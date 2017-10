Akis Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi AS (AKSGY.IS)

Aug 15 (Reuters) - AKIS GAYRİMENKUL YATIRIM ORTAKLIGI ::REPORTED ON MONDAY Q2 REVENUE OF 80.9 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 19.1 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.Q2 NET PROFIT WAS AT 60.6 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 37.9 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.

Akis REIT : Proposes to pay 0.018553 lira ($0.0050) net dividend per A group share for FY 2016 . Proposes to pay 0.3922822 lira net dividend per B group share for FY 2016 .Proposes to pay dividends in two equal installments on April 24 and June 20.