Accelya Kale Solutions Ltd (AKSL.NS)

India's Accelya Kale Solutions June-qtr consol profit down 8 pct

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Accelya Kale Solutions Ltd :Consol June quarter profit 221.1 million rupees.Consol June quarter total revenue 963 million rupees.Says recommended final dividend of 40 rupees per share.Consol profit in June quarter last year was 239.9 million rupees; consol total revenue 913.5 million rupees.

Accelya Kale Solutions buys Anari, provider of revenue integrity solutions

May 30 (Reuters) - Accelya Kale Solutions Ltd :Says acquisition of Anari, provider of revenue integrity solutions.Says terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Accelya Kale Solutions March-qtr consol profit down about 3 pct

May 3 (Reuters) - Accelya Kale Solutions Ltd :Consol march quarter net profit 225.5 million rupees.Consol march quarter total revenue 959.3 million rupees.Consol net profit in march quarter last year was 231.6 million rupees; consol total revenue was 906.7 million rupees.

BRIEF-Accelya completes combination with Mercator

Accelya Kale Solutions completes combination with Mercator

Accelya Kale Solutions Dec qtr consol profit up about 15 pct

Accelya Kale Solutions Ltd : Accelya Kale Solutions Ltd - consol dec quarter net profit 223 million rupees . Accelya Kale Solutions Ltd - consol dec quarter net sales 878.1 million rupees . Accelya Kale Solutions Ltd - consol net profit in dec quarter last year was 194.3 million rupees; consol net sales was 831.1 million rupees .Accelya Kale Solutions Ltd says declared interim dividend of INR 11 per share.

Accelya Kale Solutions Sept qtr consol profit rises

Accelya Kale Solutions Ltd : Consol Sept quarter net profit 243.9 million rupees . Consol Sept quarter net sales 925.3 million rupees .Consol net profit in Sept quarter last year was 164.4 million rupees ; consol net sales was 797.7 million rupees.

Accelya Kale Solutions appoints John Johnston as chairman

Accelya Kale Solutions Ltd : Philippe Lesueur will step down as chairman and director of the company . John Johnston who currently serves as non-executive director will take over as chairman of the company .

Accelya Kale Solutions June-qtr consol profit up about 71 pct

Accelya Kale Solutions Ltd : Says June-quarter consol net profit 239.9 million rupees; June-quarter consol net sales 887.7 million rupees . Consol net profit in June quarter last year was 140.6 million rupees; consol net sales was 750.6 million rupees . Recommended final dividend of 30 rupees per share .