Edition:
United States

Accelya Kale Solutions Ltd (AKSL.NS)

AKSL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,454.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-10.15 (-0.69%)
Prev Close
Rs1,464.15
Open
Rs1,465.00
Day's High
Rs1,486.95
Day's Low
Rs1,437.00
Volume
1,091
Avg. Vol
5,107
52-wk High
Rs1,890.00
52-wk Low
Rs1,100.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Accelya Kale Solutions June-qtr consol profit down 8 pct
Wednesday, 9 Aug 2017 07:32am EDT 

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Accelya Kale Solutions Ltd :Consol June quarter profit 221.1 million rupees.Consol June quarter total revenue 963 million rupees.Says recommended final dividend of 40 rupees per share.Consol profit in June quarter last year was 239.9 million rupees; consol total revenue 913.5 million rupees.  Full Article

Accelya Kale Solutions buys Anari, provider of revenue integrity solutions
Tuesday, 30 May 2017 06:33am EDT 

May 30 (Reuters) - Accelya Kale Solutions Ltd :Says acquisition of Anari, provider of revenue integrity solutions.Says terms of the transaction were not disclosed.  Full Article

Accelya Kale Solutions March-qtr consol profit down about 3 pct
Wednesday, 3 May 2017 06:25am EDT 

May 3 (Reuters) - Accelya Kale Solutions Ltd :Consol march quarter net profit 225.5 million rupees.Consol march quarter total revenue 959.3 million rupees.Consol net profit in march quarter last year was 231.6 million rupees; consol total revenue was 906.7 million rupees.  Full Article

BRIEF-Accelya completes combination with Mercator
Monday, 20 Mar 2017 07:43am EDT 

Corrects headline to say "Accelya" instead of "Accelya Kale Solutions".Accelya Kale Solutions Ltd : Says combination of Accelya and Mercator completes . Says John Johnston appointed CEO of combined group . Jose Maria Hurtado appointed chief financial officer of combined company .Says Warbug Pincus is the new majority shareholder in combined company.  Full Article

Accelya Kale Solutions completes combination with Mercator
Monday, 20 Mar 2017 03:25am EDT 

Accelya Kale Solutions Ltd : Says combination of Accelya and mercator completes . Says John Johnston appointed CEO of combined group . JOSE MARIA HURTADO appointed chief financial officer of combined company .Says Warbug Pincus is the new majority shareholder in combined co.  Full Article

Accelya Kale Solutions Dec qtr consol profit up about 15 pct
Tuesday, 7 Feb 2017 04:58am EST 

Accelya Kale Solutions Ltd : Accelya Kale Solutions Ltd - consol dec quarter net profit 223 million rupees . Accelya Kale Solutions Ltd - consol dec quarter net sales 878.1 million rupees . Accelya Kale Solutions Ltd - consol net profit in dec quarter last year was 194.3 million rupees; consol net sales was 831.1 million rupees .Accelya Kale Solutions Ltd says declared interim dividend of INR 11 per share.  Full Article

Accelya Kale Solutions Sept qtr consol profit rises
Wednesday, 9 Nov 2016 04:41am EST 

Accelya Kale Solutions Ltd : Consol Sept quarter net profit 243.9 million rupees . Consol Sept quarter net sales 925.3 million rupees .Consol net profit in Sept quarter last year was 164.4 million rupees ; consol net sales was 797.7 million rupees.  Full Article

Accelya Kale Solutions appoints John Johnston as chairman
Wednesday, 3 Aug 2016 09:17am EDT 

Accelya Kale Solutions Ltd : Philippe Lesueur will step down as chairman and director of the company . John Johnston who currently serves as non-executive director will take over as chairman of the company .  Full Article

Accelya Kale Solutions June-qtr consol profit up about 71 pct
Wednesday, 3 Aug 2016 08:16am EDT 

Accelya Kale Solutions Ltd : Says June-quarter consol net profit 239.9 million rupees; June-quarter consol net sales 887.7 million rupees . Consol net profit in June quarter last year was 140.6 million rupees; consol net sales was 750.6 million rupees . Recommended final dividend of 30 rupees per share .  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Accelya Kale Solutions Ltd News

BRIEF-India's Accelya Kale Solutions June-qtr consol profit down 8 pct

* Consol profit in June quarter last year was 239.9 million rupees; consol total revenue 913.5 million rupees Source text: http://bit.ly/2vlP8C3 Further company coverage:

» More AKSL.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials