINATES WIND POWER PLANT SALE CONTRACT WITH GURIS GROUP ‍​.AGREES WITH FERNAS GROUP TO SELL 3 WIND POWER PLANTS AT $100.5 MLN‍​.SAYS THE AGREEMENT IS FOR HATAY SEBENOBA , MANISA KARAKURT AND KAPIDAĞ WIND POWER PLANTS.

Aksa Enerji agrees to sell Kiyikoy Wind Power Plant at $60.1 mln

June 15 (Reuters) - AKSA ENERJI ::AGREES TO SELL KIYIKOY WIND POWER PLANT AT $60.1 MILLION.TO SELL 28 MWM /27 MWE INSTALLED POWER PLANT TO BORUSAN ENBW AND BORUSAN DANISMANLIK.

Aksa Enerji expects 2017 EBITDA up 30 pct to $187 mln

May 11 (Reuters) - AKSA ENERJI ::SEES 2017 EBITDA UP 30 PERCENT TO USD 187 MILLION .SEES TO INCREASE GHANA PLANT INSTALLED POWER TO 320 MW TILL YEAR-END.SEES 2018 EBITDA UP 47 PERCENT TO USD 275 MILLION.

Aksa Enerji Q1 net result swings to loss of 83.1 million lira

May 10 (Reuters) - AKSA ENERJI URETIM AS ::REPORTED ON TUESDAY Q1 REVENUE OF 738.4 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 726.0 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.Q1 NET LOSS WAS 83.1 MILLION LIRA VERSUS PROFIT OF 10.1 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.

Aksa Enerji proposes no dividend for 2016

Aksa Enerji :Proposes no dividend payment for FY 2016.